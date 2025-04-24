The PGA Tour comes to Philly: Your guide to the 2025 Truist Championship

The world’s top golfers are headed to Philadelphia this May for the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, a signature event offering millions in prize money and one of the tour’s top honors.

The tournament takes place May 7-11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course and marks one of just eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar. Reigning Masters champion and last year’s Truist winner, Rory McIlroy, is among those returning to compete.

“We are thrilled to be in Philadelphia for the 2025 Truist Championship, a world-class sports destination that celebrates sporting events with an unmatched sense of pride,” said Joie Chitwood, the tournament’s executive director. “We are committed to delivering a championship that reflects the culture of the city with fan experiences unique to Philadelphia.”

Advertisement

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out, but general admission for Wednesday, Thursday (the first round), and Sunday (the final round) remain available. VIP options, including the Michelob ULTRA Club, and verified resale tickets are also on sale.

How to get tickets to the 2025 Truist Championship

General admission and VIP packages are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased on third-party platforms are considered resale and may be significantly more expensive.Visit truistchampionship.com/tickets to view available ticket, parking, and hospitality packages.

Children 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult (limit two per adult).

Schedule for 2025 Truist Championship

Wednesday, May 7: Official Pro-Am Presented by NetJets and Creator Classic

Gates open: 6:30 a.m. Pro-Am tee times: 7–8:39 a.m. and 12–1:06 p.m. Creator Classic (presented by YouTube): 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 8: First Round of Competition

Gates open: 7 a.m. Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Broadcast: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, May 9: Second Round of Competition

Gates open: 7 a.m. Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Broadcast: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, May 10: Third Round of Competition

Gates open: 7:30 a.m. Tee times: 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Broadcast: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3–6:30 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, May 11: Final Round of Competition

Gates open: 7 a.m. Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Broadcast: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3–6 p.m. on CBS

Trophy ceremony to follow play.

Where to park for the 2025 Truist Championship

The Truist Championship will operate parking lots and shuttle service to the Philadelphia Cricket Club for guests driving to the tournament who buy a parking pass for $20.

There are four parking lots for general admission, rideshare and bicycle parking, hospitality, and The Cricket Club package holders.

Lot E — Rideshare & Bicycle Parking (Free)

📍 Fort Washington State Park, 6248 Joshua Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034

No parking pass required Guests should be dropped off or park bikes at Fort Washington State Park Enter tournament through the Jefferson Gate Guests biking to the event must bring their own locks No shuttle required — walkable entrance

Lot G — General Parking

📍 600 W. Office Center Dr., Fort Washington, PA 19034

Parking pass required Shuttle service to Jefferson Gate Shuttle Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Lot F — Hospitality Parking

📍 553 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Parking pass and hospitality ticket package required Shuttle service to Jefferson Gate Shuttle Hours: Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 7:00 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Lot C — The Cricket Club Hospitality

📍 6199 W. Mill Rd., Flourtown, PA 19031

Parking pass and Cricket Club hospitality package required Shuttle service to Ross Gate Shuttle Hours: Thursday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

What you can and cannot bring to the 2025 Truist Championship

Bag policy

Bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller, or clear, transparent bags 12x6x12 inches and smaller, are allowed inside the tournament grounds.

What you can bring

Reusable plastic or metal water cups, no bigger than 32 oz. Point and shoot, film, or DSLR camera with a lens smaller than 6 inches (during practice rounds only) Umbrellas without a sleeve Medical equipment, including essential baby supplies like strollers, plastic baby bottles, and small diaper bags. Collapsible chairs without a chair bag Binoculars without a case Seat cushions without a carrying case, pockets, or compartments Mobility scooters and other transportation devices

What you can’t bring

Glass cups or bottles, Memorabilia, including pin flags, photos, trading cards, balls, and other sports paraphernalia Computers or laptops Fireworks or laser pointers Lounge or oversized chairs with extended foot rests. Seat cushions in a carry case or ones that have pockets or compartments Pets, except for service animals Knives, firearms, or weapons Cameras (during competition rounds) Selfie sticks or hand-held camera stabilizers Outside beverages or coolers Radios, TVs, or portable speakers Signs, posters, or banners Drones, or remote controlled model aircrafts.

PGA Truist Fan Experience

PGA Tour Fan Shop

Fans can browse a curated lineup of exclusive gear featuring Truist’s signature purple alongside Philadelphia-inspired designs. Limited-edition merch includes pieces from Peter Millar, Greyson, Holderness & Bourne, Lululemon, Nike, Eastside Golf Breezy, and Barstool Golf.

Also on sale: Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel, with 100% of proceeds supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation.

Creator Classic presented by YouTube

Before the pros tee off, some of YouTube’s biggest golf personalities will compete in an individual stroke-play tournament at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on Wednesday, May 7.

Last year’s Creator Classic featured stars like Dude Perfect, Barstool Sports, and Gabby Golf Girl, earning 2.7 million views and nearly 60 million impressions on social media.

Admission to the Creator Classic is included with a general admission ticket for Wednesday.

Kids Zone Presented by Nemours Children’s Health

The Kids Zone at the Truist Championship will allow kids to enjoy several interactive games and attractions.

Mini-golf maze Wii golf Coloring wall and books Golf-themed cornhole and more

Remember, two children ages 15 and under can receive free admission with each ticketed adult.

Food and drink

Guests won’t have to travel from the course to experience Philly’s food scene with local vendors like Federal Donuts & Chicken, Gazzos Steaks, Hangry Bear Creamery, and Chickie’s and Pete’s.

The Truist Championship has crafted two signature cocktails for the tournament, the Dobel Ace Paloma and Bushmills Lemon Good Good, both available at the Dobel Tequila Club and Bushmills Irish Whiskey Bar.