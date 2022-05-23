The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Here in the mid-Atlantic — at least, along the South Jersey Shore — summer starts on Memorial Day weekend. Never mind that the ocean’s too cold to swim in and that school isn’t quite out for summer.

There’s plenty to do this week if you and your little ones aren’t quite ready to get your toes sandy: Free events a Bartram’s Garden, Dilworth Park, Glen Foerd, and the Schuylkill Environmental Center, paddle boats on Penn’s Landing, and for the purists, a celebration of military duty at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Behind the Stage Door at Bartram’s Garden and Dilworth Park 🩰

(Dance / in-person / free) Dance (Philadelphia Ballet II), instruments (saxophones, organ, harp, cello, percussion), and film combine in less-than-usual venues, opening new audiences’ eyes and ears to multiple art forms, all together. Ages 4+. (May 25: Free, 6 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.; May 26: Free, 6 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., philadelphiaballet.org)

Summer Series, Glen Foerd 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Glen Foerd hosts its first of four Thursday evenings to bring your own blanket to the historic mansion’s grounds, let your kids hula hoop, play badminton and cornhole, have a go at making a collage (this week, paper flower bouquet and arrangement-making), listen to a live band (Liberty Bell Brass), and enjoy food truck fare (tacos) and locally-distilled spirits. Ages 3+. (Free, May 26, 6-8:30 p.m., 5001 Grant Ave., glenfoerd.org)

Memorial Day Weekend, Museum of the American Revolution 🇺🇸

(Museum / in-person) Old City’s 1776-focused museum offers twice-daily (11 a.m., 3 p.m.) portrayals of Joseph Plumb Martin, a real-life 18th-century teen soldier, postcards to color for local USOs, and whirligigs and historical dress-ups to play with. Ages 4-12. ($19-$21 adult, $18 senior, student and teacher, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 5 & under, May 27-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Strawberry Picking Weekends, Johnson’s Family Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person) Local strawberries are a here today, gone tomorrow crop. There are only three-and-a-half weekends left to pluck sweet red gems from the Johnson family fields. After that, it’s back to plastic-boxed Foxy’s and Driscolls. Ages 1+. ($6, free under age 1, May 28, 29; June 4, 5, 11, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Paddle Penn’s Landing Opens, Independence Seaport Museum 🚣‍♂️

(Seasonal / in-person) You have to weigh at least 35 pounds to board a row, or swan- or dragon-shaped paddle boat docked on a manmade basin on the Delaware. (Keep in mind: A rowboat goes faster.) Lifejackets are required — as is an adult, for boaters not yet 18-years-old. ($12 per half hour, $4 per ACCESS cardholder, May 28-Oct. 22, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

Schuylkill Saturdays, Schuylkill Environmental Centers 💧

(Nature / in-person / free) Explorer kits help younger trail-takers (ages three to nine) discover nature during a trip into the wooded riverside. Older visitors receive copies of AquaMarooned!, a new card game created by the Alliance for Watershed Education for the Lenapehoking-Watershed art project. Ages 3+. (Free, May 28, 10 a.m.-noon, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd., schuylkillcenter.org)

ONGOING

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks, and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm that’s one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

‘School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls’ Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, through June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through July 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Sand Sculptures in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🏖️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us tired of waiting for a beach day can swing by these outdoor shops to watch four pro sand-sculpting teams build whimsical, gritty art. In a few weeks, the castles and such will be complete to wander among, and, sandboxes will be open to play in. Ages 2+. (Free, building: May 21-June 4; on display: June 8-Aug. 31, 400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with a Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

