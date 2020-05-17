Anyone remember when the stay-at-home order kept us up at night and made us believe we might accomplish something interesting during the day?
While the past weeks — months? — have been historic and life-altering, as this point, for those of us living and working and raising kids at home they have not been exactly ... productive. As one day bleeds into the next, as our children’s bodies merge into family couches, we’re all in need of a bit of waking up.
Best a.m. revival song: Good Mornin’ to the Mornin’, courtesy of fantastic Mister John’s Music, best followed by several segments of the Bella Vista treasure’s weekly video. Also colorful: Crayola’s weekly craft lesson. Also energetic: Southern California SpiderFit Kids livestreams for littles. We’ve got the details here.
Also, in case you’re not one of the 10,000 people who are already watching the Philadelphia Zoo’s daily animal meet-and-greets, it’s time to tune in.
Memories are made of these. Maybe.
New shows posted Sundays on the Mister John’s Music YouTube channel and archived at misterjohnsmusic.com (ages 2–10)
Pre-COVID, parents and kids loved going to classes at John Francisco’s Bella Vista music school because each session was the delightful opposite of their stereotypical competition: boomers intoning ancient folk dirges while waving frayed silk scarves. Mister John’s Music was fun, funny, educational, inclusive, and accessible. His weekly contributions to the playlist on his Mister John’s Music YouTube channel are equally great. In wig and stubble, Francisco often intros the show as Insta influencer “Ewenee.” A trio of teachers might perform classic Journey, play tic-tac-toe, teach drums, or offer essential information on bathroom etiquette. This week, they’re giving a lesson we all could use: How to set and reach goals, featuring I Will Survive and You Get What You Give (which, by the way, also describes the school’s as-you-wish payment request).
11:30–11:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on SPIDERFit Kids Facebook Live (ages 4–8)
Superstar SoCal kid trainer Brett Kilka and rising star 6-year-old daughter Madison lead an extra-interactive, extra-little-kid-friendly morning fitness class on Facebook Live. Each living room-based workout has a theme — sunglasses, beach, Disneyland (it’s the West Coast, y’all) — and ends with a challenge: Clean your room! Eat your green veggies!
2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on the Philadelphia Zoo Facebook page (all ages)
For approximately 17 (but who’s counting?) glorious minutes each and every weekday, educator Dani Hogan introduces viewers to different Philadelphia Zoo residents via Facebook, also home to the attraction’s excellent animal hi-jinx videos. Each meet-and-greet has an anything-could-happen vibe (Will the giraffe bite the zookeeper? Will the Amur tiger brothers ever acknowledge human existence?), which only makes it more fun. Coming up this week: hawks (Monday), Amur leopard (Tuesday), sloth bear (Wednesday), mystery guest (Thursday), and eagle (Friday), all subject to change. Ten thousand viewers per episode aren’t wrong.
4 p.m Monday (braiding) and 4 p.m. Wednesday (string art) on Girls Night In Online, at gnionline.com (tweens and teens)
Girls Nite In Online isn’t only for grown-ups seeking interval training or cocktail pro tips. The popular pink platform also hosts workshops by and for actual girls (and boys). Monday, Doylestown 11-year-old Margot Chase hosts a hair braiding workshop — French, Dutch, fishtail — where donations go to the Fiaria Project, supporting foster families. Wednesday, sisters Riley and Taylor Schwartz, of Havertown, teach string art in their workshop, with donations going to the Gladwyne Fire Department.
1 p.m. Tuesday on Crayola’s Facebook channel (preschool — with parents — through teens)
From Easton, Pa., the crayon capital of the world, come these simple, colorful weekly Facebook Live craft lesson with Pinterest princess and glue gun goddess Lynn Lilly. Last week she made and answered questions about making Popsicle stick bracelets, Popsicle stick frames, and paper Popsicles made with … Popsicle sticks. This week: Memorial Day projects. On May 26 we paint. Crayola also has craft videos, coloring sheets, and more on on its website, crayola.com.