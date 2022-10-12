The first Philly Bike Ride is happening this weekend — which is good news if you’re on a bike, and bad news if you plan to drive through the city.

The big event will be held rain or shine, and starts and ends at the Rocky Steps, in front of the Art Museum. The 6-mile or 20-mile ride — depending what route you choose to take — passes through Center City, Independence Hall, Penns Landing and Kelly Drive.

While the race is set to start at 7:30 a.m. by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, you can expect road closures to be in effect as early as 12:01 a.m. Saturday. There will be two points of entry for the ride on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. One on 21st St. and the other on 22nd.

Since this is a first for the city, here is what you should know about the 2022 Philly Bike Ride, and what roads you might want to avoid:

Road closures and no parking zones

Three roads will be closed, for the events and venue, starting Saturday at 3:30 a.m. Opening times vary.

Eakins Oval, between the north side of the Oval to Art Museum Drive, will reopen at 2 p.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway, between Eakins Oval to 20th St., will reopen at noon.

Kelly Drive, from Spring Garden St. to 25th St., will reopen at noon.

At 6: 30 a.m., thirteen roads will be closed to set up the bike ride course. Opening times vary.

Arch St., between Ben Franklin Parkway to N. 15th St., will be the first to reopen at 8:45 a.m.

N.15th St., Arch St., Penn Square, Market St., 5th St., Race St., and N. Christopher Columbus will reopen at 9 a.m.

N. Christopher Columbus, between Race St. to Christian St. is set to open at 9:15 a.m.

Christian St., from N. Christopher Columbus to S. 22nd St., will reopen at 9:30 a.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway, between 20th St. to 15th St., and 22nd St. — from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Parkway — will reopen at 10 a.m.

Falls Bridge, between Kelly Drive to MLK Drive, is set to open at 11 a.m.

No parking zones will begin as soon as the watch hits 12:01 a.m., and all will be back to normal by 1 p.m.

No parking zones until 10 a.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway, from 22nd St. to 16th St.

Logan Square, between 18th St. to 19th St.

Arch St., between 16th St. to 15th St.

N 15th St., from Arch to Market St.

Market, between 6th St. to Penn Square.

Penn Square, from Market St. to 15th St.

Race St., between 5th St. to N. Christopher Columbus.

No parking zones until 11 a.m.

Christian St., from N. Christopher Columbus to S. 22nd St.

22nd St., between Christian St. to Ben Franklin Parkway.

No parking zones until 1 p.m.

Art Museum Drive, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Pennsylvania Ave.

Spring Garden, between Pennsylvania Ave. to Kelly Drive.

Tickets

Think you want to join?

Purchase your ticket to participate by Oct 14. Prices range between $25 to $190, depending on the packages. The standard cost for adult riders is $75. Children ages 3 to 7 years old can ride for free, and students pay $25.

And if you don’t have a bike, you can rent one when you register.