Local gardeners and apartment windowsill tenders bring their prized plants to the Horticourt to compete. There are nearly 5,000 individual plants, from daffodils to cacti to tropical plants, each vying to represent the best version of their species. (Picture a dozen tulips, all of the same color, lined up next to each other, waiting for the judge to award one the blue ribbon.) With more than 100 categories, you can check out a wide variety of plants that you may want to grow in your own home. A mobile pop-up cart will roam the area, too, with educational demos on container gardening, how to win a blue ribbon, growing herbs, and more.