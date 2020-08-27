📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🍺 Ancient Alcohol After Hours (Tasting / virtual / drinks) Friday nights during the pandemic call for drinks. The Penn Museum and Philly Loves Beer team up for an evening of drink-fueled learning including Ancient Greek drinking games, how ancient brewing practices inform modern-day beer making and a beer tasting of a curated six-pack available from select bottle shops in the area. ($10, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
🎶 Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens Virtual Concert Fundraiser (Concert / virtual) Tubey Frank, ThebandIvory and Eleanor Two perform at a virtual concert to benefit Morris Home, an organization that supports trans and gender-nonconforming people. Recorded at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, the concert is donation-based. (Donations encouraged, Aug 28, 7 p.m., phillymagicgardens.org, add to calendar)
🧛 Dracula on Film (Discussion / virtual) Horror author David J. Skal joins Sundays with Dracula host Edward G. Pettit for a conversation about Dracula film adaptations at a virtual, interactive event hosted by The Rosenbach that you can watch from the comfort of your own crypt. ($7.50-$15, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., rosenbach.org, add to calendar)
✊🏿 Virtual March on Washington (Activism / virtual) To commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, when Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream Speech,” the NAACP host a virtual call to action that encourages all to commit to an agenda of equality, opportunity and justice for Black Americans. Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III lead a live streamed, socially distanced march in Washington, D.C., followed by musical performances and more. (Free, 28, 2020march.com, add to calendar)
🎭 The Country Wife (Theater / virtual / free / multi-day) Rachel Atkins’ modern adaptation of William Wycherley’s The Country Wife, a raunchy show that was banned for two centuries. The Temple Theaters staging opens with free, digitally streamed shows. (Free, Aug. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., alumni.temple.edu, add to calendar)
🎵 Angel Olsen (Concert / virtual) Last year, Olsen released All Mirrors, her glossiest, most grandiose album yet. On Friday, the emotionally arresting singer lets loose Whole New Mess, with those same songs (plus two new ones), in raw, stripped down versions. She’ll perform from an Asheville, N.C. theater. Partial proceeds go to the National Independent Venues Association. ($17, Aug 28, 9 p.m., noonchorus.com/angel-olsen, add to calendar)
🎶 Inside Lands (Festival / virtual / free / multi-day) San Francisco music fest Outside Lands rebrands as Inside Lands, with a mix of live virtual performances and archived clips from Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Sharon Van Etten, Khruangbin, Jack White, Brittany Howard and more. (Free, Aug 28-30, 7 p.m. on Twitch, sfoutsidelands.com, add to calendar)
🍿 Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Movie / virtual / kid-friendly). The TV stepbrother inventors who began their animated 130-episode run way back in 2007, return in a feature where they try to rescue their bratty sister Candace from aliens. (Rated TV-G. Premieres Aug. 28 on Disney+)
🎬 Get Duked (Move / virtual) A British mash-up of Survivor and The Most Dangerous Game. Four young men are dropped in the Scottish Highlands with a map to get back to their campsite. In their way: Aristocrats hunting them for sport. Also, it’s a comedy. Eddie Izzard stars. (Rated R. Premieres Aug. 28 on Amazon Prime)
🎤 Megan Thee Stallion (Concert / virtual) Last year at this time, the Houston rapper was having a “Hot Girl Summer” and getting set to be featured at the Made In America festival. This year, she’s in the news for the risque video clip for “WAP,” with Cardi B. This weekend, she’s got her own livestream. ($15. Aug 29, 6 p.m., universe.com, add to calendar)
🤣 Jim Gaffigan (Comedy / in-person / drive-in) Gaffigan’s latest stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, dropped on Amazon in July; now the comic, actor and best-selling author brings the funny to the Live-in Drive-in series at Citizens Bank Park. ($159.50-$275 per carload, Aug 29, 8 p.m, Citizens Bank Park parking lot, map, add to calendar)
🏘️ Fairhill Community Cleanup and Fundraiser (Cleanup / in-person) The neighborhood hosts an all-day cleanup and fundraiser (cleaning items, gloves and masks are supplied). For those who want to help virtually, Fairhill is collecting donations to buy a bus to provide safer transportation during the pandemic. (Free, Aug. 29 from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., welovephilly.org, map, add to calendar)
🗳️ Get Your Vote On (Concert / virtual / free) This Headcount.org voter registration show is based in Nashville and with a compelling country focus, including Cam and Aubrie Sellers. Philadelphia is repped by Dr. Dog drummer Eric Slick, who’ll perform alongside his wife Natalie Prass in support of his new solo album, Wiseacre. (Free, Aug 29, 6 p.m., nugs.tv, add to calendar)
🪕 Avett Brothers (Concert / virtual) Americana siblings Scott and Seth Avett are playing a hometown show in North Carolina at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s an in-person drive-in show for Tar Heels for 1500 cars, and a virtual event for the rest of us. ($24.99-$34.99, Aug. 29, 8:30 p.m., nugs.tv., add to calendar)
🎶 Community Relief Concert at Awbury Arboretum (Concert / in-person) Raising money for people in the music industry who have been affected by the pandemic, the outdoor, socially distanced concert features roots-rockers Herding Cats who perform Americana-inspired originals and covers. ($20, Aug. 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.,awbury.org, map, add to calendar)
🚗 The Mahoning Drive-In: Double-Bill of Death (Movie / in-person / day trip) A scary good double-feature at the Mahoning Drive-In includes Italian supernatural horror flick The Beyond, and the North American premiere of Swedish horror movie Lake of Death. ($10-$15, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m., The Mahoning Drive-In, map, add to calendar)
🚴 I Bike PHL Challenge (Biking / in-person / exercise) Help make Philadelphia’s streets more bike friendly by cycling along one (or all!) of the designated routes in this self-paced bike challenge organized by The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. Proceeds benefit bicycle safety initiatives throughout the city. (Free-$120, Sept. 1-30, bicyclecoalition.org, add to calendar)
🏛️ Museum of the American Revolution Reopening (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) The Museum of the American Revolution reopens its doors to the public with enhanced safety measures and timed ticketing so guests can fully enjoy the exhibitions that showcase the story of the American Revolution. Masks required. (Free-$21, Sept. 3, Museum of the American Revolution, map, add to calendar)
🚗 Smith & Myers (Concert / in-person) The Live-In Drive-In summer series in South Philly continues with this duo that is an offshoot of Jacksonville, Florida rock band Shinedown. Their new single, “Not Mad Enough” is a response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. ($159.50-$229.50 per carload, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Park parking lot, map, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include staff writer Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).