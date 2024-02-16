Don’t miss these back-to-back Philly beer festivals

“Oktober” doesn’t get to have all the fun when it comes to beer festivals. February’s getting some love too, with back-to-back beer festivals featuring some local icons and fresh faces.

This Saturday, Feb. 17, the Philly Beer Fest will open the doors to the historic 23rd Street Armory for beer drinkers to pour in and taste beers from more than 30 breweries. The following Saturday, Feb. 24, the German Society of Pennsylvania is hosting the 11th annual Philly Bierfest, a tribute to lagers, kôlsches, and more classic German brews alongside panel discussions with beer legends. Similar names, different vibes, but great beer all around.

There’s also a bonus beer festival for the New Jersey crowd this Saturday, Feb. 17, in Trenton: the Red, White, and Brew Fest.

Philadelphia is known as a city of breweries, with one in every neighborhood. While other cities have experienced slumps in craft brewery growth and new openings, Philly brewers continue to expand and new taprooms open frequently. The city is also home to America’s first German lager dating back to 1840.

These events hope to not only quench your thirst but also remind Philadelphians why our beer is so special.

The Philly Beer Fest brings together the biggest names in Philadelphia brewing, including long-time city favorites like Evil Genius and Dock Street Brewery to newer brewers like Pennsylvania’s first Black-owned Brewery, Two Locals, and Broad Street Brewing.

For the price of admission, $39 to $55 (a usual bar tab in Philly), walk around and taste countless beers, cocktails, and even Fishtown’s very own hard iced tea. Live music will be provided by the Philadelphia Flyers’ in-game host, Mr. Hollywood DJ. While the beer is free with admission, you’ll need to buy your food. You’re in good hands with options like El Tlaloc Mexican food truck, The Munchy Machine food truck, and the Fishtown Pickle Project.

The festival sessions run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an “early access” ticket that gets you in an hour earlier for easier access.

See the full list of the more than 30 participating breweries at phillybeerfest.com/pouring.

⌚ Feb. 17, noon-9 p.m.,📍 22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💵 $39-$55, ✉️ tickets@crafthospitality.com, 🌐 phillybeerfest.com

Since Philadelphia is known to have created the first German lager in America, it’s only right that the oldest German cultural society in the U.S. throws a bash celebrating that rich history. This bierfest immerses you into the culture and craftsmanship that continues to influence the city’s vibrant beer scene.

It’s two buildings, six floors, and an outdoor beer garden bursting at the seams with more than two dozen local breweries and two dozen from Germany. It’s not just going to be draught beer either. There will be installations throughout the venue featuring panel discussions with Pennsylvania women leaders in brewing from Philly’s Attic Brewing Co., Harrisburg’s Zeroday Brewing Co., and the state’s original independent female craft brewer, Carol Stoudt.

German traditions will be on full display, including “Bierstacheln” which is when a searing hot rod is dipped into a beer glass creating a caramelization effect for a more unique-tasting beer.

“Philadelphia is Ground Zero for German beers in America,” said Bierfest cofounder Marnie Old, who is also an Inquirer contributing writer. “It was the dominant source of beer for all German immigration to the new world for almost 400 years through Germantown, Pennsylvania.”

Human Robot will bring their viral “milk tubes,” a Czech tradition of pouring beer so that there’s only a sliver of beer at the bottom of the glass with the rest filled to the brim with foam. It’s served in a tall straight glass and drank like a shot, traditionally served at dessert. General admission tickets go for $39 to $59, and a VIP ticket for $79.

⌚ Feb. 24, 2-5:30 p.m.,📍 611 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 💵 $39-$79, ✉️ info@germansociety.org, 🌐 phillybierfest.org