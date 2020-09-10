📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🦖 Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru (Event / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Life-sized dinosaurs continue to call the Wells Fargo Center home for the now-extended Jurassic Quest drive-through dino extravaganza. ($49 per car, through Sept. 20, jurassicquest.com, map, add to calendar)
🎵 Lucero Virtual Family Block Party (Music / virtual / multi-day) Raucous Memphis roots rock band Lucero — not to be confused with the Mexican singer and actress of the same name — take their annual block party online. Friday is an all-request set, with punk powerhouse Laura Jane Grace and California country singer Jade Jackson. Saturday features L.A. Edwards and Esme Patterson. ($15-$20, Sept. 11-12, 9 p.m., lucero.veeps.com, add to calendar)
🎷 Live jazz at Chris' Jazz Cafe (Music / virtual and in-person) Chris' is starting up Dinner & Show events, with jazz fans given the option of taking in live music in person with a meal, or viewing virtually at home. ($5-$55, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., chrisjazzcafe.com, map, add to calendar)
🎨 Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show (Festival / virtual / multi-day) More than 100 artists showcase their art at the online-only art show. Shop for artwork online and attend artist-led technique demonstrations, interviews and more. (Free, through Sept. 13, rittenhousesquareart.com, add to calendar)
🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) A rotating roster of local crafters, photographers and artisans sell their wares at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required. (Sept. 11, 17-18, 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Fringe Festival (Theater / virtual and in-person / ongoing) The Fringe Festival continues with a range of mostly online, and some in-person, performances celebrating the most exciting works in Philadelphia’s performing arts scene. Shows range from circus-inspired shows, dance performances, audio-only performances, dramatic theater and more. (Prices vary, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🍿 I Am Woman (Movie / virtual) Biopic about Australian singer Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), who had a number of hits in the 1970s, but is best known for the anthemic title song which helped spur the fight for equal rights. Evan Peters plays Reddy’s manager/husband Jeff Wald. (Not rated, premieres Sept. 11 on VOD)
🎸 Haverford Township Music Festival (Music / virtual) One of the best free festivals in the Philly region is virtual this year with a two-hour compendium of acts from the fest’s first nine years, including Teddy Thompson, John Paul White, Lisa Loeb, Matthew Sweet, Wesley Stace, Sloan, Larry Campbell, and Teresa Williams. Three as yet unannounced headliners of next year’s fest will also perform. (Free, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., facebook.com and youtube.com, add to calendar)
🏛️ Reopening of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (Museum / in-person) The academy reopens its galleries with safety measures including mandatory masks, temperature checks and enforced social distancing. On view: the 119th Annual Student Exhibition, with work by PAFA students up for grabs, Awakened in You, featuring more than 70 pieces by Black American artists, and the museum’s permanent collection of paintings, sculptures, photography and more. (Free-$15, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., pafa.org, map, add to calendar)
🎃 Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards (Festival / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Pumpkin picking, a jack-o-lantern exhibit, hayrides and autumnal treats return to the Media, PA attraction for its annual Pumpkinland celebration. Timed tickets are required for hayrides, and face masks and social distancing are required throughout the grounds. (Prices vary, Sept. 12-Nov. 8, linvilla.com, map, add to calendar)
🌱 Greenfest Philly (Festival / virtual / free / multi-day) Enjoy vegan cooking demonstrations, documentary screenings, talks with environmental lawyers and environment-themed quizzo at the all-virtual Greenfest Philly. (Free, Sept. 12-27, cleanair.org/greenfest, add to calendar)
🎨 Artists at Work (Art / in-person / art) Stroll 2nd Street in Northern Liberties on Saturday evening and find local artists creating live art in select storefronts along the neighborhood thoroughfare. The works will be on display at participating locations (Art Star, SWAG Boutique, Casa Papel and more) through September 30. Masks and social distancing are required. (Free, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., explorenorthernliberties.org, map, add to calendar)
🎤 Gladys Knight v. Patti LaBelle (Music / virtual) Since their start as hip-hop throwdowns, online Verzuz battles have expanded to include a range of musicians, such as John Legend vs. Alicia Keys and Brandy vs. Monica. This weekend, the series goes old-school live from the Fillmore (with no audience) with LaBelle in a battle royal with Knight that’s hyped as “The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for” (Free, Sept 13, 8 p.m. instagram.com and music.apple.com, add to calendar)
🍴 Center City District Restaurant Week (Food / in-person and virtual / multi-day) Support Philly’s dining scene at a different kind of Center City Restaurant Week. This year, there are both virtual and in-restaurant dining experiences as spots like Abe Fisher, Little Nonna’s, Spice Finch, Mercato and more serve $20 lunches and $35 dinners. ($20-$35, Sept. 13-25, centercityphila.org, add to calendar)
🎹 Cintron (Music / in-person / outdoors) The Latin jazz group led by Puerto Rican bandleader Edgardo Cintron continues the socially distanced Sunset Jazz outdoor music series at the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. ($38-$45 per couple, $100 for a picnic table of up to 6, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., exitzerojazzfestival.com/sunsetjazzseries, map, add to calendar)
🎶 Richard Thompson (Music / virtual) Is there a solo performer on the planet who’s as good at accompanying himself on guitar as Richard Thompson? Probably not. The former Fairport Convention virtuoso and caustic wit is doing three live shows from London starting with a performance of the new Bloody Noses EP plus classics from his catalog. The series continues on Sept 27 with Fairport-era songs and Oct. 11 with an all-request show. ($20, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., mandolin.com, add to calendar)
🥘 High Holiday Cooking Demonstration with Michael Solomonov (Food / virtual) The Zahav chef shares his expertise at a virtual cooking class in celebration of Rosh Hashanah. (Free, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., jewishfederationofsouthernnewj.regfox.com, add to calendar)
🎼 Miscast 2020 (Theater / virtual) Theater geeks rejoice: “Miscast” is all virtual is year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the MCC Theater event, where Broadway stars perform songs for roles for which they would never be cast. This year, include Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Ingrid Michaelson, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo and more. The event will also feature a reunion of the original cast of Broadway’s Hairspray. (Free. Sept. 14, 8 p.m., youtube.com, add to calendar)
💻 B. PHL Innovation Festival (Festival / virtual / multi-day) This year’s all-virtual fest celebrates some of the area’s brightest minds with panels, demonstrations, engaging broadcasts, film screenings and more. In addition to some of Philly’s innovators, there are also celebrity guests on the bill including Nick Offerman, Issa Rae and Pitbull. This year’s festival benefits COVID-19 recovery efforts. (Donations encouraged, Sept. 15-17, bphlfest.com, add to calendar)
🎬 One Hour Outcall (Movie / virtual) Taut, sophisticated, sexy drama about a high-class escort and her customer; the pair meets for an hour on Thursdays over the course of a year. Writer and star William Norrett has Philly ties. (Not rated, available Sept. 15 on VOD and streaming services, including Comcast)
🎠 An Evening in Franklin Square (Fundraiser / virtual) Franklin Square’s annual fundraiser moves online with virtual displays of the park’s fountain show, silent auction, interviews with special guests and a five-course Cescaphe meal delivered to your home. ($200, Sept. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m., historicphiladelphia.org, add to calendar)
🎙️ SummerStage Jubilee (Music / virtual) New York’s Central Park concert series was a COVID-19 casualty this year, but this benefit for free park programs will go on with an illustrious list of singers including Norah Jones, Sting, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Rosanne Cash and Philly’s own actor-singer Renaissance man Leslie Odom Jr. Billie Jean King and Paul Schaffer will also read stories. (Free, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., cityparksfoundation.org, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include staff writer Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).