📺 Super Bowl watch parties, bare knuckle brawling, and a taste of Nola | Things to do

After a week of moderate winter temps, we’re back to single digit chills and snow-packed streets this weekend.

At this point, we’re used to the bone-numbing winds, so nothing will stop us from enjoying fun, brutally-entertaining, and dog-friendly events happening this weekend. Am I right?

While our beloved Birds didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, there’s plenty of watch parties for disheartened fans in need of support, and others looking forward to Bad Bunny’s electrifying half-time show.

Plus, a brutal bare knuckle brawl will take place in South Philly. Craftsman Row’s annual Mardi Gras pop-up experience will transport patrons to New Orleans’ French Quarter. And a reimagined Shakespearean classic will open at the Philadelphia Contemporary Theatre.

Whatever you choose, just please avoid ice fishing on the frozen Schuylkill. There’s enough events to go around before you need to risk your warmth (and life) on the river’s ice-solid surface.

Just look below, and you’ll find plenty of events worth reeling into your weekend plans.

The Schuylkill is frozen, so that means you can ice fish on it. Right? No!

With the surface of the Schuylkill frozen solid, a reader asked through Curious Philly if ice fishing is allowed on the grand tributary.

Short answer: no.

While fishing along the Schuylkill is accepted and celebrated in warmer temperatures, those dreaming of an Arctic lifestyle should be reconsider their plans.

Read more of my colleague Nate File’s story here.

The best things to do this week

⚜️ A taste of NOLA: Stop by Craftsman Row Saloon for a taste of New Orleans. The bar’s annual Fat Tuesday pop-up experience will feature Mardi Gras-inspired dishes and southern favorites like jambalaya, crawfish mac and cheese, and po boys.

🍷 The formula of love: Learn the science of romance at the Science History Institute’s event on Friday. Wine chemist André Isaacs, master chocolatier Jim St. John, essential oil specialist Kim Bleimann, and others will dive into the history of your favorite Valentine’s Day staples for “Wine, Roses, and Chocolate: How Romance and Science Work Together.”

🐶 The return of Bark Bowl: The fifth annual Bark Bowl returns to Craft Hall on Saturday. While their furry, four-legged friends are enjoying the indoor turf and doggie toys, pet-parents can enjoy a special menu of drinks, crafty-style pizza, BBQ platters, and other offerings.

🏈 Super Bowl Watch Parties: While our beloved Eagles didn’t make it to the biggest night in sports, it doesn’t mean you can’t stop by watch parties at Fringe Bar, Taller Puertorriqueño, Stateside Live!, and other venues and dive bars.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Step Afrika! at Miller Theater, First Friday in Chestnut Hill, Restaurant Week in Center City

Opera Philadelphia’s ‘strange little roller coaster ride’ is rolling into town

Created to commemorate the Opera Philadelphia’s 50th anniversary, Complications in Sue opened on Wednesday with 10 composers commissioned to write eight-minute scenes. (Here’s our review!)

The scenes encompass the century-long life of a mythical everywoman named Sue, who does everything from saving Santa Clause from an existential crisis in a nonbelieving world, to fending off aggressive shopping algorithms. Impressive, right?

Complications in Sue plays through Sunday at the Academy of Music. All tickets are Pick Your Price, starting at $11.

Read more in writer David Patrick Stearns’ story here.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🏎️ One final lap: Stop by the Philadelphia Auto Show, and take a spin around the Pennsylvania Convention Center before the annual ends on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles will be displayed throughout the exhibition, including some you can test drive in and outside the building.

🤜🏽 Put your dukes up: The biggest night in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Philly for KnuckleMania VI at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Show-stoppers like heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell will defend his title against former UFC champ Andrei Arlovski in a main event clash.

🎭 A reimagined theater classic: A modern, fast-paced, and thrilling reimagining of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar will take center stage at the Philadelphia Theatre Company on Froday. The show runs through Feb. 22.

🧗🏼‍♂️ Come Baa-aaa-ack to Please Touch Museum: Shaun the Sheep, Bitzer, and your kid’s other farmyard friends will guide them through a series of fun problem-solving activities at the Please Touch Museum. Kids can scale small climbing walls, form their own stop-motion animations, and test their agility on balance boards. The exhibit runs from Saturday to May 10.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend and a few holiday pop-up jams happening this month.

🎸 Thursday: Off the heels of the Oklahoma band’s seventh album, the Turnpike Troubadours bring their brand of Red Dirt country at the Met Philly. The band will be joined by wry Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen.

🎤 Friday: Soulful Alabama singer Kashus Culpepper, whose new album, Act I, features guest appearances from Sierra Ferrell and Marcus King, will play World Cafe Live’s Free at Noon. Then, he’s headed to the Foundry at the Fillmore for a second gig that night.

🎤 Saturday: As part of the Fallser Club’s Black History Month Celebration of Black Excellence, spoken word poet Ursula Rocker will be joined on stage by DJ Sylo, dance music diva Lady Alma, and singer Carla Gamble.

🎤 Tuesday: Two days after singing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Brandi Carlile will kick off her “Human Tour” at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Assuming the roads are clear, and the snow isn’t too brutal this weekend, make your way to these stellar events.

Besides, I’m sure it helps to keep Eagles fans’ minds off Sunday’s game. And I’ll say it again — avoid any ice fishing, please.

— Earl Hopkins