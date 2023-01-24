The 5 best things to do with kids in Philly this week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

One great thing about the Lunar New Year? It lasts 15 days! That’s why there’s still a party going on in Chinatown, including this weekend at the Rail Park and a few blocks away at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library. One of Philly’s best children’s authors will be reading from her works from that same library this week; Chestnut Hill gets all icy this weekend, and a wild, up-in-the-air show comes to the Annenberg Center.

Author Visit: Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow, Parkway Central Library

(Books / free) A Philadelphia children’s author, whose books — including Hold Them Close, Abdul’s Story, Mommy’s Khimar, and Your Name is a Song — celebrate Black joy, pride, and Muslim culture, reads two of her works and connects them to movement and sensory activities. Ages 3-5. (Free, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m., 1901 Vine St., libwww.freelibrary.org)

Chestnut Hill on Ice

(Outdoors / free) Ice carving as performance: Expect nothing less from Peter Slavin and team at Laurel Hill Gardens (8125 Germantown Ave.) for one hour on Friday (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and two on Saturday (1-3 p.m.). Meanwhile, the avenue will pop with fire pits, an ice bar and market, and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, an eight-foot ice-encased bonfire. Ages 3+. (Free, Jan. 27, 5-8 p.m.; Jan. 28, noon-5 p.m., Germantown Avenue between Rex and Willow Grove Avenues, chestnuthillpa.com)

Lunar New Year at the Rail Park

(Culture / free) Reservations are recommended for an elevated community celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. The Philadelphia Suns will be there, as will the Asian Arts Initiative, with family activities and refreshments. Ages 2+. (Free, Jan. 28, 1-3 p.m., 1300 Noble St., therailpark.org)

Lunar New Year Celebration, Parkway Central Library

(Culture / free) This party focuses on Asian families with students in the School District of Philadelphia. Expect live music, dance, tae kwon do, and a fashion show. Ages 2+. (Free, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., 1901 Vine St., libwww.freelibrary.org)

Acrobuffos: Air Play, Annenberg Center

(Theater) Part circus act, part magic show, this wordless, fan-powered, physical performance stars things that float. On air. Examples: giant balloons, sparkles, see-through fabric, foam peanuts… even people? Ages 3+. ($37-$54, Jan. 29, 3 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

