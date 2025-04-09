22 must-attend Philadelphia spring markets and street festivals in 2025

It’s spring market and street festival season in Philadelphia, which means some of the region’s best artisans, chefs, and musicians are bringing their talents to city streets.

Here’s your guide to the top spring markets and street festivals happening in 2025.

Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park - April 5-Oct. 26

One of the city’s premier culinary destinations, Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park features rows of vendors offering food and goods from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and more. The park comes alive with flowers, locals playing pickup games, and skateboarders cruising under I-95.

Advertisement

🕒 April 5-Oct. 26, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 fdrseamarket.com

Chestnut Hill Clover Market - April 13

Clover Market has grown a network of flea markets that bring vintage clothing, antiques, eclectic wares, and used consumer products to towns in the Philadelphia region. Don’t miss Clover Market’s Chestnut Hill installment on April 13 and come away with another man’s treasure.

🕒 April 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍25 W. Highland Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 theclovermarket.com

Spring Fest at Bartram’s Garden - April 19

Philadelphia’s nature oasis, Bartram’s Garden, is hosting its annual Spring Fest. This year’s celebration includes workshops in printing, textiles, and kite-making, guided tours, and a talk from food ethnographer William Woys Weaver on one of America’s earliest books about herbal cures.

🕒 April 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 💵 Free,📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

Germantown Jazz Festival - April 25-27

Philadelphia is a major player in jazz history, being home to the likes of John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, and Sun Ra, who has lived in Germantown for 25 years. Celebrate those roots with three days of concerts, family activities, and a local vendor market. Find ticket and location information online at germantownjazzfestival.com.

🕒 April 25-27, Various times, 💵 $25-$55,📍Various locations, 🌐 germantownjazzfestival.com

Festival of Colors at the Philadelphia Zoo - April 26

Celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival marking the arrival of spring, at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Festival of Colors. Also known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a joyful tradition where revelers toss vibrant powders in the air — and at each other — in a celebration of renewal and togetherness.

🕒 April 26, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 💵 $20-$25,📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org

Panda Fest - April 26-27

Panda Fest, one of the country’s largest outdoor Asian food festivals, is coming to Philly with more than 100 vendors serving street food, traditional dishes, and sweet treats. Admission includes a panda pin, inflatable headband, and souvenir bag.

🕒 April 26-27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 💵 $12-15,📍1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 pandafests.com

Linvilla Orchards Food Truck Frenzy - April 26

Experience the joys of walking through picturesque Linvilla Orchards while munching on food from local chefs and food truck vendors. With around two dozen food vendors and live music, it’s a perfect family spring outing.

🕒 April 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. 19063, 🌐 linvilla.com

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival - April 27

With sweeping views of the Schuylkill and a stacked lineup of food and fun, Manayunk’s StrEAT Food Festival is one of the city’s best. Expect 100+ food trucks and vendors, live music on six stages, and plenty of shopping.

🕒 April 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍4410 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com

Flavors on the Avenue - April 27

East Passyunk is a heavyweight in Philly’s dining scene, home to spots like El Chingón and Gabriella’s Vietnam. Flavors on the Avenue brings the neighborhood’s top restaurants to the street for an afternoon of tastings and local flavor.

🕒 April 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍1628 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 manayunk.com

BalletX Festival at the Mann - May 2-3

Catch the world premiere of Jennifer Archibald’s Maslow’s Peak, a full-length work exploring humanity’s connection to nature, inspired by Lord of the Flies. The Inquirer’s dance critic called it “a highlight” of this year’s dance offerings.

🕒 May 2-3, 7:30 p.m., 💵 $25-$500,📍5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 balletx.org

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival - May 3

An annual premier artist showcase and marketplace for local artists to sell their work. Stroll through one of Philadelphia’s prized plazas and possibly find something to hang on the walls at home.

🕒 May 3, noon-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍1800 Walnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 rittenhouserow.org

Brauhaus Schmitz Maifest - May 3

South Street’s German beer hall, Brauhaus Schmitz, is holding its 12th annual Maifest, closing down an entire block of South Street and sharing German specialties with Philadelphia.

🕒 May 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍718 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 🌐 brauhausschmitz.com

Mt. Airy Day - May 3

Mt. Airy Day is a neighborhood-wide celebration of local artists, nonprofits, service groups, and businesses that help make Mt. Airy the destination it is. Enjoy the vendor marketplace, live music, and learn about the services available to the community.

🕒 May 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍6400 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairyday.org

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival - May 4

Chestnut Hill comes alive during spring, and the Home & Garden Festival is no exception. Browse goods from 200 vendors, explore the neighborhood’s charming shops, and enjoy live artisan demos and music.

🕒 May 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍8130 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com

Roxborough Spring Fest - May 10

Now in its 23rd year, Roxborough Spring Fest is going big with the Rockin’ the Ridge Car Show, live music on three stages, art showcases, and a fleet of food trucks serving local bites and drinks.

🕒 May 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍6118 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128, 🌐 roxboroughpa.com

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival - May 11

Home to the Kinetic Sculpture Derby that brings out the creative prowess of local craftspeople, the 16th annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is a must-see event for any Philadelphian or tourist.

🕒 May 11, noon-6 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍Frankford Avenue from York Street to Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, Pa., 🌐 kensingtonkineticarts.org

South Ninth Street Italian Market Festival - May 17-18

The greased pole contest might grab the spotlight, but the real draw at the South Ninth Street Italian Market Festival is the party on the streets — with more than 100 vendors, local restaurants, and neighborhood businesses joining the fun.

🕒 May 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍919 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 italianmarketphilly.org

Girard Avenue Street Fest - May 17

The Girard Avenue Street Fest brings the energy of Brewerytown, Francisville, Spring Garden, and Fairmount together with more than 100 vendors, a kids zone with games and activities, live music, and plenty of food.

🕒 May 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍2914 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 parktobroad.org

Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival - May 25-July 6

Enjoy films and art from Latino artists at the Cherry Street Pier starting in May, providing film screenings, artist discussions, and hands-on workshops. There is so much on offer during PHLAFF that it’s best to check their website for a full schedule and ticket information at phlaff.org.

🕒 May 25-July 6, Various times, 💵 Various prices,📍Various locations, 🌐 phlaff.org

Northern Liberties Spring Night Market - May 28

The streets of Northern Liberties will come to life during the spring night market, a family and dog-friendly event with dozens of food trucks, local brews and cocktails, retail shopping, and activities for the kids.

🕒 May 28, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., 💵 Pay as you go,📍Second Street and Brown Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 northernlibertiesnightmarket.com

Philadelphia Pride Weekend - May 30-June 1

Philadelphia Pride Weekend is a three-day celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community, which helped make Philly one of the top scorers on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. Expect a parade, performances, and a citywide festival spanning the Gayborhood, Center City, and the Parkway.

🕒 May 30-June 1, Various times, 💵 Free,📍Various locations, 🌐 phillypride365.org

Odunde Festival - June 8

One of the largest African American street festivals in the country is back, spanning across South Philadelphia to celebrate African culture, food, art, and music, and performance. What began in 1975 with a $100 grant is now a beloved tradition that draws thousands.

🕒 June 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 💵 Free,📍23rd Street and South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 🌐 odundefestival.org