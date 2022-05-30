The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

If there isn’t yet a nickname for the end-of-the-school-year frenzy of activities, there should be. It’s like everyone has planned activities for spring weekends when it’s a safer bet that it’s not going to be unbearably hot and humid, even though one can never count on mild spring weather here in Philly.

Big Ideas for Little Learners: A Squiggly Story, Salvation Army Kroc Center 📚

(Books / in-person / free) Have a story read to you, then write your own — and go home with a new book and an activity bag. Not bad for a mid-week, after-school haul. The event is in partnership with the National Liberty Museum. Ages 3-8. (Free, June 2, 4 and 5 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., libertymuseum.org)

Power Rangers Meet and Greet, Sesame Place 🎉

(TV / in-person / free) Sesame Street has gone hi-def, but the decidedly low-fi, live-action fivesome Mighty Morphins seem so a few decades ago — and little kids so don’t care. The fab group will be there in their goofy silky suits to interact with fans while adding to their $1 billion-plus lifetime revenue. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-8. ($30-$50, June 4-5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Strawberry Picking Weekends, Johnson’s Family Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person) Local strawberries are a here-today-gone-tomorrow crop. There are only three and a half weekends left to pluck sweet red gems from the Johnson family fields. After that, it’s back to plastic-boxed Foxy’s and Driscolls. Ages 1+. ($6, free under age 1, June 4, 5, 11, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Strawberry Festival, Backyard Park 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / free) OK, so, maybe you drove down the Shore a couple of sweltering weekends ago, and again for the long weekend. For argument’s sake, you could make it a trifecta, if only to experience the sweetness, both literal and metaphorical, of an adorable community fair devoted entirely to strawberries. Plus, glitter tattoos. All ages. (Free, June 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., rain date, June 5, 732 Broadway, West Cape May, capemay.com)

Strawberry Festival, Shady Brook Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person) Berry season lasts a blink. Hop aboard Shady Brook’s wagon soon and be sure to snap pics as your little ones slyly gobble the red gems by the fistful — before you reach the checkout line. Concessions and live music too. All ages. ($10-$12, free 23 months & under, June 4-5, 11-12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

The Skirmish, Haddonfield 📜

(History / in-person / free) No charge to gawk at the Revolutionary War battlers, but if you want to ride on one of their horses (OK, not really, but a Red Sky Ranch pony), you’ll need to pony up a Hamilton. Also, no charge to enter the yelling contest, dance like a colonial, or talk to the faux Redcoats and other reenactors. ($10 per ride, June 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Skirmish takes place 2-2:20 p.m., 205 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, indiankingfriends.org)

Family Festival: Say It Loud, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) You might hesitate before taking your tot to view a protest-themed exhibition called Waiting for Tear Gas. Fear not if you go on a family day when kids can spend 4.5 hours making art in the South Vaulted Walkway, take a just-for-them tour (book ahead), and, best of all, hang with the very child-friendly muralist Symone Salib. Tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Ages 2-12. (Free, June 5, 10:30 p.m.-3 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Free First Sunday: Family Pride, Barnes Foundation 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Free family Sunday takes a turn for the fabulous when the day of art-making and discovery includes storytelling by Leslie Hamilton (10:30 and 11:15 a.m.), live performance by the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus (12:30 p.m.), and a lesson in Voguing from Kemar Jewel (2:30 p.m.). Ages 2+. Registration opens June 2 at 10 a.m. and is required. (Free, June 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

ONGOING

‘School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls’ Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, through June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through July 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Sand Sculptures in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🏖️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us tired of waiting for a beach day can swing by these outdoor shops to watch four pro sand-sculpting teams build whimsical, gritty art. In a few weeks, the castles and such will be complete to wander among, and, sandboxes will be open to play in. Ages 2+. (Free, building: May 21-June 4; on display: June 8-Aug. 31, 400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with a Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Paddle Penn’s Landing Opens, Independence Seaport Museum 🚣‍♂️

(Seasonal / in-person) You have to weigh at least 35 pounds to board a row, or swan- or dragon-shaped paddle boat docked on a manmade basin on the Delaware. (Keep in mind: A rowboat goes faster.) Lifejackets are required — as is an adult, for boaters not yet 18-years-old. ($12 per half hour, $4 per ACCESS cardholder, through Oct. 22, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

