🌹 Reopening of The Rosenbach’s Garden (Literary / in-person / outdoors) After 20 years of no public access, the Rosenbach’s 1,600-square-foot garden — which is made up of flowers and plants that link to the works of literature and rare books within the museum’s collection — reopens to the public. To celebrate the opening, the museum is offering free entry, but timed tickets are required. (Free, opens Sept. 17, rosenbach.org, map, add to calendar)