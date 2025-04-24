The PGA Tour comes to Philly: Your guide to the 2025 Truist Championship
Here’s everything you need — from tickets to tee times to food and fan events.
The world’s top golfers are headed to Philadelphia this May for the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, a signature event offering millions in prize money and one of the tour’s top honors.
The tournament takes place May 7-11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course and marks one of just eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar. Reigning Masters champion and last year’s Truist winner, Rory McIlroy, is among those returning to compete.
“We are thrilled to be in Philadelphia for the 2025 Truist Championship, a world-class sports destination that celebrates sporting events with an unmatched sense of pride,” said Joie Chitwood, the tournament’s executive director. “We are committed to delivering a championship that reflects the culture of the city with fan experiences unique to Philadelphia.”
Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out, but general admission for Wednesday, Thursday (the first round), and Sunday (the final round) remain available. VIP options, including the Michelob ULTRA Club, and verified resale tickets are also on sale.
How to get tickets to the 2025 Truist Championship
General admission and VIP packages are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased on third-party platforms are considered resale and may be significantly more expensive.Visit truistchampionship.com/tickets to view available ticket, parking, and hospitality packages.
Children 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult (limit two per adult).
Schedule for 2025 Truist Championship
Wednesday, May 7: Official Pro-Am Presented by NetJets and Creator Classic
Gates open: 6:30 a.m.
Pro-Am tee times: 7–8:39 a.m. and 12–1:06 p.m.
Creator Classic (presented by YouTube): 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 8: First Round of Competition
Gates open: 7 a.m.
Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Broadcast: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Friday, May 9: Second Round of Competition
Gates open: 7 a.m.
Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Broadcast: 2–6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Saturday, May 10: Third Round of Competition
Gates open: 7:30 a.m.
Tee times: 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Broadcast: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3–6:30 p.m. on CBS
Sunday, May 11: Final Round of Competition
Gates open: 7 a.m.
Tee times: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Broadcast: 1–3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3–6 p.m. on CBS
Trophy ceremony to follow play.
Where to park for the 2025 Truist Championship
The Truist Championship will operate parking lots and shuttle service to the Philadelphia Cricket Club for guests driving to the tournament who buy a parking pass for $20.
There are four parking lots for general admission, rideshare and bicycle parking, hospitality, and The Cricket Club package holders.
Lot E — Rideshare & Bicycle Parking (Free)
📍 Fort Washington State Park, 6248 Joshua Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034
No parking pass required
Guests should be dropped off or park bikes at Fort Washington State Park
Enter tournament through the Jefferson Gate
Guests biking to the event must bring their own locks
No shuttle required — walkable entrance
Lot G — General Parking
📍 600 W. Office Center Dr., Fort Washington, PA 19034
Parking pass required
Shuttle service to Jefferson Gate
Shuttle Hours:
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Friday 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 6:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
Lot F — Hospitality Parking
📍 553 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Parking pass and hospitality ticket package required
Shuttle service to Jefferson Gate
Shuttle Hours:
Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Lot C — The Cricket Club Hospitality
📍 6199 W. Mill Rd., Flourtown, PA 19031
Parking pass and Cricket Club hospitality package required
Shuttle service to Ross Gate
Shuttle Hours:
Thursday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
What you can and cannot bring to the 2025 Truist Championship
Bag policy
Bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller, or clear, transparent bags 12x6x12 inches and smaller, are allowed inside the tournament grounds.
What you can bring
Reusable plastic or metal water cups, no bigger than 32 oz.
Point and shoot, film, or DSLR camera with a lens smaller than 6 inches (during practice rounds only)
Umbrellas without a sleeve
Medical equipment, including essential baby supplies like strollers, plastic baby bottles, and small diaper bags.
Collapsible chairs without a chair bag
Binoculars without a case
Seat cushions without a carrying case, pockets, or compartments
Mobility scooters and other transportation devices
What you can’t bring
Glass cups or bottles,
Memorabilia, including pin flags, photos, trading cards, balls, and other sports paraphernalia
Computers or laptops
Fireworks or laser pointers
Lounge or oversized chairs with extended foot rests.
Seat cushions in a carry case or ones that have pockets or compartments
Pets, except for service animals
Knives, firearms, or weapons
Cameras (during competition rounds)
Selfie sticks or hand-held camera stabilizers
Outside beverages or coolers
Radios, TVs, or portable speakers
Signs, posters, or banners
Drones, or remote controlled model aircrafts.
PGA Truist Fan Experience
PGA Tour Fan Shop
Fans can browse a curated lineup of exclusive gear featuring Truist’s signature purple alongside Philadelphia-inspired designs. Limited-edition merch includes pieces from Peter Millar, Greyson, Holderness & Bourne, Lululemon, Nike, Eastside Golf Breezy, and Barstool Golf.
Also on sale: Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel, with 100% of proceeds supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation.
Creator Classic presented by YouTube
Before the pros tee off, some of YouTube’s biggest golf personalities will compete in an individual stroke-play tournament at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on Wednesday, May 7.
Last year’s Creator Classic featured stars like Dude Perfect, Barstool Sports, and Gabby Golf Girl, earning 2.7 million views and nearly 60 million impressions on social media.
Admission to the Creator Classic is included with a general admission ticket for Wednesday.
Kids Zone Presented by Nemours Children’s Health
The Kids Zone at the Truist Championship will allow kids to enjoy several interactive games and attractions.
Mini-golf maze
Wii golf
Coloring wall and books
Golf-themed cornhole and more
Remember, two children ages 15 and under can receive free admission with each ticketed adult.
Food and drink
Guests won’t have to travel from the course to experience Philly’s food scene with local vendors like Federal Donuts & Chicken, Gazzos Steaks, Hangry Bear Creamery, and Chickie’s and Pete’s.
The Truist Championship has crafted two signature cocktails for the tournament, the Dobel Ace Paloma and Bushmills Lemon Good Good, both available at the Dobel Tequila Club and Bushmills Irish Whiskey Bar.
Ace Paloma: Maestro Dobel tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime
Lemon Good Good: Bushmills Irish whiskey, lemonade, and ginger beer