The best things to do with kids in Philly this week

Philadelphia puts on a large MLK Day of Service, with endless opportunities for children to distribute food, collect school supplies, and learn about and advance the cause of civil rights.

‘The SpongeBob Musical,’ Scottish Rite Auditorium

(Musical) Collingswood Community Theater brings Bikini Bottom to South Jersey. Expect all the wacky undersea adventures, set to tunes by John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, and more. Ages 6+. ($20 adult, $15 child, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14, 1 & 7:30 p.m., 678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, cctarts.net)

Day of Dance, African American Museum in Philadelphia

(Dance) Pro choreographers and dancers from Philadelphia Ballet (PB) and PBII offer children two hours of instruction in ballet and African dance, followed by performances and a Black dance panel (1-4 p.m.) Ages 4-17. ($10, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 701 Arch St., philadelphiaballet.org)

Disney’s ‘Descendants: The Musical,’ classes & performances, Hedgerow Theatre

(Theater / classes / multiday) You can take your kids to another Disney musical — or watch them in one. Hedgerow offers Saturday classes for “thriving thespians” ages 8-18 ($500) and “pint-sized players” ages 6-7 ($300), training them to play the roles of teenage children to villains Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, and their do-good counterparts. Performances in late March and early April. Registration required. Ages 6-18. ($300-$500, Jan. 14-March 25, 64 Rose Valley Rd., Media, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Last Chance: Ocean Bound, Academy of Natural Sciences

(Science / multiday) Think of this exhibit as the things you should be learning at the Shore. Interactive and fun for the littlest explorer, Ocean Bound traces water from the mountains to the sea, with true stories of otters and mussels restoration. Ages 3+. ($27 adult, $23 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through Jan. 15, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Meet and Greet, Penn Museum

(Culture / sports) If your kids prefer the playing field to a museum hall, bring them to an afternoon session with pro lacrosse players at the Penn Museum. Lucy Fowler Williams and Jeremy A. Sabloff, experts in the field of Indigenous history and culture, connect their expertise with what happens down at the Wells Fargo Center. Registration required. Ages 7+. ($18 adult, $16 senior, $13 ages 6-17 and student, free ages 5 and under, Jan. 15, noon-1 p.m., 3260 South St., penn.museum)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Constitution Center

(History / free) Free admission to the NCC includes a reading and discussion of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech (11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.), family concerts featuring civil rights-era songs with Two of a Kind (12:45 and 2:45 p.m.), arts and crafts, story times, and exhibit tours. Ages 4+. (Free, Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 525 Arch St., constitutioncenter.org)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Family Programming, Eastern State Penitentiary

(History / free) (11 a.m.-4:45 p.m.) civil justice luminaries read, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” (noon-2 p.m.), children are invited to story time and activities featuring books about the civil rights movement. All ages. (Free, Jan. 16, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Lunch with Young Entrepreneurs, Girard College

(Discussion) Local movers and shakers ages 12-24 are invited to attend a lunch as part of Philly’s MLK Day of Service at Girard College. Entrepreneurs under age 12 should bring an adult along. Registration required. Space is limited. Ages 12-24. (Free, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2101 Girard Ave., volunteer.globalcitizen365.org)

