Philadelphia Flower Show announces theme for 2025

Ahead of the 196th edition of the Philadelphia Flower Show, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced the theme for next year’s global gardening event on Thursday.

The award-winning exhibition and PHS’s main fundraiser, known for its elaborate floral displays and botanical art competitions, will return to the Convention Center from March 1 to 9, 2025, with the theme “Gardens of Tomorrow.” The 2024 theme was “United by Flowers.”

Advertisement

As in all years, Flower Show enthusiasts can expect “imaginative designs, innovative ideas” put together by local, national, and international florists. The theme, a statement said, will provide “boundless inspiration” that will help “cultivate the possibilities of tomorrow through gardening.”

“As we look towards the future, the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show envisions a world where gardening is both a joyful hobby and a celebrated force for creating a healthier planet, society, and people,” PHS president Matt Rader said in the statement.

While “United by Flowers” sought to bring people together in the present, “Gardens of Tomorrow” looks to the future. It “invites us to envision a future where our actions today nurture a healthier planet,” said Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, in the statement. “Through the simple act of gardening and planting trees, we plant seeds of hope for a greener future.”

Inspired by next year’s theme, PHS will release a series of thematic art pieces. These will be “digitally hybridized” flowers created by combining historic photos from the flower show and illustrations from the PHS McLean Library.

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, as in other years, will feature awe-inspiring floral sculptures, a flower-filled entrance garden with a custom-lit archway, and sustainable gardens. There will be free “Know to Grow” sessions for aspiring gardeners and several kid-friendly activities. The show will also host floral crafting sessions and the world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition.

“PHS has long championed gardening to positively transform ourselves, our society, and our health and well-being,” Rader said. “This belief drives not only the Flower Show but our year-round work planting trees, supporting community gardens, remediating vacant land, and creating dynamic, free, public gardens.”

On an average, the Flower Show sees a footfall of around 250,000 people annually and hosts over 200 vendors.

Tickets to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show are currently on sale at tickets.phsonline.org. This year, PHS is introducing a “Floral Fanatic” pass that, for $90, grants daily entry and premium seating at “Know to Grow” sessions.

For ages 5 to 17, tickets start at $20. Entry for students (with a valid ID) of ages 18 to 24 and adults starts at $25 and $39.99, respectively.

Ticket pricing varies by weekday and weekend entry. There are also group discounts and varying pricing tiers after 4 p.m.