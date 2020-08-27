✊🏿 Virtual March on Washington (Activism / virtual) To commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, when Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream Speech,” the NAACP host a virtual call to action that encourages all to commit to an agenda of equality, opportunity and justice for Black Americans. Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III lead a live streamed, socially distanced march in Washington, D.C., followed by musical performances and more. (Free, 28, 2020march.com, add to calendar)