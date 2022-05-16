The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

There are things people don’t tell you before you become a parent. Newborns can break you. No diaper is leak-proof. The terrible twos can last well into kindergarten. Events where babies and toddlers are truly welcome are the exception, not the rule. This week’s lineup, however, is surprisingly tot-friendly. All events are free, except strawberry picking (you’d have to pay for berries anyway), and, small humans are free to be … them.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Stroll 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) After a pair of soggy weekends, one can only hope the sun will shine on Walnut Street west of Broad for a scaled-down version of this annual street fair, featuring outdoor versions of the neighborhood’s shops and restaurants, and a side of family fun. Ages 2+. (Free, May 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th and Walnut sts., rittenhouserow.org)

Sand Sculptures in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🏖️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us tired of waiting for a beach day can swing by these outdoor shops to watch four pro sand-sculpting teams build whimsical, gritty art. In a few weeks, the castles and such will be complete to wander among, and, sandboxs will be open to play in. Ages 2+. (Free, building: May 21-Jun. 4; on display: Jun. 8-Aug. 31, 400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Spring Saunter, Riverbend 🌳

(Nature / in-person / free / outdoors) Gladwyne’s 30-acre hub of restored native woodlands offers a behind-the-scenes (behind the trees?) hike with staffer Lorna Atkinsons. The habitat walk requires sturdy shoes, cannot accommodate wheelchairs or strollers, and lasts two hours. All ages.(Pay-what-you-wish, suggested $10 donation, May 21, 10 a.m.-noon, 1950 Spring Mill Rd., Gladwyne, riverbendeec.org)

Strawberry Picking Weekends, Johnson’s Family Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person) Local strawberries are a here today, gone tomorrow crop. There are only three-and-a-half weekends left to pluck sweet red gems from the Johnson family fields. After that, it’s back to plastic-boxed Foxy’s and Driscolls. Ages 1+. ($6, free under age 1, May 21, 22, 28, 29; Jun. 4, 5, 11, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Toddlerpalooza, Barnes Foundation 🎨

(Art / music / science / in-person / free) To toddler parents, every day feels like some kind of palooza. The Barnes joins in the, er, fun, with a few morning hours of live music, active play, science learning, and, yes, art, on its terrace just off 21st Street. Registration required and includes gallery access. Ages 1-5. (Free, May 21, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

ONGOING

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, through June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with that Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

