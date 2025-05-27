What to know about the 2025 Philly Pride march, festival, and weekend events

The annual Philly Pride March and Festival is Sunday, June 1. Here’s everything to know.

Philadelphia’s Gayborhood will come alive with laughter, artistry, and community this weekend as the city celebrates Pride with events across Center City.

Advertisement

While the Philly Pride 365 March and Festival officially take place Sunday, June 1, the entire weekend offers opportunities to celebrate LGBTQ joy, honor queer history, and connect with others through music, drag, food, and dance.

Philadelphia is among the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the country, with one of the largest queer populations in any major metro area. It’s home to some of the nation’s oldest LGBTQ publications and ranks as one of the safest places for LGBTQ people to live and work, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

This year’s Pride Weekend runs from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, culminating with Sunday’s free march and festival through Center City.

Philly Pride Weekend schedule

Friday, May 30 — Pride Around the City & City Hall Flag Raising

Events begin with a 600-foot-long Pride flag carried through landmark sites across the city, followed by a flag-raising at City Hall and an evening activation in the Gayborhood.

9 a.m.: March begins at the east entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art 2 p.m.: Flag-raising ceremony at City Hall 8 p.m.: Pride flag activation in the Gayborhood

Saturday, May 31 — Pride Promenade & L.U.V. Awards

The evening event at the Art Museum features live performances and honors community leaders with L.U.V. Awards recognizing Legacy, Unity, and Visibility.

7 p.m.: Event begins at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎟️ Tickets: $50 to $100; purchase online

Sunday, June 1 — Philly Pride March and Festival

The centerpiece of the weekend begins with the Pride March at 11 a.m., followed by the festival.

11 a.m.: March steps off at Sixth and Walnut Streets Noon: Festival begins at 11th and Locust Streets 7 p.m.: Festival concludes

Are tickets required for Philly Pride?

The Philly Pride March and Festival is free and open to all ages. No tickets or RSVP required. Friday’s Pride Around The City and Pride Flag Raising is also free.

The L.U.V. Awards on Saturday is a ticketed event.

What is the Pride march route?

From 11 a.m. to noon, the Pride March will progress through the Gayborhood in Center City.

Starting at 6th and Walnut Streets, the parade will march west along Walnut Street until 10th Street. Then it turns southbound on 10th Street and continues to Locust Street, where it ends at 11th and Locust Streets.

Festival events

Six themed zones — spelling out “LUVERS” — will activate the Gayborhood with music, drag, community spaces, and more:

Legacy Zone: Throwback anthems and LGBTQ history Unity Zone: Drag shows, DJs, and local talent Visibility Zone: High-energy dance floors and show-stopping performances Everyone Zone: Youth and family programming Relaxed Zone: Chill vibes and lo-fi beats Sapphic Zone: Queer women–centered events, including ballroom Sensory-Friendly Zone: Quiet area with accessibility resources

Food and drinks at Philly Pride

Dozens of food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Restaurants and bars throughout the Gayborhood will also be open during the festivities.

Road closures for Philly Pride march

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 1, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street 13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street 12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street 11th Street from Pine Street to Spruce Street Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street Walnut Street from Broad Street to 11th Street Locust Street from Broad Street to 11th Street Pine Street from Broad Street to 11th Street Spruce Street from Broad Street to 11th Street Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street S. Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street to 12th Street Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

Parking restrictions

All streets listed above will be “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. Vehicles still in these locations during the no-parking period will be “courtesy towed.” The Inquirer has a guide on what to do if your car has been courtesy towed.