With kids in Philly public schools heading toward spring break this week, it’s got to be time to put the mittens away. This week and weekend offer ample chances to be outdoors for preschoolers, stay-up-laters, and egg hunters. But should rain — or cold — befall us, indoor activities include lots of vacation-day programming at the Museum of the American Revolution, too.

Little Explorers, Bartram’s Garden 🌱

(Gardening / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) National Historic Landmarks can feel like playgrounds, too, ones where the seek-and-find is for sprouts, colors, birds, more. On the first Wednesday of each month, historic landmark Bartram’s Garden invites little ones in for a morning of adventure. One adult required for every two children. Ages 2-4. ($12, $2 Southwest neighbor and ACCESS cardholder, Apr. 6, May 4, Jun. 1, 10-11:30 a.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival, Horticulture Center, West Fairmount Park 🌸

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) The grounds around West Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden are the place to see thousands of pink pretties on two evenings (trees are illuminated Saturday) and one day while enjoying Japanese-infused hip hop, taiko, funk, dance, reggae. (The 5K and marketplace are shelved for the year.) Tickets to Shofuso are timed. Admission to the festival is free. (Festival: free, Apr. 8, 7-10 p.m., Apr. 9, 6-10 p.m., Apr. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Landsdowne and Horticultural Dr., japanphilly.org)

Easter Eggstravaganza, Shady Brook Farm 🥚

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Ages 2 and up can pursue half a dozen candy-filled eggs, get a photo with the bunny, then have a go at the giant jumping pillow, obstacle course, rubber duck races and more kiddie attractions and distractions at Bucks County’s largest agritainment destination (Shady Brook Farm, of course). Ages 1-8. ($12-$15 child, $8-$10 adult, free ages 0-23 months, Apr. 9-10, 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 931 Shady Brook Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Revolutionary Spring Break, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday) American history lessons continue even as school pauses, through pop-up talks on colonial toys, whirligig making, scavenger hunts, and, on April 16 at 12:30 p.m., an hour-long muster for the Continental Army. Ages 5-12. ($19-$21 adult, $18 senior, student and teacher, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 5 & under, Apr. 9-24, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Zellij with Al-Bustan, Magic Gardens 🎨

(Art / in-person) West Philly’s Arabic cultural center comes to South Street to teach the artful, geometric arrangement of tiny mosaic tesserae, inspired by the Southwest Asian and North African, particularly Moroccan, tradition of zellij. Ages 3-12. ($15 adult, $12 student & senior, $8 ages 6-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 5 & under, Apr. 10, noon-4 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

Easter Family Day, American Swedish Historical Museum 🥚

(Seasonal / in-person) Easter in Sweden is a lot like Halloween here. Kids dress up as friendly, colorful witches (there’s an exhibition on them at the museum) and go door-to-door, exchanging handmade cards for sweets. Here in South Philly at the American Swedish Historical Museum, they hunt for eggs, too. Ages 2-12. ($10, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 2 & under, Apr. 10, 2-4 p.m., 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org)

ONGOING

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

South Street Egg Hunt, South Street 🐣

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Those of us feeling skittish about sending tots into a grabby, grass-top, egg-seeking free-for-alls can opt for a lower contact version of the Easter tradition. Like last year, South Street shops display (but also kind of hide) oversized 2D eggs made by local artists. Finders can snap a photo and post to Insta with #SouthStreetEggHunt and tag @southstreetphilly to enter to win gift cards. Ages 4+. (Free, through Apr. 17, between Front & Broad sts. on South St., southstreet.com)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through Apr. 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

