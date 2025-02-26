Everything you need to know about the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

One of Philadelphia’s most beloved traditions, The Philadelphia Flower Show, returns this week, bringing stunning floral displays and sustainability education while supporting programs that beautify the region’s public gardens.

From March 1 to March 9, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will host the Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Nearly 200 years old, the internationally renowned event draws thousands to Center City each year.

This year’s theme, “Gardens of Tomorrow,” explores the future of sustainability, climate adaptation, and global horticultural creativity. The Inquirer has an in-depth look at the theme, but here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to attend.

Location and schedule

📍 Pennsylvania Convention Center: 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

📅 March 1-9, 2025

⏰ Hours:

March 1-8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets and pricing

Tickets are available online and at the convention center. Online tickets are cheaper than those purchased at the door, and weekday tickets cost less than weekend tickets.

Online pricing:

Adult: Weekdays: $39.99 Weekends: $49.99 Student (18-24 with valid student ID): Weekday: $25 Weekend: $30 Children (5-17): Weekday: $20 Weekend: $25 Twilight (after 4 p.m.): Weekday: $29.99 Weekend: $39.99

In-person pricing:

Adult: Weekdays: $44.99 Weekends: $54.99 Student (18-24 with valid student ID): Weekday: $25 Weekend: $30 Children (5-17): Weekday: $20 Weekend: $25 Twilight (after 4 p.m.): Weekday: $34.99 Weekend: $44.99

Group tickets: Groups of 25+ can purchase weekday tickets for $35 each online and $38 tickets on weekends. Email advtix@pennhort.org for details.

Top exhibits and attractions

Futura Forentia: Flower Show Entrance Garden

Enter through a tunnel of light into a lush landscape bursting with water features, sound, and vibrant plant life. Overhead, 21 white Okami cherry trees showcase their blossoms.

A rendering of "Futura Forentia," the entrance garden to the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, running from March 1 to March 9, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Tomorrow’s Eden: A Visionary Two-Tiered Garden

A first-of-its-kind two-level garden by Japanese designer Kazuyuki Ishihara and West Coast artist Iftikhar Ahmed explores climate adaptation and ecosystem sustainability.

PLANTPOP x Ekodome Multimedia Experience

Ekodome, a leader in modular living spaces, is bringing its 16-foot by 22-foot Ekodomes to screen time-lapse flower displays and create a portal to breathtaking greenhouses and architecture, through multimedia experiences led by horticultural media studio PLANTPOP.

A rendering of the "Design Gallery" exhibit at the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, running from March 1 to March 9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Design Gallery

A competitive display of floral arrangements, pressed plants, miniatures, and photography showcasing the talent of artists and designers.

Hamilton Horticourt

Each year, The Flower Show hosts a horticultural competition, with no age limits and across multiple categories. The winners get awarded a “Blue Ribbon.” The Competitive Class categories are on the show floor, including miniatures, pressed flowers, and speciality plants.

Tanya Scott, front, holds flowers she bought, as her husband Leonard Scott walks with her, back center, at the flower show, at the entrance garden with a theme of "Edges and Reflections" at the annual Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Artisan Row

Create and bring home your own garden treasures alongside craft experts. The Artisan Row is expanded this year for guests to enjoy sessions in making personalized bouquets, candles, jewelry, terrariums, and more.

Marketplace

On the show floor, visit the marketplace with more than 200 vendors offering garden tools, equipment, seeds, live flowers, home goods, clothing, and more.

Tu Bloom, Head Florist for the Grammy Awards, teaches the Potting Parties workshop at the annual Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Create your own flower arrangements under the guidance of Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist for the Grammys. $20 per person (reserve at tickets.phsonline.org/events).

Bloom Bar & Cart

Visit the Bloom Bar or keep an eye out for the cart wandering the show floor to buy gorgeous premade floral crowns.

Buy tickets to the Sunday, March 2 show and enjoy a day focused on the little gardeners with family-friendly activities like building your own helicopter, designing a tote bag to take home, coloring sessions, and so much more.

Merge the healing qualities of the Flower Show’s plants with wellness-focused activities at Blossom & Breathe on March 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will join Honey Buz Natural Skincare and Noel Davis of Paris Fit to explore what nature can bring to health. Interested in yoga? Reserve your spot at tickets.phsonline.org/events for $5 to $10.

This year’s 21+ after-hours event will bring the neon glamour of ‘80s and ‘90s sci-fi nostalgia with futuristic aesthetics. Enjoy on March 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Reserve your spot at tickets.phsonline.org/events for $75.

A rendering of the walkable and photogenic spaces inside the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, running from March 1 to March 9, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Concourse Walkway & Know to Grow

Outside of the show floor is the Concourse Walkway which will host several sponsors and giveaways throughout each show day. Be sure to stop by for the “Know to Grow” series with garden experts sharing tips up to four times a day. Visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show to see each day’s speaker schedule.

Bloom City

The Grand Concourse of the convention center is where all the Philadelphia-based vendors will be located to support local gardeners and entrepreneurs. It’s also where the Kids Cocoon is where kids can enjoy free daily programming. The returning Butterflies Live! exhibit is available to walk through droves of flapping butterflies for only $5.

Food & drinks

In addition to the convention center’s Saxby’s Coffee and the Overlook Cafe, seven concession areas serve light bites, snacks, and drinks on the show floor, managed by Aramark.

But guests are highly encouraged to get their hand stamped before exiting the building and take a mere minute’s walk to some of Philadelphia’s famous food destinations.

An iPhone displays the "Discover Philly" feature on the free Inquirer mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices. With the Discover feature, users can search an interactive map to find hundreds of restaurants nearby, read Inquirer critic reviews, and learn more about the places you go in Philly.

How to get to the Flower Show

🚴 Bike: 19 minutes from South Philly, ~30 minutes from North or West Philadelphia.

🚌 Bus: Take Lines 4, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 61, 78, 124, and 125.

🚇 Subway:

Market-Frankford Line: Exit at 11th Street Station (1-minute walk). Broad Street Line: Exit at Race-Vine Station (1-minute walk).

🚉 Regional Rail:

Jefferson Station or Suburban Station (both a short walk). SEPTA is operating extra trains on these Regional Rail lines on Saturdays and Sundays during the show, from March 1 to March 2 and March 8 to March 9: Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, and Fox Chase Lines.

Where to park for the Philadelphia Flower Show

The Convention Center recommends parking at one of the lots closest to the show run by ABM Parking, E-Z Park, iParkit Philadelphia, Park America, Parking Facility, Parkway Corp., and SP+ Parking.

You can also park at a Philadelphia Parking Authority garage:

Where does the money for the PHS Flower Show go?

The proceeds from the Flower Show go directly to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to disburse among their regional programming. This includes neighborhood programs, city tree-tending, low-cost gardening programs, water conservation, designing and maintaining public gardens, and much more.

For more information, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.