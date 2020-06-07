Socially distanced pomp and circumstance has become a necessary substitute to get the getting-out-of-high-school job done. The Philadelphia School District’s virtual graduation ceremony adds extra pomp to the circumstance, with Malcolm Jenkins giving the keynote, and some of the city’s most remarkable grads singing, reciting, and speaking. As for the Kimmel Center-hosted afterparty: DJ Aktive, Good Girl, and SimXSantana will — let’s face it — comprise a better lineup than the one you’d planned for the block. Details at philasd.org/2020grad.