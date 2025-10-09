Farms across the Philadelphia region are opening their barn doors and corn maze gates for families ready to dive into classic fall fun.

From picking pumpkins straight off the vine and hayrides to live music, food, and beer gardens for adults, here are the Philly-area farms to visit this fall.

Bucks County

Bountiful Acres Garden Center

Right down the road from Peddler’s Village is Bountiful Acres, where guests can pick their pumpkin straight from the patch during the Pumpkin Harvest Festival, every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The farm also has a two-acre corn maze to get lost in, and you can take a hayride, ride the mini railroad, bowl with pumpkins, fly on a zip line, and enjoy other family fun. Catch a live performance by popular local children’s entertainer YOYO on Oct. 11 and 18. You can also shop for mums, straw bales, and more, any day of the week. Single admission for Pumpkin Harvest Festival is $13 per person, or $11 when in groups of two to six, and $10 per person with seven or more people. Ages 2 and under are free.

📍5074 York Rd., Holicong, Pa. 18928, 📞 215-794-7043, 🌐 bountifulacres.com, 🕑 Shop Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlann Farms

During Fall Festival weekends at Charlann Farms, your kids can play in a sandbox filled with loose corn (always a fan favorite), paint a sugar pumpkin (included with your ticket), and enjoy activities like pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, a straw maze, straw mountain (with slides), live animals, and more. You can also grab lunch from a rotating list of local food trucks. Instead of picking pumpkins from the vine yourself, choose yours from the many pumpkins laid out in the “patch” in front of the farm stand. Tickets are $12.99 per person and must be purchased in advance. (Children under 2 are free.) Pony rides are an extra $10 (cash only).

📍586 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, Pa. 19067, 📞 215-493-1831, 🌐 charlannfarms.com, 📷 @charlannfarms, 🕑 Festival weekends run through Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 to 5 p.m.; farm stand open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hellerick’s Family Farm

Hellerick’s doesn’t offer traditional pumpkin picking, but you can shop for pumpkins of all sizes, unusual gourds and squash, and even yellow and blue pumpkins. For a day of family fun, the Fall Festival/Adventure Farm has a hayride, corn mazes, farm animals, hay bale slides, playgrounds, pumpkin rolling, and more than 40 activities for kids and adults, including an obstacle course. Tickets are $15.99 on weekdays and $19.99 on weekends, with children 36 inches in height or under, entering for free.

📍5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, Pa. 18902, 📞 215-766-8388, 🌐 hellericksfarm.com, 📷 @hellericksfarm, 🕑 Daily through Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm

If you want to simply shop for pumpkins, stop by the Shady Brook Market. But for an entire day of activities, get tickets to FallFest, which includes their corn maze; wagon rides to go pick pumpkins and apples; a playground; pedal go-carts; obstacle course; sports zone; photo ops; haunted attractions, and more. There’s live music, food vendors, and stands with adult beverages. Pumpkin ice cream from Uncle Dave’s, available on the Festival Field and at the main shop connected to the market, is always a must.

FallFest tickets range from $20 to $40, depending on the day and time, but children under 2 enter for free. Prices are a few dollars cheaper if purchased online.

📍931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, Pa. 19067, 📞 215-968-1670, 🌐 shadybrookfarm.com, 📷 @shadybrookfarm, 🕑 See website as the hours change depending on date.

Snipes Farm & Education Center

In addition to picking a perfect pumpkin from the patch, explore the Land of Scarecrows, take a walk on the nature trail, or find your way through the straw bale maze every weekend in October at Snipes Farm. Plus, you can enjoy cider and doughnuts at the Cider Barn and learn something new at the Ol’ Time Farm Museum. Shop at the Big Barn Market for farm fresh produce, pumpkins, fall decorations, and yummy fall treats. Admission to the farm is $13; children 2 and under are free.

📍890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, Pa. 19067, 📞 215-295-1139, 🌐 snipesfarm.org, 📷 @snipes_farm, 🕑 Through October, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Styer Orchard

Styer Orchard’s admission and hayrides are free; you only pay for what you pick. Head to the pumpkin patch or apple orchards, or choose from the many pumpkins on display at the farm stand. Styer Orchard encourages guests to bring their own bags and containers for pumpkin picking, but they do sell tote bags and boxes at the orchard if needed. On the way, stop inside their market for sandwiches, produce, and fall treats like pies and doughnuts.

📍97 Styers Ln., Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 📞 215-702-9633, 🌐 styerorchard.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Store hours: Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berks County

Wilcox Farms

Wilcox Farms’ biggest draw is its 25-acre corn maze challenge. It can prove difficult not to get lost in there, which is why no one new can enter the maze an hour before closing. This year’s theme is “Monster Mash” with a gallery of iconic horror creatures carved out of the corn, only viewable from an aerial view — but it’s there. For those looking for some easy fun, they have a small bat-themed corn maze this year for all levels of curiosity. The best part is that admission to the corn mazes are $6 to $10, with $5 hayrides to go along with it.

📍1134 Reading Ave., Boyertown, Pa. 19512, 📞 610-367-2387, 🌐 wilcoxfamilyfarm.com, 🕑 Sept. 12-Nov. 2, Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight, Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Nov. 7-9, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Burlington County

Johnson’s Corner Farm

Johnson’s Corner Farm provides a classic fall farm experience with its wagon rides out to the pumpkin patch, Discovery Barnyard Playground and Animal Farm, and picking your own apples, any day of the week. But on weekends, the harvest festival kicks into full swing with food vendors, live music, and corn mazes. Wagon rides and pick your own pumpkin experience is $7, while the weekend harvest festival tickets are $12.

Save on tickets by buying admission online for weekdays. Additional activities are a ticket upgrade. Children under 12 months are free. Make sure to reserve your hayride time slot early, as peak times are likely to sell out.

📍133 Church Rd., Medford, N.J. 08055, 📞 609-654-8643, 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com, 📷 @johnsonscornerfarm, 🕑 Wagon rides for pumpkin and apple picking through Oct. 31, Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camden County

Springdale Farm Market

Choose a pumpkin from the market any day, or take a pumpkin-picking hayride during an October weekend. Hayrides are $7.50 per person. Pumpkins are 89 cents per pound.

There will also be plenty of photo ops and other small activities for kids, including a free spooky walk-through. The farm is famous for home-baked pies, hot apple cider doughnuts, and pumpkin-spiced treats.

📍1638 S. Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003, 📞 856-424-8674, 🌐 springdalefarms.com, 📷 @springdalefarmmarket, 🕑 Pumpking-picking hayrides, Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Market hours, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chester County

Colonial Gardens

Choose a pumpkin from the large selection here and then have some fun at their annual Pumpkinland and Haunted Gardens. Pose with your head in cutouts or let your kids loose to play in the hay jump. You can also buy $4 tickets for unlimited time in the farm’s three mazes or an $8 wagon ride through the woods. (Combo tickets available for $11.) If you’re looking for spooky fun, visit Friday and Saturday nights during October for haunted hayrides. Pumpkinland is free. Pumpkins are priced per pound.

📍745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 📞 610-948-9755, 🌐 colonialgardenspa.com, 📷 colonialgardens.pa, 🕑 Daytime events through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Haunted events, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Highland Orchards

Highland Orchards’ picturesque farm is open for pumpkin and apple picking from Tuesday through Sunday, alongside their beloved market with apple cider donuts. But the weekends are when even more fun occurs with the opening of the Levante beer garden for adults, five-acre Pennsylvania-themed corn mazes, and apple cannon shooting challenges. Plus, you can enjoy additional festivities, including face painting, food trucks, axe throwing, pony rides, and live music.

Check their Facebook page for up-to-date event listings. Entry to the pumpkin patch and apple orchard is $3 per person for guests 3 years and older. Pumpkins are priced based on size, while apple picking requires guests to buy a $15-$38 bag that they can fill up. Apple cannons are $10 per dozen apples, and corn mazes are $12 per person, for guests five years and older.

📍1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester, Pa. 19380, 📞 610-269-3494, 🌐 highlandorchards.net, 📷 @highlandorchardsinc, 🕑 Pick your own, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Weekends 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Corn maze and apple cannons Weekends, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Farm market hours, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delaware County

Arasapha Farms

Take a hayride to the four-acre pumpkin garden and choose from hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes. Your admission also includes minigolf, pedal cars, access to the playground, corn maze, pillow bounce, and various games. Admission is $20 per child. Adults are free, except for the corn maze ($5) and corn cannons ($5).

📍1835 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, Pa. 19342, 📞 610-656-1005, 🌐 harvesthayride.com, 🕑 Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards hosts Pumpkinland every fall, featuring larger-than-life scarecrows, apple picking, hayrides, corn and straw bale mazes, and more. While they don’t offer traditional pumpkin picking in a patch, they do sell a wide variety. Plus, there are activities such as a train ride, playground, and fishing at Orchard Lake. Take a hayride to the Witch’s House for stories and jokes or visit the animals in the barnyard. Tickets/registration are not required to enter Pumpkinland, but most experiences inside will run you $7 to $19, depending on the activity. Don’t miss the Ship Bottom Beer Garden on the weekends, or the All You Can Carry pumpkin challenge on Oct. 26, to see how many pumpkins you can carry for $29.99.

📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. 19063, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, @linvillaorchards, 🕑 Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hunterdon County

Everitt Farms at Pumpkin Junction

Pick a pumpkin from the six-acre pumpkin patch, find your way through the corn maze, or take a wagon ride. There’s also a smaller straw bale maze for kids and corn boxes (picture a sandbox, but filled with corn) for play. Music and games round out the fun. Admission is $8 per person (children 3 and under are free) and includes all activities, except the pumpkin patch — PYO pumpkins are sold separately. Don’t miss the Halloween costume pet parade on Oct. 18-19.

📍34 Toad Lane, Ringoes, N.J. 08551, 📞 908-406-1090, 🌐 everittfarm.com, 🕑 Through Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster County

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

With more than 70 activities, you can spend the entire day at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. Cherry Crest’s pumpkin patch has many different varieties, shapes, sizes, and colors. In addition to loading up a wagon with pumpkins, there’s Sproutsville (a miniature kids’ village), pedal carts, duck races, a corn barn, corn maze, wagon rides, giant slides, farm animals, and more. There is live music on select Friday evenings and Saturdays. Tickets are $24.95 to $38.95 per person, but vary depending on day of the week, date, and package options — kids under 2 are free. Cap off the harvest festivities on Nov. 1 with the Pumpkin Madness festival with pumpkin bowling, smashing, and chucking contests.

📍150 Cherry Hill Rd., Ronks, Pa. 17572, 📞 717-687-6843, 🌐 cherrycrestfarm.com, 📷 @cherrycrestadventurefarm, 🕑 Pumpkin picking through Oct. 26, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Country Barn & Farm Market/Barnyard Kingdom

Take a wagon out to the 10-acre patch and pick your favorite pumpkin right from the vine. Or, skip the ride and choose one from the farm market. If you want the full experience, get tickets to Barnyard Kingdom for $19. Regular admission includes the corn maze and a slew of other activities such as pig races, pedal carts, barnyard animals, fossil dig, jump pad, tater sack slides, and more. Children 2 and under are free. Wagon rides, available Friday through Sunday, are $2 per person. If you’re looking for evening fun, make a reservation for a campfire and explore the corn maze with a flashlight on Friday and Saturday nights.

📍211 S. Donerville Rd., Lancaster, Pa. 17603, 📞 717-872-5591, 🌐 countrybarnmarket.com, 📷 @barnyardkingdom, 🕑 Barnyard Kingdom, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Farm market, Weekdays 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Mercer County

Terhune Orchards

At Terhune Orchards, you can pick pumpkins, flowers, and apples every day of the week. But if you want all of the extras, stop by on a Saturday or Sunday. There’s live music in the afternoon, barnyard animals, pumpkin painting, pedal tractors, hay bale maze, corn maze, a nature trail, and more. Shop the farm store for fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slush, their own wine, and other goodies. There are also tastings in the wine orchard. Fall Family Fun Weekend, open until the first week of November, starting at $19.95 for general admission. Children under 3 are free.

📍330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, N.J. 08540, 📞 609-924-2310, 🌐 terhuneorchards.com, 📷 @terhuneorchards, 🕑 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fall Family Fun weekends through first week of November, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

Merrymead Farm

Select a pumpkin from Merrymead’s corral of many varieties, shapes, and sizes. Other highlights include hayrides, farm animals, paintball, a wagon train ride, a five-acre cornfield maze, apple cannons and slingers, barrel train, and pumpkin jump pads. The farm also offers evening hayrides and moonlight maze times. The market has more than 32 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream (including pumpkin) and homemade apple cider doughnuts. Admission fee is $22 ($25 at the gate) for a weekend, and $16 ($19 at the gate) on Fridays (limited activities).

📍2222 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, Pa. 19446, 📞 610-584-4410, 🌐 merrymead.com, 📷 @merrymeadfarm, 🕑 Weekend activities through Oct. 26, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Star Farm

Northern Star Farm is back with their 18th annual Fall Fest featuring hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, apple slingshot, and more. Admission is $14 per person, and parking is free. Activities are ticketed individually and range from $6 to $10 per person.

📍112 E. Third Ave., Trappe, Pa. 19426, 📞 215-859-7302, 🌐 northernstarfarm.net, 📷 @NorthernStarFarm, 🕑 Through Oct. 26, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Olszanowski Farm

Olszanowski Farm is one of the most affordable pumpkin patches and fall festivals in the region. First, take a $3 ride to the patch where you can pick from a variety of pumpkins for 80 cents per pound. Back at the farm is a sprawling five-acre corn maze for $8, and a free sunflower maze. Children 5 and under are free for all activities.

📍315 Pughtown Rd., Spring City, Pa. 19475 📞 610-506-7851, 🌐 facebook.com/OlsFarm, 🕑 Through Oct. 26, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Michelle Reese contributed to this article.