Fishtown and Port Richmond kids have been taking art classes at Portside for what feels like forever (really, 11 years). This week, some of those kids return to their favorite art space for affordable ($45 a week), half-day summer art camp, while others attend that camp virtually. And since the beginning of this mess, many more kids, from North Philly to Portland, have been taking part in Portside’s $10 online classes. Family nights are extra special — held 6:30 p.m. every other week starting Friday (through Aug. 21), they get the whole household into challenging projects — origami, for example. Saturdays, kids are on their own for hour-long sessions: 2D and 3D projects for ages 4 to 10 (10-11 a.m.), and portfolio-grade projects for ages 11-17 (noon-1 p.m.)