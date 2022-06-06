The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

It’s not wrong to want to escape these days. Escape the news. Escape reality. There’s plenty of opportunities to do so this week — some free, some inexpensive, one definitely on the splurge side — and all that aim to take you to your happy place.

The Garden, Dilworth Park 🌼

(Seasonal / free / multiday) A City Hall pop-up boosts blooms with vine-covered pergolas, giant flowers, a photo show, honeybee demonstration (June 12, 2-4 p.m.), chalk art (June 11-12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.), bubble magic (June 11, 2-4 p.m.), circus performers, and Dre’s Water Ice. All ages. (Free, June 10-11, noon-8 p.m., June 12, noon-6 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

The Little Mermaid, Players Club of Swarthmore 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) Ariel gets an update in a modern, littlest-kid adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson story, because Disney didn’t invent everything. Ages 5-12. ($10 ages 12 and over, $8 ages 3-11; free 2 and under, June 10-12, 17-19, 614 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, pcstheater.org)

Craft a Fairy House, Mt. Cuba Center 🌲

(Nature / outdoors) Who needs an 100% plastic Barbie Dreamhouse when you can build one with twigs and leaves in a real, live forest — for real, live fairies? Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5-17. ($15 child, $8 adult, June 11, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Philadelphia Flower Show, FDR Park 🌼

(Seasonal / multiday / outdoors) The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has taken over part of a South Philly public park with large floral displays that include a kiddie space, and, for an extra $5, a spot to walk among live butterflies. Ages 7+. ($45-$50 adult, $30-$35 ages 18-29, $20-$25 ages 5-17, free ages 4 & under, June 11-18 ,10 a.m.-8 p.m., June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1500 Pattison Ave., phsonline.org)

Pride at the Park, Narberth Park 🏳️‍🌈

(Pride Month / free) A Main Line afternoon celebrates and supports local LGBTQcommunity members with live performances by Brittany Lynn, rockers Kate Dressed Up, pop fusioneers Gloss, and Lower Merion junior Maddie Fiks, plus food, art, student orgs, nonprofits, and everyone’s favorite: drag queen storytime. All ages. (Free, June 11, noon-4 p.m., 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, prideatthepark.org)

Strawberry Festival, Shady Brook Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person) Berry season lasts a blink. Hop aboard Shady Brook’s wagon soon and be sure to snap pics as your little ones slyly gobble the red gems by the fistful — before you reach the checkout line. Concessions and live music too. All ages. ($10-$12, free 23 months & under, June 11-12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Odunde 🎉

(Seasonal / free) Pack the stroller for a walk among world-class vendors, dancers, musicians and more representing the African Diaspora and Africa, in organizer Bumi Fernandez’s street fair to end all street fairs (until next year). Ages 1+. (Free, June 12, noon, 23rd & South sts., odundefestival.org)

Petapalooza, Chestnut Hill 🐶

(Seasonal / free / outdoors) Germantown Avenue turns into a dog park with pools to pop into; swag, snacks, services to sample — and dogs to adopt, in case you came unprepared. Ages 3+. (Free, June 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Germantown Ave. and Highland Ave., chestnuthillpa.com)

ONGOING

‘School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls’ Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, through June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through July 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Sand Sculptures in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🏖️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us tired of waiting for a beach day can swing by these outdoor shops to watch four pro sand-sculpting teams build whimsical, gritty art. In a few weeks, the castles and such will be complete to wander among, and, sandboxes will be open to play in. Ages 2+. (Free, building: May 21-June 4; on display: June 8-Aug. 31, 400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with a Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Paddle Penn’s Landing Opens, Independence Seaport Museum 🚣‍♂️

(Seasonal / in-person) You have to weigh at least 35 pounds to board a row, or swan- or dragon-shaped paddle boat docked on a manmade basin on the Delaware. (Keep in mind: A rowboat goes faster.) Lifejackets are required — as is an adult, for boaters not yet 18-years-old. ($12 per half hour, $4 per ACCESS cardholder, through Oct. 22, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

