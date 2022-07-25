The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Does summer go by too fast for everyone? Or does it seem speedy only for those of us who have to restrict our easy living to the weekends? As a kid, I remember the boredom of hot days indoors. As an adult, those empty afternoons seem blissful. And, it’s not like there’s nothing to keep all of us happily occupied. Check it out:

Summer of Swings, Morris Arboretum

(Outdoors) Want to feel like a kid again, or give your kid a seriously leveled-up playground experience? Splurge on a visit to bucolic yet manicured Morris Arboretum, the gardens that run their toy trains outdoors, to sample 10 seats that you can pump past trees. Ages 3+. ($20 adult, $18 senior, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free, ages 2 and under, through Sept. 5, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morris arboretum.org)

Wildwood Baby Parade

(Pageant) The Shore’s historic precursor to Toddlers in Tiaras is right at home in the most-throwback of beach towns, when parents dress up their little ones like mini lifeguards and turn strollers into tram cars for a parade/competition. (Don’t feel bad for the babies. They might be hot, but they have no idea if they won or lost.) Ages 0+. (Free to enter and to watch, July 27, judging 4:30-5:15 p.m., parade at 6 p.m., Wildwoods Convention Center to Morey’s Pier, on the Boardwalk, Wildwood, wildwoodsnj.com)

How I Became a Pirate, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center

(Theater) The place where eminent comedian and mom Tina Fey got her start brings author Melinda Long’s relatively recent classic kids’ book to life. The show is one in a series of affordable, fun productions — and perfect for the pirate phase of childhood. Ages 2-8. ($11-$14, July 27, 10:30 a.m., July 28, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., July 29, 10:30 a.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, summerstage.udfoundation.org

Art Kids Pop-Up Studio: Madeline Conover, Philadelphia Museum of Art

(Art-making) Kids who are into color will definitely appreciate the work of this Philly-based Chinese-American artist, known for her artful, sculptural commentary on her birth country’s one-child policy, and brilliant in other areas too, like printmaking. Ages 2-17. ($25 adult, $23, senior, $18 students w/i.d., $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 18 & under, 2601 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., July 29, 5-7:30 p.m. philamuseum.org)

Saturday Free Boating, Bartram’s Garden

(Nature) Nautical hobbies aren’t known for their thrift. Luckily, community-minded Bartram’s lets boaters on a budget set out on the Schuylkill for a paddle or row alongside one of the city’s few remaining natural hidden gems. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 3+. (Free, Saturdays July 30, Aug. 13-Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

East Passyunk Avenue Car Show

(Cars) Unlike the wintertime car show, this lineup of classics and questionably-so vehicles along the Ave. is look-but-don’t-touch. (Since the event is almost inevitably on one of the hottest days of the year, it’s probably for the best: No one wants to burn their fingers on a bit of blazing chrome.) If you go, take the many opportunities to pop inside the nabe’s many cool shops for a toy or an ice cream. Ages 2+. (Free, July 31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., E. Passyunk Ave., from Dickinson to Broad St., visiteastpassyunk.com)

