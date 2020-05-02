To kill the spotted lanternflies before they hatch, all you need is a credit card, garden spade, or anything that’s stiff enough to scrape the coating off the masses and squish what’s underneath. Take your tool, and apply enough pressure to the mass until you hear an actual “pop.” You may see juices spilling out. It might feel a little gross. Or glorious. Now’s when you channel all that built up pandemic aggression, and air it out on the bugs.