Kids are natural storytellers. Adults, mired in their own real lives, often get out of practice. This week’s lineup features a pro griot and tellers of indigenous American folktales. It also includes a kid-created story —a play by Trenton middle schoolers — and real-life natural wonders — deep-sea creatures, crystal-concealing rocks — perfectly suited for fantastical imaginings.

Janet Wide Awake: The Hedgepeth-Williams Dream, Hedgepeth-Williams School 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) Seventh graders from a historic public school and professional actors combine forces for four live performances of the students’ original story about their school’s segregation-challenging and conquering namesakes. Ages 10 and up. ($25 adult, $15 Mercer Co. educator, $5 student, free for Trenton public school students, March 31-Apr. 1, 7:30 p.m., Apr. 2-3, 3 p.m., 301 Gladstone Ave., Trenton, NJ, passagetheatre.org)

Portside Family Art Night, Cherry Street Pier 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Port Richmond’s Portside teaches drawing for adults, portfolio building for teens and Saturday workshops for kiddos weekly at Cherry Street Pier. On the first Friday of every month, the whole family can come by to collab on a project, a sort of nice tradition, right? Ages 3+. ($20 per family, Apr. 1, May 6, June 3, 6:30-8 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, Apr. 2-Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

South Street Egg Hunt, South Street 🐣

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Those of us feeling skittish about sending tots into a grabby, grass-top, egg-seeking free-for-alls can opt for a lower contact version of the Easter tradition. Like last year, South Street shops display (but also kind of hide) oversized 2D eggs made by local artists. Finders can snap a photo and post to Insta with #SouthStreetEggHunt and tag @southstreetphilly to enter to win gift cards. Ages 4+. (Apr. 1-17, between Front & Broad sts. on South St., southstreet.com)

First Saturday, Wagner Institute 🪨

(Science / in-person / free) All kids may not be rock collectors, but most have surely pocketed a pebble or two. The fabulous Wagner digs deeper into geology and mineralogy, explaining magma, recrystallizing bismuth, and selling geodes in the gift shop to crack open at home. Ages 3+. (Free, Apr. 2, noon-4 p.m., 1700 W. Montgomery Ave., wagnerfreeinstitute.org)

Free First Sunday, Barnes Foundation 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) The exhibition Water, Wind Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community makes a big impact on littles through live storytelling, music, drumming, dance, and a lacrosse lesson. This Sunday is a collaboration with We Are the Seeds, an organization dedicated to celebrating Indigenous voices through the arts. Registration is required and opens Mar. 31 at 10 a.m. Ages 2 and up. (Free, Apr. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Stories and Songs in the Oral Tradition, Woodmere Museum 🎨

(Art / culture / music / books / in-person / free) Acclaimed storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston puts Anansi, The Little Red Hen and more tales into a West African context, connecting music, words and culture to Don’t Feed the Art, the museum’s current exhibition of collection works featuring animals. Ages 3-12. (Free, Apr. 3, 2-3:30 p.m., 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

ONGOING

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📖

(Books / multiday / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from through April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery, Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Archery / in-person / multiday) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through Apr. 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through Apr. 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

