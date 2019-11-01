This we’re-lucky-to-have-it five-city tour pairs Johnny Cash’s daughter with a guitarists for whom The Man In Black was a formative influence when he was growing up in Los Angeles in the late 1950s. The show is called Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash.
8 p.m., The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
Rugs made in collaboration with weavers in Oaxaca, and ceramics and quilts fashioned from found materials.
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 10, Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., 215-733-0390, phillymagicgardens.org
Big, green, fun – no, not the Philly Phanatic.
8 p.m., with additional performances through Jan. 5, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org
Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law. Jeffrey Rosen, who runs the NCC, discusses his newest book, a kind of informal intellectual portrait of Justice Ginsburg, largely through her own words, spoken in conversations with Rosen going back nearly 30 years.
6:30 p.m., National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., 215-409-6600, constitutioncenter.org
Pennsylvania Ballet’s mid-autumn program is one of world premieres. This time it will be three pieces by a trio of up-and-coming choreographers: American Garrett Smith, Brazilian Juliano Nuñes, and Chinese choreographer Yin Yue.
7:30 p.m., until Nov. 10, 250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, 215-893-1999, paballet.org
Violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus keep returning to Philadelphia in ever-bigger venues — World Café Live, then the Merriam, and now, with this Impossible Tour appearance, the Academy of Music. The Kimmel has the high-energy duo as part of its jazz series, but classical, hip-hop, and rock were the primary elements in the mix heard in their 2015 World Café Live performance.
8 p.m., Nov. 8, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Ursinus College, of which Berman is part, the sound artist Douglas Henderson will bring together 150 carpenters and others, along with 150 sawhorses and 10,000 nails in a performance at the museum. This is not open to the public, but a film of the performance will be projected on the floor of the museum’s main gallery.
Until March 15, Berman Museum of Art, Ursinus College, 601 E. Main St., Collegeville, free, 610-409-3500, ursinus.edu/berman