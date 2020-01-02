If you were going to plan a tour of the city for Bowie fans, you’d swing by the former site of Sigma Sound Studios, Steve “ESPO” Powers’ “Young Americans” mural in Old City, the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, where David Live was recorded in 1974 — and you’d end it all with a cold pint at Doobies. Owned and bartended by grown-up Sigma Kid Patti Brett, the lovely, divey bar at 22nd and Lombard Streets has been a hangout for Bowie fans and other assorted rebel-rebels for years. As is Bowie Week tradition, the sidewalk outside Doobies will be the site of an off-the-cuff temporary art installation. Grab some chalk and add some color, then step inside for a beer and a Bowie video marathon.