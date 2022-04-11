The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Can your kids perform their own COVID-19 rapid tests by now? My 10-year-old can, and so can kids half his age. The skill might come in handy, now that we are holding our breaths as we face another variant. Time to seize the moment, while you still can, giving kids their first concerts, letting them join holiday celebrations, gathering, while the gathering’s good.

Disney Princess – The Concert, Academy of Music 🎶

(Music / theater / in-person / kid-friendly) This one-night-only show stars singers who’ve played Nala, Belle, Jasmine, and another Belle, not in the movies, onstage. They’ll intersperse their (and other Disney productions’) greatest hits with behind-the-scenes Broadway anecdotes. It’s all ages, but, as for most things Disney, they’ll likely be more adults than you might expect. Ages 6+. ($29-$99, more for VIP packages, Apr. 12, 7 p.m., 240 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Easter Eggstravaganza, Shady Brook Farm 🥚

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Ages 2 and up can pursue half a dozen candy-filled eggs, get a photo with the bunny, then have a go at the giant jumping pillow, obstacle course, rubber duck races and more kiddie attractions and distractions at Bucks County’s largest agritainment destination (Shady Brook Farm, of course). Ages 1-8. ($12-$15 child, $8-$10 adult, free ages 0-23 months, Apr. 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 931 Shady Brook Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Flower Pots & Pollinators, Pleasant Hill Park 🐝

(Nature / in-person / free) Bees, bugs, bats, birds, but mostly bees are the beasts we want buzzing around our plants now through the fall. This pop-up event along the river helps kids understand the important role pollinators play as they decorate and fill a flower pot to attract them. Registration requested. Ages 4-10. (Free, Apr. 16, 10:30 a.m., 9201 N. Delaware Ave., letsgooutdoors.net

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, World Cafe Live 🎶

(Music / in-person) Two very dad-ish Midwestern dudes have partnered with Lizzo’s producer on their new rap-for-kids album. Bryan Atchison and Neil Olstad rhyme the praises of beekeepers and worms who compost, making them a perfect fit for families with both young kids and WXPN memberships. Ages 2-8. ($20-$23 ages 13 & up, $15-$18 ages 12 & under, Apr. 16, 1 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., wl.seetickets.us)

South Street Easter Promenade 🥚

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Now in its 89th year, this friendly best-dressed competition among infants on up is pretty much the closest thing Philly has to a baby parade, except, of course, for the whole family, pets included. Outfits are judged by age categories, understanding the best dressed of all is always the beloved master of ceremonies, Henri David. Ages 0+. (Free, Apr. 17, 12:30, parade at Fifth & South sts., contest at 2nd & Lombard sts., southstreet.com)

Passover, Sesame Place 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person) Langhorne’s biggest little-kid theme park has been celebrating Easter for weeks. It’s only right they spend a couple of days on one of the most widely observed rites in all of Judaism: The Passover Seder. For two half hours each day this weekend, a local cantor will lead Grover and friends in a Passover presentation and sing-along. Ages 1-5. ($30-$50, Apr. 17-18, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

ONGOING

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

South Street Egg Hunt, South Street 🐣

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Those of us feeling skittish about sending tots into a grabby, grass-top, egg-seeking free-for-alls can opt for a lower contact version of the Easter tradition. Like last year, South Street shops display (but also kind of hide) oversized 2D eggs made by local artists. Finders can snap a photo and post to Insta with #SouthStreetEggHunt and tag @southstreetphilly to enter to win gift cards. Ages 4+. (Free, through Apr. 17, between Front & Broad sts. on South St., southstreet.com)

Revolutionary Spring Break, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday) American history lessons continue even as school pauses, through pop-up talks on colonial toys, whirligig making, scavenger hunts, and, on April 16 at 12:30 p.m., an hour-long muster for the Continental Army. Ages 5-12. ($19-$21 adult, $18 senior, student and teacher, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 5 & under, through Apr. 24, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

