Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens with new bars, concert stage, and marketplace

Spruce Street Harbor Park, known for its hammock-swinging, neon-lit, and carnival-like summer evening social hour, is reopening for the season. Each summer, thousands flock to the park to enjoy local food and drink vendors, live music, and walks along the moonlit river. Plus, they have one of the best views for the riverfront’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

On Friday, May 24, at 4 p.m., the Delaware River Waterfront will kick off the seasonal programming at the Spruce Street riverside park.

This year, the park welcomes The Lazy Hammock, a new social space featuring a covered bar, a 20-foot concert stage, and a performance venue with a 16-foot video wall for watch parties and movies. Weekly events will include markets with local food and craft vendors, live music with bands and DJs, and the Family Fun Day Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The best part? Attendance at these events is always free. Here’s what you need to know about Spruce Street Harbor Park for Summer 2024.

When does Spruce Street Harbor Park open?

Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season on Friday, May 24, at 4 p.m.

The park is open to visitors any time of day, but the main activities goes from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m to 11 p.m. on weekends. All activities close at least 30 minutes before the park closes. For the full schedule, visit delawareriverwaterfront.com.

Do you have to pay to get into Spruce Street Harbor Park?

Spruce Street Harbor Park is free to attend and hangout. However, most amenities from food and drinks to the arcade and games are pay-as-you-go.

Can you bring dogs to Spruce Street Harbor Park?

Yes. Spruce Street Harbor Park is a dog-friendly park, but dogs are not allowed on the floating barges or in hammocks.

Bars and places to eat at Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park has multiple food stands with vendors such as Chickie’s and Pete’s, Philly Taco, and French Toast Bites. You’ll find all the boardwalk and carnival classics like ice cream and funnel cake, too. At least one concession stand is open during park hours, with most vendors opening at 5 p.m.

Ay Burritos Chickie’s and Pete’s Humpty’s Dumplings French Toast Bites Frozen Delights Philly Tacos

Find your favorite local beers and cocktails at The Blue Anchor Bar on the Barge Oasis or the new Lazy Hammock Bar. Enjoy the Yards Lazy Hammock, Victory Summer Love, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, and handcrafted cocktails sponsored by Captain Morgan, Hornitos, and Jim Beam.

The Blue Anchor Bar at the Barge Oasis The Lazy Hammock Bar

All bars close at least 30 minutes before the park closes.

Activities

Throughout the summer, the park will play host to live concerts, movie watch parties, and family-friendly activities. To stay up to date with their programming, visit delawareriverwaterfront.com/events.

Live concerts will be held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursdays will feature a rotating local musical act starting at 7:30 p.m. Fridays will have “Afterwork Sessions hosted by Shekhinah B.,” with rotating DJs each week, starting with DJ Amber Lang on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Every other Saturday, beginning this Saturday, there will be a Summer Sounds Concert series. This Saturday kicks it off with local favorites Snacktime and Nik Greeley & The Operators at 7 p.m. Starting June 15, on weeks where Summer Sounds is off, there will be Cosmic Rhythms concerts hosted by DJ Joshua Lang and DJ Sylo from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Every week Family Fun Day Sunday comes to the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kids exercise classes from 11 a.m. to noon, kids games or crafts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and finishing with a family-friendly movie-screening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hammocks

The hammocks scattered across the park are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Get to Spruce Street Harbor Park early if you have a group and want to cozy up in hammocks. However, riverside lounges with hammocks can be reserved online for $75 for 90 minutes for up to 10 people.

Games and activities

There’s fun for everyone with a large arcade and mega chessboards, Connect 4, and Jenga sets that are pay-as-you-go.

Markets

There are markets every Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Liberty Flea market goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, the Maker’s Market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every second Sunday of the month, the Welcoming Center will host a Global Craft Market highlighting wares from all over the world from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Getting to Spruce Street Harbor Park

Located at 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Spruce Street Harbor Park is accessible by walking, biking, public transit, or car.

Parking at Spruce Street Harbor Park

If you prefer to drive, there are three main parking lots at the waterfront, for a $20 daily flat rate. The Hilton next door and Philadelphia Parking Authority’s Autopark at Olde City are also dependable options close by, but a bit more expensive.

You can also run the gamut of looking for street-side parking nearby.