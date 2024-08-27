Pennsylvania’s largest annual celebration of Renaissance arts, medieval sports, and fantasy transports festivalgoers back to 16th-century England for a weekend of immersive fun.

Held at the Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is a a must-do autumn tradition in the region, marking the end of summer and the beginning of fall. The faire is more akin to live theater in a historical setting than a mere cultural festival.

This year, visitors will be transported to late 1850s’ England, as the Royal Navy secures victory against the Spanish Armada. Flush with the spoils of war, Queen Victoria plans to share her riches with the commoners of the Shire of Mount Hope.

In a lighthearted nod to Game of Thrones, the “Tournament of Guilds” will determine which of the five great factions will receive the Queen’s favor. Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear the colors of their chosen guild and earn points throughout their visit to bring their guild closer to victory.

The five guilds of the Shire of Mount Hope will contend for the lion's share of Queen Elizabeth's bounty at the 2024 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim, Pa.

The Guilds of the Shire of Mount Hope:

Civics’ Guild: Green & Copper Crafts’ Guild: Red & Bronze Merchants’ Guild: Blue & Gold Revels’ Guild: Purple & White Thieves’ Guild: Black & Silver

Dozens of cast members bring the experience to life as festivalgoers venture through paths, watch jousting and sword fighting, hear bawdy performances, and join in on family-friendly sing-alongs.

The Royal Kitchens will serve a feast of giant turkey legs and modern American fare, while the Shire Pourhouses will offer Mount Hope beers, wines, and cocktails. Premium experiences, like the Faire Day Pub Crawls or educational beer tastings, require an additional ticket.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Cast members duel with swords during a fight in the Tournament of Arms.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire operates on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 17 to Oct. 27. It opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each weekend, with merchants closing at 7 p.m.

📍2775 Lebanon Rd., Manheim, Pa. 17545, 🕒 Aug. 17-Oct. 27, Saturdays & Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 📞 717-665-7021, 🌐 parenfaire.com

Schedules for the 2024 Renaissance Faire

Each week, schedules for the forthcoming weekend of the Renaissance Faire are released on parenfaire.com/faire, called “Daily Writs.”

Tickets to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Tickets to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire are available exclusively online—there is no in-person box office. Be advised: Tickets sell out quickly, especially toward the end of the season in October. Purchase tickets at parenfaire.com/buytickets.

During the first half of the season, through Sept. 21, general admission is $33.95 for ages 12 and up, with children’s tickets priced at $17.95. From Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, general admission rises to $37.95, with children’s tickets at $19.95. Children 4 and under enter for free.

To snag cheaper tickets, check the website on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. for the “Sunset Ticket,” which allows entry at 4 p.m. for more than 20 performances. Sunset Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $23.95 for adults and $7.95 to $9.95 for children ages 5-11, depending on the selected dates.

Dogs are also welcome at the faire with a Royal Hound ticket, provided they have proof of veterinary care and vaccinations. A registration form and waiver, along with a photo, must be submitted before visiting. No other animals are permitted, except service dogs.

The White Knight at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Themed weekends at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Themed weekends offer adult and children’s costume contests, treasure hunts, and events like Oktoberfest and trick-or-treating in the Shire.