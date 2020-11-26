📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are still a concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (DEC. 9)

Holiday Lights Run 🎄

Fitness / in-person / seasonal / free) The Fishtown Beer Runners and South Philly Striders are back again for a festive holiday run. Lace up your sneakers for a brisk December run starting at Broad and Oregon and ending at the bedecked American Sardine Bar for an indoor-outdoor post-run party. Before the run, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Marconi Plaza to be donated to Philabundance. Drinks at the bar are cash only, but the run is free to take part in. (Free, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., Broad & Oregon Streets, fishtownbeerrunners.com)

Storybook Land, Egg Harbor Township 🎅🏻

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) The almost-Shore’s just-for-little-kids, charmingly vintage little version of Disney feels extra magical all lit up on early winter evenings. St. Nick pops out of a chimney nightly to switch on the lights. Ages 2-10. ($27, Dec. 9-23, 26-30, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, storybookland.com)

Living Proof: The War On Drugs 🎶

(Music / virtual) The Adam Granduciel-led Philly rock band will do two nights at the Met Philly in January, but before they kick their tour off they’re playing a virtual gig this weekend. The concert was filmed at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. ($21. Dec. 9, 4 a.m., 3, 8, and 11 p.m., on-demand from Dec. 10-12, dreamstage.live/show/the-war-on-drugs)

FRIDAY (DEC. 10)

Fire & Ice Kwanzaa Celebration 🕯️

(Seasonal / in-person / community / free) Grab a neighbor and celebrate Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African American culture and community. While you commemorate the holiday at the Bank Building on Lancaster Ave., enjoy live music, free tacos, and a Kwanzaa bonfire. Free turkeys will be available while supplies last. Masks are required. (Free, Dec. 10, 4-7 p.m., 3500 Lancaster Ave., universitycity.org)

Tinsel on the Town 🎅

(Seasonal / in-person / community / free) Christmas is back at Kennett Square. Holiday lights and decor will lead the way as you shop deals, enjoy games and prizes, sample fare from food trucks, and take in the sights of the season. (Free, Dec. 10, 4-9 p.m., 100 W. State Street, Kennett Square, historickennettsquare.com)

Christmas in Kensington 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / seasonal / multiday) More than 25 local artists and makers come together to help you wrap up (or start — no judgment) your holiday shopping at this two weekend shopping event at Philadelphia Brewing Company’s beer garden. Snap photos with the Grinch and make your own wooden Christmas ornament while enjoying beer and grooving to music by local bands. (Dec. 10-12 and 17-19, 2440 Frankford Ave., eventcreate.com)

The Nutcracker, Academy of Music 🎅

(Dance / in-person / multiday) Same tradition, different protocol. All who visit the Balanchine-by-way-of-Philadelphia-Ballet tradition will be required to show proof of full vaccination (guests 12 and older) or a negative COVID-19 lab test (guests 11 and under). Opening night sold out. Ages 4+. ($25-$220, Dec. 10-31, 240 S. Broad St., philadelphiaballet.org)

Christmas Underwater, Adventure Aquarium 🎅🏻

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Scuba Santa plunges back into Adventure Aquarium’s big tank. (For a fee, diving Santa Claus will pose for individual pics.) There’s a giant underwater Christmas tree in Shark Realm. Every hour, it snows in the Rotunda. New this year: “Fishmas elves” perform puppetry and answer questions about sea creatures in winter. Ages 1-10. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under through Dec. 24, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com)

Vintner Wonderland, Renault Winery ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Delco isn’t the only place with a new skating rink this winter. South Jersey’s rink (bigger than last year’s) popped up in a winery with a slew of 90-minute sessions every day. Add-ons include: Firepits to reserve, dining, horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping, live music (select dates), and wine for those over 21. Ages 3+. (Admission $12, skate rental $10, rink open through Feb. 27, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ, renaultwinery.com)

Leyla McCalla: Breaking The Thermometer to Hide the Fever 🎶

(Music / in-person / theater / free) Haitian-American songwriter and musician McCalla’s show is a free featured performance in the WXPN-FM (88.5) series Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans at FringeArts. It combines music, dance, and video in telling the story of radio station Haiti-Inter and the assassination of its owner Jean Dominique in 1990. (Free, Dec. 10-11, 8 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd., xpnkanaval.org/events)

The Mavericks 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) The crowd-pleasing, boisterous Raul Malo-led roots music band are playing three shows: Friday and Saturday night rescheduled dates at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, preceded by a WXPN-FM free at noon show at the World Cafe Live on Friday. (Free, Dec. 10, noon at World Cafe Live, 3125 Walnut St., xpn.org; $39-$85, Dec. 10-11, 8 p.m., 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, keswicktheatre.com)

Gordon Lightfoot 🎶

(Music / in-person) The octogenarian Canadian songwriter, whose hits include “Sundown” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and whose songs have been covered by Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand and the Grateful Dead, makes a rare area appearance. ($39.50-$75, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, scottishriteauditorium.com)

(Movie / in-person) Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner re-imagine one of the most famous stories, and most-awarded movies, of all time. Romeo and Juliet are Tony and Maria and the Montagues and Capulets are the Sharks and the Jets. Music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. With Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno. (Rated PG-13, Premieres Dec. 10 in theaters)

(Movie / in theaters) Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem is Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s look at one crisis-filled week in the making of I Love Lucy. (Rated R. Premieres Dec. 10 in theaters)

SATURDAY (DEC. 11)

Liberty Kitchen Holiday Extravaganza 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / seasonal) It’s not the holidays without a raclette sandwich and glass (or two) of mulled wine. Come sip and eat while shopping for unique gifts by local makers. Artist Jay Lubes will perform a special live set at 7:30 p.m. (Dec. 11, 5-9 p.m., 1300 N. Front St., instagram.com)

Celebration of Cultures Parranda 🎶

(Seasonal / in-person / music / free) Parranda, traditional folk music from Latin America, is a staple during the holiday season. The Hispanic Heritage Association partners with Cherry Street Pier for a celebration of parranda promising live music, dancing, and food. (Free, Dec. 11, 4-9 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

SEPTA Holiday Bus Display 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) ‘Tis the season for decked out SEPTA buses. Take a tour of these festive rides and snap some only in Philly holiday photos at West Philly’s Trolley Portal Gardens, which will host two festively decorated buses on Saturday. Keep an eye out for the “Jolly Trolley,” running on the 34 line, stopping between 40th and 61st streets on Baltimore Ave. starting at 11am. Jolly Trolley passengers ride free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Free, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. universitycity.org)

Mrs. Claus Holiday Market 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / seasonal / community) Taking place at the Headhouse Shambles on three Saturdays this season is the Sisterly Love Collective’s beloved holiday market. Shop holiday gifts, decor, and treats made by a variety of local woman-owned companies. Vendors rotate each week, but expect to find everything from handmade chocolates from Aurora Grace to clay jewelry from Lone Wolf clay studio. (Dec. 11 and 18, Second and Pine Sts., southstreet.com)

Happy Holidays from Roxborough 🎅

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Every neighborhood should have a holiday kickoff party as fun as Ridge Avenue’s festive event. The afternoon brings visits from Santa and snow queen Elsa, live dance performances, Rudolph ornament-making, wish list mailing, and lots of sweets. Ages 2+. (Free, Dec. 11, 2-6 p.m., 6170 Ridge Ave., roxboroughpa.com)

Gay Bingo & Holiday Toy Drive 🧸

(Community / in-person / seasonal) A night of bingo with a campy, holiday twist: Play the game while taking in a show by drag queens and live performers. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to be gifted to a child with HIV. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. ($36, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., 615 N. Broad St., aidsfundphilly.org)

The Tapcracker, Suzanne Roberts Theatre 🎅

(Dance / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Lady Hoofers reprise their lively, tap shoe rendition of The Nutcracker, set in Paris and with a score inclusive of Tchaikovsky and Ellington. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours of entry required. Ages 4+. (Dec. 11, 3-4:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m. & Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 480 S. Broad St., ladyhoofers.org)

A John Waters Christmas 🎶

(Music / in-person / comedy) After taking a pandemic break in 2020, the Pink Flamingos and Hairspray director is back with his 25th annual Christmas show that promises “a sleigh-ride-of-sleaze down the slopes of good taste … to a snow drift of candy cane anarchy.” ($25-$55, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Ween 🎶

(Music / in-person) Guitarist Mickey Melchiondo and singer Aaron Freeman — better known as Dean and Gene Ween — have been touring again since reuniting in 2015, and the New Hope band with an expansive musical range are resuming the tradition of playing a December hometown gig at the Met Philly. ($49-$109, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

Stars 🎶

(Music / in-person) Montreal indie-rock band Stars resume their tradition of holiday shows with their Together Tour. Singers Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan and crew pull from their 2017 album There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light and play new songs due out in 2022. Kevin Devine opens. ($31-$43., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

Marah 🎶

(Music / in-person and virtual) Brothers Serge and Dave Bielanko missed the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 2000′s Kids in Philly — one of the most Philadelphia albums of all time — but the rock and roll band is back with its Marah Holiday Extravaganza, its only show of the year and likely the most raucous Christmas party of the season. Ma’am opens. ($20-$100, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.,1200 Callowhill St., bowerypresents.com)

The God MC Rakim 🎶

(Music / in-person) Beginning with the late-1980s old school classic albums Paid in Full and Follow The Leader with DJ partner Eric B, Rakim established himself as one of the most sophisticated and serious-minded rappers in hip-hop. The influential emcee who was named the greatest lyricist of all time by The Source in 2012 is now billed as The God MC Rakim. Dell-P and Khemist open. ($30, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

SUNDAY (DEC. 12)

Deck the Ave 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community / kid-friendly) Get all of your holiday shopping done while supporting local businesses along Passyunk Avenue at its annual Deck the Ave. celebration. Browse pop-up sidewalk sales outside of shops, special shopping deals indoors and check out multiple performances happening along the avenue on Sunday. (Dec. 12, Along E. Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

A Tuba Christmas 🎶

(Music / in-person / seasonal / free) More than 100 tuba players perform favorite holiday songs at Cherry Street Pier at a free, no-ticket-required concert that’s sure to get you into the festive spirit. (Free, Dec. 12, 1:30 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Jane Lynch: A Swingin’ Little Christmas 🎶

(Music / in-person / comedy) The Glee and Best in Show actress is doing two holiday versions of her anti-cabaret act See Jane Sing, with the assistance of sidekicks Kate Flannery from The Office and music producer and singer Tim Davis. ($58-$78, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Cecile McLorin Salvant 🎶

(Music / in-person) Jazz singer Cecile McClorin Salvant won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010 and a MacArthur Foundation genius grant in 2020. The vocal virtuoso has a new album, Ghost Song, due in March that includes an interpretation of Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights. ($29-$62, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

MONDAY (DEC. 13)

Q102′s Jingle Ball 🎶

(Music / in-person) The annual Top 40 radio cavalcade of stars is again making the arena rounds this holiday season. And while we don’t get the all A-listers that play the shows in L.A. and New York — sorry Philadelphia, no BTS and Ed Sheeran for you — the lineup at the 102.1-sponsored Wells Fargo Center show still has two of the biggest names of the year in Doja Cat and Saweetie, plus Big Time Rush, Kane Brown, Tate McCrae and others. ($26-$301, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Yoga at Richmond Library 🧘🏽

(Fitness / in-person / free) At its Port Richmond branch, the Free Library hosts a no-cost yoga class for yogis of all levels. Bring your yoga mat for this adults-only indoor class. (Free, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., 2987 Almond St., freelibrary.org)

TUESDAY (DEC. 14)

The Moth Story Slam 📖

(Community / in-person / theater) It’s a story slam all about wisdom. Performers share a five-minute story transforming the lessons that have made them wiser into captivating, inspiring stories. Advanced ticket purchase and proof of vaccination are both required. ($15, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., themoth.org)

THURSDAY (DEC. 16)

Carsie Blanton 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philly songwriter Blanton advertises herself as an artist who “writes anthems for a world worth saving.” The singer who swings on her smart and tender new Love & Rage is playing a “Cheerpocalypse” at the Sellersville Theater, in a holiday variety show that also features Chris Kasper and Chelsea Reed. ($18.50-$25, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., 18 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

Chris Thile 🎶

(Music / in-person) Mandolin player and singer Thile fronts Nickel Creek, the bluegrass trio with which he made his name, as well as the virtuosic acoustic quintet Punch Brothers. In 2017 he replaced Garrison Keillor as host of Prairie Home Companion, the public radio show that was later renamed Live From Here before its pandemic-induced cancellation. He’s playing Penn Arts Live in support of his solo mandolin album Laysongs. ($84, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

ONGOING

Photos with Santa, East Passyunk 🎅

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Old Saint Nick stops by the avenue a few times this month to pose for DIY photos with humans and pets alike. Kids can drop Christmas wish lists into a mailbox at the Singing Fountain, which has a direct line from South Philly to the North Pole. All ages. (Free, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m., Dec. 19, noon-2 p.m., Tasker St. and E. Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

Holiday Movie Drive-In 🎬

(Movies / in-person / seasonal / kid-friendly) ‘Tis the season to watch your favorite holiday movies. Pack some snacks and bring the whole family to enjoy fan-favorite films like “Home Alone” and “Bad Santa.” Tickets must be purchased in advance. Screenings take place at Charlann Farm in Yardley or Falls Township Community Park in Levittown. ($45 per vehicle, through Dec. 19, 586 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, and 9050 Mill Creek Rd., Levittown, midatlanticeventgroup.com)

Opening of Christmas Village at LOVE Park 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / multiday) ‘Tis the season for your favorite vendors from around the world to make their return to LOVE Park at Christmas Village. Find the perfect, unique gift for everyone on your list and enjoy rides, family-friendly activities, and your favorite seasonal food and drink items, from hot chocolate to raclette. (Free, through Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 15th St. and JFK Blvd., philachristmas.com)

Dickens Village, Macy’s 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) The Wanamaker building resumes holiday operations, partly by asking Dickens Village fans to reserve spots to navigate dimly lit hallways where animatronic dolls play out A Christmas Carol. Santa is available by virtual arrangement only. Come December, the famed Macy’s light show will take place once daily (Dec. 1-31). Ages 5+. (Free, Dickens Village: through Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., times vary Dec. 24, 26-31, 1300 Market St., macys.com)

Christmas Light Show, Macy’s ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) Through December, the Wanamaker building hosts a once-daily showing of its iconic, Julie Andrews-narrated, live organ-accompanied, dancing lights show. Masks required, social distancing rules in effect. Times subject to change. Ages 2+. (Free, Dec. 1-24, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 26-31, 11:30 a.m., 1300 Market St., macys.com)

Franklin Frost, Franklin Institute 🚂

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) There have always been steam trains at the Franklin Institute, but through the year’s end, a new exhibit adds tracks and cars add even more steam to the collection. Models loop around a 25-foot celestial tree. Ages 2-14. ($23 ages 12+, $19 ages 3-11, free 2 & under, through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Delco Veterans Memorial Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) An outdoor ice rink debuts in Delco, along with the requisite lounge, heated tent, and warm drinks. Skaters sign up for 90-minute sessions. Ages 4+. ($12 admission, $10 skate rental, through Dec. 31, times vary, 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, flightonice.com)

Comcast Holiday Spectacular 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) The free Comcast Holiday Spectacular takes place in the Comcast Center plaza on an outdoor video wall. The show, which features scenes of snow-covered hills, festive dance performances, and images of favorite holiday traditions, runs daily through Jan. 1. The show runs on the hour, every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Free, through Jan. 1, 2022, 1701 JFK Blvd., comcastcentercampus.com)

Deck the Hall Light Show, City Hall ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free / multiday) After dark, multicolor projections metamorphose the western facade of City Hall, adding to the magic of the skating rink and winter garden. All ages. (Free, through Jan. 1, 2022, 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Tinseltown, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) A Montco convention center unveils a new indoor winter wonderland complete with synthetic ice-skating rink (30-minute sessions at a time, $5-$10 admission, $10 skate rental), one-million-bulb Liberty Bell, pics with Santa (and, on Thursdays, Gritty), and enough decorations to make a Hallmark Christmas movie feel underdressed. Ages 2+. ($20-$30 ages 13 & up, $14-$23 ages 5-12, free 4 & under, through Jan. 2, 2022, dates and times vary, Perkiomen Mill Loop, Oaks, tinseltownholiday.com)

Herr’s Holiday Lights 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / community / free) Your favorite snack has gone festive for the holidays. Drive through the Herr’s corporate campus to take in a dazzling display of over 600,000 holiday lights. The lights display will shine through Jan. 2. (Free, through Jan. 2, 2022, 5 p.m.-7 a.m., 20 Herr Dr., Nottingham, herrs.com)

Holiday Garden Railroad, Morris Arboretum 🚂

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly /multiday) The lush plantings and trees on the edge of Chestnut Hill get an extra dose of kid-attractiveness when Morris bedecks and reopens its G-scale trains for the holidays. The setup feels extra magical on weekends after dusk, when reservations are recommended. Ages 1+. ($20 ages 18+, $18 ages 65+, $10 ages 3-17, free 2 & under, through Jan. 2, 2022, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing / kid-friendly) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo id for ages 18 and up are required. ($25-$175, Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

A Very Furry Christmas, Sesame Place 🎁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by fire pits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($89.99 for one-day tickets, $99.99 for two-day tickets, free 23 months & under, through Jan. 2, 2022, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticket holders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, through Jan. 9, 2022 timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

A Longwood Christmas 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Stunning trees, fire pits, and dazzling lights bring Christmas to life at Longwood Gardens. Indoors, take a walk among the decorated Christmas trees, winter-themed waterways, and more. Outdoors, cozy up next to a blazing fire pit or take a walk under thousands of decorative lights hung throughout the gardens. Timed tickets are required. (Free-$30, through Jan. 9, 2022, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square longwoodgardens.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 2022, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, through Feb. 27, 2022, Sun.-Thur. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, through March 6, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, 2022, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, 2022, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October 2022, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

