Every year, Juneteenth — officially June 19 — commemorates the day the very last enslaved African Americans (in Galveston, Texas) learned of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Here in Philly (and Wilmington, Del.), Juneteenth is more than a day: It’s a whole weekend to celebrate. Song, dance, history, art, a parade: Freedom Day is starting to feel like Independence Day.

Flag Week, Betsy Ross House 🇺🇸

(History / multiday) Free admission for the first 100 visitors kicks off an eight-day deal, including the Ross house’s signature naturalization service on Flag Day (June 14, 9 a.m.), meet-and-greets with actors interpreting 18th-century women (June 16-19), a carnival of circus aerialists, magic, and games (June 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), and a Juneteenth commemoration (June 19) with a portrayal of Henry “Box” Brown (10 a.m.-2 .p.m.) and the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale (3 p.m.). Ages 3+. (Free to first 100 visitors, $8 adult, $6 child, senior, military, $2 ACCESS cardholder, June 12-19, 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Kidchella: Juneteenth, Smith Memorial Playground 🎉

(Juneteenth / music / art) Smith brings back its summer concert series with arts and crafts (4-6 p.m.) followed by performances by West African and Afro-Caribbean dancers and drummers Troupe Da Da and by local singer, songwriter, and educator Ms. Niki. Ages 2-8. ($12, $6 member or ACCESS cardholder, June 17, 4-7:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

The Little Mermaid, Players Club of Swarthmore 🎭

(Theater / multiday) Ariel gets an update in a modern, littlest-kid adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson story because Disney didn’t invent everything. Ages 5-12. ($10 ages 12 and over, $8 ages 3-11; free 2 and under, June 17-19, 614 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, pcstheater.org)

American Revolution, Washington Memorial Chapel and Christ Church Neighborhood House 📜

(Museum / theater / multiday / free and paid) Theater Unspeakable puts seven actors atop a table for its tinyfied, comedic take on the tumultuous start of the U.S.A. The 50-minute production goes to Valley Forge for free performances, and back to Old City for paid shows. Ages 10+. (Free, June 18, 3:30 & 6:30 p.m., June 25, 3:30 p.m., Valley Forge National Historical Park, 1400 N. Outer Line Dr.; $25 adult, $15 child, senior, military, June 28-July 4, times vary, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., americanrevolutiontheshow.com)

Beyond Juneteenth Egungun Festival, Delaware Art Museum 🎉

(Juneteenth / music / culture / in-person / free) An impressive lineup of musicians — Laurel Mustafa by From Sa-roc & Sol Messiah, Richard Raw, Jea Street Jr, Nadja Nicole, Nitro Nitra, Jahiti, Ghetto Songbird, Ebony Zuudia, Hezekiah, Stiggz Stigalo, Tonantzin Yaotecas, ILE IGO KE, Egungun Oloba — headline this West Nigeria-inspired all-day affair, fueled by vegan fare from Wilmington’s Drop Squad Kitchen. All ages. (Free, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, Del., delart.org)

Juneteenth Parade & Festival 🎉

(Juneteenth / music / free) This is Philly’s big deal for Freedom Day: A parade from 52nd and Parkside (starts at 10 a.m.), an all-day festival at Malcolm X Park (10 a.m.-8 p.m., 5100 Pine St.), and a children’s village with a carnival, photo booths, face painting (noon-4 p.m., 46th & Girard). All ages. (Free, June 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., various locations in West Philadelphia, juneteenthphilly.org)

Juneteenth, National Constitution Center 🎉

(Juneteenth / museum / free) Tours of the exhibit, Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality, two performances of The Four Harriets, spotlighting Harriet Robinson Scott, Harriett Tubman, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Beecher Stowe; a story corner for kids (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), and an all-day opportunity to create-your-own Black history book makes Juneteenth a great day to explore the NCC. Ages 4+. (Free, June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 525 Arch St., constitutioncenter.org)

Philadelphia Flower Show, FDR Park 🌼

(Seasonal / multiday / outdoors) The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has taken over part of a South Philly public park with large floral displays that include a kiddie space, and, for an extra $5, a spot to walk among live butterflies. Ages 7+. ($45-$50 adult, $30-$35 ages 18-29, $20-$25 ages 5-17, free ages 4 & under, through June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1500 Pattison Ave., phsonline.org)

Juneteenth 2022, Please Touch Museum 🎉

(Juneteenth / museum) The Please Touch recognizes that Juneteenth coincides with Father’s Day, and offers dads and dad surrogates free admission, plus programming featuring storytelling with Gail Ramos (11:30 a.m. and noon), performances by artist Thembi Palmer (1 and 1:30 p.m.), the West Philadelphia High School Band and Majorette Dancers (2 p.m.), and Kente cloth-inspired arts and crafts. Ages 0+. Reservations required. ($22, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free fathers, June 19, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Juneteenth Block Party, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🎉

(Juneteenth / music / museum / free) The African American Museum does the day the Philly way, styling a block party with Talib Kweli, Lady Alma, the West Powelton Steppers, the Sixer Stixers, magician Ran D. Shine, the Great Gambian Griots, plus a village marketplace, mural-making, yard games … and, with online reservations, free visits to the museum. All ages. (Free, June 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 701 Arch St., aampmuseum.org)

ONGOING

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch “The Life Aquatic” with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through July 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Sand Sculptures in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🏖️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Those of us tired of waiting for a beach day can swing by these outdoor shops to watch four pro sand-sculpting teams build whimsical, gritty art. In a few weeks, the castles and such will be complete to wander among, and, sandboxes will be open to play in. Ages 2+. (Free, building: May 21-June 4; on display: June 8-Aug. 31, 400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with a Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Paddle Penn’s Landing Opens, Independence Seaport Museum 🚣‍♂️

(Seasonal / in-person) You have to weigh at least 35 pounds to board a row, or swan- or dragon-shaped paddle boat docked on a manmade basin on the Delaware. (Keep in mind: A rowboat goes faster.) Lifejackets are required — as is an adult, for boaters not yet 18-years-old. ($12 per half hour, $4 per ACCESS cardholder, through Oct. 22, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

