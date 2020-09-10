🎶 Richard Thompson (Music / virtual) Is there a solo performer on the planet who’s as good at accompanying himself on guitar as Richard Thompson? Probably not. The former Fairport Convention virtuoso and caustic wit is doing three live shows from London starting with a performance of the new Bloody Noses EP plus classics from his catalog. The series continues on Sept 27 with Fairport-era songs and Oct. 11 with an all-request show. ($20, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., mandolin.com, add to calendar)