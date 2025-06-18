9 fun things to do with kids in South Jersey this summer

With school out for the summer, kids across the region suddenly have wide-open schedules — and parents might be scrambling for ideas to keep them busy.

One simple (and free) option: Pack lunch and head to a scenic South Jersey park, like the Delaware riverfront’s Cooper’s Poynt Park or the shaded, dog-friendly trails at Newton Lake Park.

But if you’re looking for a full day of family fun — the kind that keeps kids engaged and adults from losing their minds — here are nine great spots across Cherry Hill, Deptford, Medford, and beyond.

FUNBOX, which bills itself as the “world’s biggest bounce park,” will reopen in the Cherry Hill Mall parking lot this summer. Read more FUNBOX

Fun and amusement

The “world’s biggest bounce park” is at Cherry Hill Mall, offering 25,000 square feet of climbable ninja walls, a 23-foot slide, obstacle courses, and more. It’s open to all ages and guaranteed to tire everyone out.

💵 $24📍 Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002, 🌐 funbox.com

Rossano Russo carries daughter Grayce Russo, 3, while his wife, Christina Russo, has their son Luca Russo, 2, after a visit to Funplex on Route 38. ( APRIL SAUL / Staff ) Read more

This amusement park is a one-stop shop for indoor and outdoor adventures, from the virtual reality games and go-carts, to water slides and roller coasters. Tickets range from $35 to $55.

💵 $35 to $55📍 3320-24 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township, N.J. 08054, 📞 856-273-9666, 🌐 thefunplex.com

A scene from "The Secret Life of Pets." Universal Studios Hollywood plans to open a new attraction in 2020 based on the film. (Universal Studios) Read more Universal Studios / MCT

Summer movies

Families can enjoy $3 movies throughout the summer at local AMC Theaters across Cherry Hill and surrounding areas. Showtimes are usually around noon to 3 p.m.

AMC Summer Movie Camp movies:

Advertisement

Shrek Despicable Me 4 Minions: The Rise of Gru Kung Fu Panda 4 The Bad Guys, The Secret Life of Pets The Wild Robot Migration

💵 $3📍 Various AMC Theater Locations, 🌐 amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Roz, voiced by Lupita N'yongo, background, and Brightbill, voiced by Kit Connor, in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot." (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures via AP) Read more Uncredited / AP

Deptford will host two more free movie nights this summer: IF on July 18 at Kass Maier Playground and The Wild Robot on Aug. 1 at Oak Valley Athletic Association. Both start at sunset.

💵 Free, 🌐 facebook.com

Advertisement

📍July 18, 1044 Monmouth Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096; 📍 Aug. 1, 561 Princeton Blvd., Wenonah, NJ 08090

This image released by The Walt Disney Studios shows the characters Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, left, and Chief Tui, voiced by Temuera Morrison, in a scene from "Moana 2." (The Walt Disney Studios via AP) Read more The Walt Disney Studios / AP

Gloucester County’s “Movies in the Park” series offers free family-friendly films all summer long at outdoor locations across the region. Movies begin at dusk and are shown on Wednesdays, Fridays, and the occasional Monday through Aug. 29. Bring a blanket or lawn chair — and don’t forget the bug spray. Find the full schedule and locations online at gloucestercountynj.gov/1109/Movies-in-the-Park.

June 18 (Wed.): Wonka — 120 Village Green Dr., Woolwich Township June 25 (Fri.): Kung Fu Panda 4 — Veteran’s Park, 433 Elm Ave., Woodbury Heights June 27 (Fri.): Moana 2 — Franklin Twp. Sports Complex, 500 Pennsylvania Ave., Franklinville July 11 (Fri.): The Wild Robot — New Street Park, 410 E. New St., Glassboro July 16 (Wed.): Moana 2 — Swedesboro Auction Block, 400 Anderson Ave., Swedesboro July 18 (Fri.): Up — Red Bank Battlefield, 100 Hessian Ave., National Park July 25 (Fri.): The Wild Robot — Gaiter Field, Madison & Catawba Ave., Newfield Aug. 1 (Fri.): The Wild Robot — Oak Valley Little League, 561 Princeton Blvd., Wenonah Aug. 4 (Mon.): The Garfield Movie — Fort Billings Park, Clonmel Rd. & Delaware St., Paulsboro Aug. 8 (Fri.): Despicable Me 4 — 235 E. Red Bank Ave., Woodbury Aug. 13 (Wed.): Moana 2 — RiverWinds Community Center, 1000 RiverWinds Dr., West Deptford Aug. 15 (Fri.): Inside Out 2 — Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd., Sewell Aug. 22 (Fri.): Elemental — Sunset Auditorium, Laurel Ave., Pitman Aug. 25 (Mon.): The Wild Robot — Wenonah Lake, W. Maple St. & N. Jefferson, Wenonah Aug. 27 (Wed.): Moana 2 — National Park Ballfields, 700 St. Johns Walk, National Park Aug. 29 (Fri.): The Wild Robot — Ella Harris Park, 155 Commissioners Rd., Mullica Hill

Advertisement

💵 Free📍Various locations, 📞 856-251-6738, 🌐 gloucestercountynj.gov/1109/Movies-in-the-Park

Life-sized depictions of creatures that roamed the area 66 million years ago in the “Dinosaur Coast” prehistoric life dioramas produced by Gary Staab at the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University during a media preview Mar. 5, 2025 before the museum officially opens Mar. 29. Read more Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Nature and science

Travel back in time, 66 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed South Jersey during the Cretaceous Period, just before the fifth mass extinction event killed almost all life on Earth. At the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum, get immersed in full-scale recreations of dinosaurs, virtual reality expeditions, and a fossil pit where guests can find physical history themselves. The museum’s $24 to $29 price of admission grants access to multiple floors of dinosaur, science, and live animal exhibits, while the virtual reality expedition and quarry fossil digs are $25 add-ons.

💵 Starting at $24 to $29📍66 Million Mosasaur Way, Mantua, NJ 08080, 📞 856-284-DINO(3466), 🌐 efm.org

Tickets for our summer shows, including our incredibly popular show Laser Taylor Swift, are now available on our new and... Posted by Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Rowan University’s Edelman Planetarium offers an immersive, 360-degree visual experience that goes beyond what you’ll find at a regular movie theater. Explore the origins of life or journey to distant galaxies in shows narrated by the likes of Lupita Nyong’o. The lineup includes kid-friendly programs, as well as laser light shows set to Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Tickets range from $4 to $8, and the planetarium also hosts live stargazing nights and special events throughout the year.

💵 $4-$8📍Science Hall, 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, N.J. 08028, 📞 856-256-4389, 🌐 sites.rowan.edu/planetarium

Cyrus, a Broad Wing Hawk, held by Erin Rounds Director of Education at Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, before the announcement for New Jersey’s first school of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University in Gloucester, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec., 29, 2021. Read more TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Take the family for a nature walk through three miles of easy trails that wind around the forest and waterways of Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford. The refuge is home to about 50 species — including reptiles, hawks, and small mammals — that visitors can see in the wildlife housing area. Stop by the nature center before your walk to explore interactive exhibits and the Reptile Room.

💵 $5-$10,📍4 Sawmill Rd., Medford, N.J. 08055, 📞 856-983-3329, 🌐 cedarrun.org

A sunflower field in bloom at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, N.J. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Johnson family purchased the farm in 1953. Some family members still live on the farm that offers pick-your-own hayrides, corporate events, a playground with a splash pad, and more. Read more MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Get your hands in the dirt — and maybe feed a goat or two — at Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford. A $6 to $12 day pass grants access to the Discovery Barn, where kids can play on a pretend farm, race pedal and go-karts, and cool off in the splash zone. The farm also offers a “U-Pick” program for seasonal crops like apples, blueberries, and radishes.

💵 $6-$12📍133 Church Rd., Medford, N.J. 08055, 📞 609-654-8643, 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com