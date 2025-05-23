This waterfront boardwalk is Philly’s best summer hangout. It opens this week.
Spruce Street Harbor Park has concerts, family fun, and good vibes every week. Here’s how to get in on the fun.
Stroll along the Delaware River, cold drink in hand, as string lights twinkle overhead and fireworks boom in the distance. It’s a classic Philadelphia summer night — and Spruce Street Harbor Park is in full swing.
The nightly boardwalk party is free to enter, and Philadelphians can start soaking it in when the park reopens Friday, May 23, with a kickoff event featuring DJ Reddz, DJ RocDaSpot, and DJ Neeek.
Now more than 10 years old, the hammock-lined oasis has become a summertime staple, tucked into one of the city’s most concrete-heavy corners. But it’s just one part of a larger waterfront experience that stretches from the Race Street Pier to the RiverRink Summerfest at Penn‘s Landing.
Last year, the park got a refresh — adding a 20-foot concert stage, a new covered bar, and a massive video wall used for Phillies watch parties and movie nights.
Opening weekend will feature special events all four days. The season starts Friday with a DJ showcase. Saturday through Monday will bring family-friendly activities like balloon art, face painting, and guided games.
Here’s everything you need to know about this nightly hangout and happy hour with weekend concerts and entertainment.
Where is Spruce Street Harbor Park and when is it open?
The park is at 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. It’s open daily from Friday, May 23 through Sunday, Sept. 28.
Hours:
Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food vendors and bars open daily at 4 p.m. and close about 30 minutes before the park does.
Dogs are welcome on a leash, except in hammocks and on the barge.
Where to eat and drink at Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor Park has essential boardwalk vendors selling Crabfries and cheesesteaks from Chickie’s and Pete’s and funnel cake and ice cream from places like Frozen Delights. Plus, food and drink options from other Philadelphia-based vendors.
Food vendors
Frozen Delights
Bars and beverages
The Lazy Hammock bar
Blue Anchor at the Barge Oasis
Concerts
Live music returns with two weekly series:
Thursdays at 7 p.m.: Live & Local
Fridays at 7:30 p.m.: Afterwork Sessions, curated by Shekhinah B.
Thursday’s Live & Local will feature:
May 24: Frog (*special Saturday show)
May 29: Terra Cotta
June 5: Scott Churchman
June 12: Girlpuppy
June 19: Cloakroom
June 21: Friends Of Jerry (*special Saturday show)
June 26: KulfiGirls
July 10: Snooper
July 17: Poison Ruin
July 24: Jhariah
The park’s Summer Sounds Concert Series is the last Saturday of every month at 7 p.m., with the final show featuring the Dead Milkmen.
May 31: Rubblebucket
June 28: TBD
July 26: Bartees Strange
Aug. 30: TBD
Sept. 27: The Dead Milkmen
Every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., kids can take part in water-based games and activities with PopUpPlay.
Hammocks
Hammocks are first-come, first-served. If you’re with a group, arrive early.
Games and activities
There’s fun for everyone with a large arcade and mega Connect 4 and Jenga sets that are pay-as-you-go.
Getting to Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor Park is accessible by walking, biking, public transit, or car.
Walk: Spruce Street Harbor Park is at the east end of Spruce Street near the Old City and Society Hill neighborhoods. It’s also accessible by the Delaware River Trail.
Bike: Ride your bike and lock it up on-site while you enjoy the park or rent an Indego bike. There is an Indego bike station across the street at Foglietta Plaza.
Public transit: Take SEPTA Bus Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 25, 33, 38, 42, or 44, or the Market-Frankford Line to the Second Street Station.
Parking at Spruce Street Harbor Park
There are three main parking lots at the waterfront, for a $20 daily flat rate. The Hilton next door and Philadelphia Parking Authority’s Autopark at Old City are also dependable options, but a bit more expensive.
You can also look for street parking.
Hilton Penn’s Landing: 📍201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 💰$55 for 24 Hours, ⌚ 24 / 7, 🚶♀️3-minute walk
Autopark at Olde City: 📍125 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 💰 $25 for 10 hours, $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24 / 7, 🚶♀️7-minute walk
Lombard Circle Parking Lot: 📍 Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 💰 $20 flat rate, ⌚ 8 a.m.-midnight, 🚶♀️8-minute walk
Market Street Parking Lot: 📍 Columbus Boulevard and Market Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 💰$20 flat rate, ⌚ 24 / 7, 🚶♀️ 9-minute walk