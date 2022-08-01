The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Cool parents bring their kids to arena concerts and dress children in Springsteen T-shirts because these children know who Bruce is, and can recite every track in Born to Run. As for the rest of us, we are lucky if we can manage to expose our progeny to live performances between naptimes. This week offers multiple opportunities to do that — without paying one dollar.

Parkway Pals: Special Edition, Sister Cities Park

(Music / free) Like the Go-Go’s, but with songs about science and kindness and some performers dressed as bees. Two bands — Bee Parks and the Hornets and Ants on a Log — join insect-inspired forces for a not-to-be-missed free outdoor concert. All the cool kids will be there. Ages 0-7. (Free, Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 210 N. 18th St., centercityphila.org)

ACANA African Festival, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

(Culture / free) As diverse, glamorous African life takes its place in American popular culture,, this popular family fest returns to the riverfront, featuring live music and performance, loads of vendors, and some of the most savory meals in town. Experience a glimpse of African culture that thrives close to home. All ages. (Free, Aug. 7, 2-8 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., acanafest.org)

Free First Sunday, Rhythm and Beats, Barnes Foundation

(Art / Music / free) They say percussion is the first music any living creature experiences — the beat of a heart, the whoosh of a pulse. The Barnes celebrates and elevates human rhythms with a visit from the Steve Weiss Mallet Festival (must be heard to be believed) in collaboration with Settlement Music School — and catch the Isaac Julien exhibit while you can. All ages. (Free with reservation, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Family Festival: My Favorite Things, Philadelphia Museum of Art

(Art / music / free for children) This one’s for the parents or those grateful adults who’ve dragged kids to events, and discovered the band Snacktime. They perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while artists Emilia Brintnall (giant installation collaboration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Sue Liedke (birthday cake decorating, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) lead pop-in workshops. Ages 2-12. ($25 adult, $23, senior, $18 students w/i.d., $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 18 & under, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 2601 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Understanding Feelings, Please Touch Museum

(Children / free) The Please Touch has been into social-emotional learning since before anyone called it that, because these childhood experts know that if little ones can learn to handle their big feelings, all of us will be better off. Also, this is the second-to-last free Sunday of the summer! Ages 0-7. (Free with registration, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

