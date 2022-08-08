The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

This is it. Summer is running out. Get in every last experience you can, before school restarts, especially if you’re a PSD family and have to start early this year. Of special note: Astronomy night at the Discovery Center in Strawberry Mansion, for a peak meteor display that makes fireworks seem like child’s play.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

‘The Alice Express,’ Hedgerow Theatre

(Theater) The Pathway School in Jeffersonville inventively adapted Alice in Wonderland into a delightful, outdoor, 40-minute performance at charming Hedgerow. Ages 2-8. ($15, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Aug. 7, 1 p.m.; Aug. 13, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Aug. 14, 1 p.m.; 64 Rose Valley Rd., Media, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Family Fun Day by the River, Pennypack on the Delaware

(Nature / games / free) The field next to the Pleasant Hill Park playground hosts two afternoons of giant yard games, craft making, and nature learning. On Aug. 9, it’s all about trees. On Aug. 23, it’s pollinators. Ages 3-10. (Free, Aug. 9 & 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 9000 N. Delaware Ave.., riverfrontnorth.org)

‘Descendants The Musical,’ Upper Darby Performing Arts Center

(Theater) To elementary school-age kids, there’s no cooler person than a teen — except maybe the teenage child of a notorious Disney villain. Ages 5-10. ($11-$14, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 10 & 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, Drexel Hill, summerstage.udfoundation.org)

Discovery Night at the Reservoir

(Astronomy / free) If staying up late is an option — or if you’re already doing that, because summer — go to Strawberry Mansion’s stunning nature preserve, where environmental educator Damien Ruffner will point upward at the spectacular Perseids meteor shower on what’s supposed to be the best night to see it. BYO telescope or binoculars, if you have them. Ages 4+. (Free, Aug. 12, 8-10 p.m., 3401 Reservoir Dr., pa.audubon.org)

Family Jams: Garden Ornaments, Magic Gardens

(Art / free) If you’re gonna display a plastic lawn ornament, you might as well make it out of plastic you reuse, and make it cuter than any gnome or flamingo. Sculptor Ricky Boscarino, whose storybook N.J. home, Luna Park, is an art destination unto itself, visits his pal Isaiah Zagar’s place to teach kids to DIY in an earth-friendly way. (Aug. 14, noon-4 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories