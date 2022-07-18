The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Last year, the Philadelphia Board of Education reported that only 32% of our city’s third graders read at grade level. For many years, studies have shown that just having readable books around makes kids better readers. Although this week’s to-do list isn’t all about literacy, most of the events should serve as a reminder that our children need access to books.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Summer Story Time, Tildie’s

(Books) Games, puzzles, costumes, crafts, fidgets, kits, plush toys that let kids explore who they are — and learn something new in the process — aren’t Tildie’s only stock-in-trade. They also excel at choosing books little ones love, and, on Wednesday afternoons in their Haddonfield location , show them off. Ages 2-5. (July 20, 27, 4-4:30 p.m., 8 Kings Highway, Haddonfield, tildiestoybox.com)

Kidchella, Smith Memorial Playground

(Music) Fun folksters Ants on a Log share the bill with social justice hip hoppers City Love for Smith’s big concert-slash-birthday bash. As always, come early for the arts, crafts, and the giant wooden slide. Ages 1-8. ($12, $6 member or ACCESS cardholder, July 22, 4-7:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Drive, smithplayground.org)

Summer Reading Party, National Liberty Museum

(Books) Kid authors from Big Ideas for Little Learners sessions at the Kroc Center get to show off their work — and swap books — during a day at the museum geared toward families. Ages 6+. (July 23, noon-4 p.m., $12 adult, $10 senior, $8 student, $6 ages 6-17, free ages 5 and under, 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

AAMP in the Square, Franklin Square

(Music) Students and their Philadelphia Writing Project instructors share poetry and essays about African American women with hidden histories, and the family behind the Gambian Griots — Jali Bakary, Pa and Amadou Babo — share an 800-year-old musical tradition. All ages. (July 23, 1:30-3 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., aampmuseum.org)

ZooSnooze, Elmwood Park Zoo

(Outdoors) The Montgomery County zoo continues its decade-plus tradition, inviting first-time (and more experienced) campers to pitch a tent, have some pizza, take a flashlight tour, and wake among wildlife. Registration required. Ages 4+. ($55 nonmember, $45 member, July 22, Aug. 13 & 27, Sept. 9 & 30, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, 6 p.m., 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, elmwoodparkzoo.org)

Kids’ Night, Pocket Park

(Community) Roxborough takes a break from the rock bands and beer to feature kid dancers, karate students, and Flyleaf the Book Fairy, plus giant games (Connect 4, Jenga). Ages 3+. (Free, July 23, 5-8 p.m., 6170 Ridge Ave., roxboroughpa.com)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories