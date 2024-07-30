Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Folk Festival featuring John Oates and Gangstagrass

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates and genre-bending bluegrass hip-hop group Gangstagrass will headline the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival, marking its return after a one-year hiatus.

In 2023, the festival paused as its organizing body, the Philadelphia Folksong Society, restructured following financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival’s cofounder and longtime host, Gene Shay, passed away in 2020, leading to two years of virtual-only events.

The festival, one of the country’s oldest outdoor music events, showcases traditional and contemporary folk music, acts from Friday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Old Pool Farm in Montgomery County.

John Oates plays Cape May Convention Hall on Aug. 15 and the Philadelphia Folk Festival on Aug. 17. His new solo album is 'Reunion.' Read more Jason Lee Denton

This year’s festival, billed as “A New Legacy,” will feature bluegrass legend Tony Trischka, the Alexis P. Suter Band, Cassie & Maggie, Dom Flemons, and From China to Appalachia with Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer, and Chao Tian, among others. The Folksong Society has created a Spotify playlist to help attendees get acquainted with the performers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival.

Tickets

Several ticket packages are available, including single-day passes, “All Festival” passes, and camping and family packages. Children up to four years old are free, with discounted tickets for children from ages five to 11 and ages 12 to 17. Buy Philadelphia Folk Festival tickets at folkfest.org/tickets.

Day pass: $100 to $120 for adults, $10 to $60 for youth All Festival pass: $250 for adults, $5 to $120.50 for youth Camping package: $300 for adult camping and festival tickets, $15 to $148 for youth Family Four pack: $650 for two adults and two children, $775 for camping included

Fans listen as Del Barber, of Manitoba, Canada, performs at the Philadelphia Folk Festival. ( ED HILLE / Staff Photographer ) Read more

Schedule

The festival features seven stages for music and arts, each with their own schedule. Full schedules can be found online for the Camp Stage, Craft Stage, Culture Tent, Dulcimer Grove, Lobby Stage, Martin Stage, Tank Stage.

The festival starts each day at 8 a.m. with yoga led by Gina Molinari on the Camp Stage. Each night finishes off with headlining acts like Gangstagrass on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11:15 p.m., John Oates on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., and Tony Trischka on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 7:45 p.m. on the Martin Stage.

Cathy Fink, left, Chao Tian, and Marcy Marxer make up the trio "From China to Appalachia." Grammy award-winning duo Fink and Marxer teamed up with Tien to combine music from China, Appalachia, and beyond. The group will perform at the 2024 Philadelphia Folk Festival. Read more (Courtesy of From China to Appalachia)

Performer lineup

More than 50 musical acts will perform at Old Pool Farm, including John Oates, Gangstagrass, Tony Trishka, the Alexis P. Suter Band, Cassie & Maggie, Dom Flemons, and From China To Appalachia with Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer, and Chao Tian.

Anarkhipov, Jersey Corn Pickers, Kicking Down Doors, Sug Daniels, and more will play, showcasing the talent from the Musical Artists Cooperative and Xtreme Folk Scene.

Camping

Campers get early access, late departure, and a special kick-off show on Thursday evening featuring Shanna in a Dress, Miss Emily, and the Adam Ezra Group.

Camping or RV access allows attendees to set up a campsite on a first come, first served basis. Arrival begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with departure by 11 a.m. on Monday. Toilets, water stations, and trash disposal sites are provided, with food, general supplies, and showers available for purchase.

No pets or motorized vehicles are allowed on campgrounds.

Parking

Reserved parking, free parking, VIP parking, and accessible parking are available at Old Pool Farm. Free parking is on a first come, first served basis, while reserved parking costs $50 but guarantees a weekend-long parking spot. Disabled parking spaces are available in all parking areas. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. daily.

Buy parking passes at folkfest.org/tickets. Questions? Email parkingpff@gmail.com.