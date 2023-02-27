The 7 best things to do with kids in Philly this week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

This week, jump into new exhibitions at the Barnes Foundation, Brandywine River Museum of Art, and the Woodmere Museum. Also, check out a new musical in Swarthmore, learn to weave at the Swedish museum, and join in for the launch of a new music studio in Hunting Park.

The Little Prince, Players Club of Swarthmore

(Theater / multiday) Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s children’s book, The Little Prince, is adapted into a musical on the Delco stage. Ages 4+. ($15 ages 12 and up, $10 ages 3-11, Mar. 3-12, times vary, 614 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, pcstheater.org)

Family Craft Workshop: Mini Weavings, American Swedish Historical Museum

(Crafts) Philadelphia weaver, rug-maker and repurposer, Hannah Wallace, leads a session of turning twigs into frames and yarn into art. Workshop includes a tour of the galleries for inspiration. Ages 8-18. ($10, Mar. 4, 10:30 a.m.- noon, 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org)

Kids Day at the Wings, Wells Fargo Center

(Sports) Our pro lacrosse team puts a pet-able camel and baby yak in their concourse, adds face-painting, an inflatable obstacle course and special game-day giveaways just for kiddos — plus the game itself, vs. the New York Riptide. Ages 5+. ($20-$79, Mar. 4, 11:30 a.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wingslax.com)

Studio Launch: Rock to the Future

(Music / free) The brand new Hunting Park location of Rock to the Future offers its first sample of Friday afternoon open houses to come where middle through high school students can learn to record, mix and produce music all for free. Ages 11-18. (Free, Mar. 4, 4-5:30 p.m., 3859 N. 9th St., rocktothefuture.org)

First Free Sunday, Brandywine River Museum of Art

(Art / free) Teaching artist-led activities (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Master storyteller TAHIRA leads folktale fun with African and African-American stories (11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.). Included: Visits to Andrew Wyeth: Home Places. Registration recommended. Ages 3+. (Free, Mar. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

First Free Sunday, Barnes Foundation

(Art / math / free) Philly students’ work — 3-D renderings of painting in the Barnes collection — are featured. There will also be a performance by 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks (who’s spun with Erykah Badu, The Lost Boyz). There will be lessons in geometry and perception and free visits to the brand-new exhibition, Sue Williamson & Lebohang Kganye: Tell Me What You Remember. Ages 3+. Registration opens Mar. 2 at 10 a.m.. (Free, Mar. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Family Art & Storytelling, Woodmere Museum

(Art / storytelling / free) Artist Ginger Mimmo Rohlfing reads a picture book, then leads an art-making session with preschoolers and their grown-ups on a late Sunday morning. The activity is inspired by the new exhibition, Kidding Around: Children in Art from Woodmere’s Collection. Registration recommended. Ages 3-5. (Free, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 11 a.m.-noon, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

