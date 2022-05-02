The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Is there any less well-kept secret — but still amazingly hidden gem-like — park for tots that’s better than Sister Cities? The whole pocket-like place, with its pebble-bottomed boat pond, secret hill garden, manageably-sized fountain, convenient (albeit often crowded) cafe, great library cart, and almost endless free activations seems like an absolute reward for city families, just for being in the city. It opens this weekend, with extra all of the above.

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, May 5-June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with that Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Parkway Pals Play Day, Sister Cities Park 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) Storytelling, bubble magic, live music, and an appearance by Paw Patrol are sure to fill the parkway’s most kiddo-friendly park with … extra kiddos. BYO Crocs: The fountain and boat pond will be open. Ages 0-7. (Free, May 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 210 N. 18th St., centercityphila.org)

South Street Spring Festival and Maifest 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us with kids know to stay away from the boisterous biergarten section of this annual event (around Seventh St.). Instead, seek out the interspersed kid’s attractions, such as an art tent from 3rd Street Gallery (open 1-2 p.m.), tabletop games from Queen & Rook, and live performances by the kids of School of Rock at Passyunk and South, noon-6 p.m. Ages 2-12. (Free, May 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., South St. between Second & Eighth sts., southstreet.com)

Zoo on Wheels, Woodmere Museum 🐖

(Animals / art / in-person / free) Elmwood Park Zoo brings a few of its more transportable residents across the northwest boundary of the city, just in time for the final day of the exhibition Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie (and, by the way, Mother’s Day). Ages 1-10. (Free, May 8, demos at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

ONGOING

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

Penguin Party at Adventure Aquarium 🐧

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Everybody’s favorite cold-water bird gets the spotlight, just as one sweet, Aussie blue chick greets the world. The aquarium hides golden eggs to hunt (good for a $25 gift card), has stationed biologists to answer penguin-y questions, and art projects to make and take. Ages 2-12. ($27-$45 adult, $25-$43 senior, $19-$35, ages 2-12, through May 8, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Disney’s Moana Jr., Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Musical / in-person / multiday) One way to get Encanto out of their heads: Re-introduce them to Maui, Moana and that creepy giant crab, singing songs by Lin Manuel-Miranda and imparting ocean dreams. Ages 3-11. ($10-$20, weekends through May 15, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Youth Bike Fridays, Bartram’s Garden 🚲

(Outdoors / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Philly’s oldest research garden has teamed up with the Bicycle Coalition to lend, repair, and teach kids about bikes every Friday after school. There are snacks, too. Ages 5-17. (Free, Fridays, Apr. 29-Nov., 3-6 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

