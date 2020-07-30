Here’s what you need to know to keep busy for the next seven days.
🎸 Lolla2020 (Music / Virtual / Multi-day) Lollapalooza goes on as a free four-day YouTube fest, with 150 mostly archived performances by the likes of OutKast, Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire, plus new live sets from H.E.R., Tank and the Bangas and Philly’s Pink Sweat$. (Free, July 30-Aug 2, on YouTube, add to calendar)
🦖 The Academy of Natural Sciences’ Public Reopening (Museum / In-Person) The Academy of Natural Sciences reopens to the public with safety precautions — timed ticketing, limited building capacity, required face coverings for guests and staff, hand sanitizer stations. On display: the museum’s permanent collection (dinosaur hall, its diorama showcase and more) and special exhibitions like Survival of the Slowest. (Free-$22, July 31, The Academy of Natural Sciences, map, add to calendar)
✊🏾 Never Too Young For Justice at Smith Memorial Playground (Concert / In-Person / Free) Talking to children about race and social justice is more important than ever. Smith Memorial Playground helps get the conversation started with socially distant story time and a family concert that inspires all to use their voice to speak up for what is right. (Free, July 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground, map, add to calendar)
🚗 Parking Lot Social, Week 2 (Festival / In-Person / Multi-day / Kid-friendly) In response to a popular first week, The Parking Lot Social returns to the Navy Yard with a full slate of socially distanced drive-in fun. Events include drive-in movie nights (Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction, Scream and more), family trivia and car-a-oke. ($39-$64, July 31-Aug. 2, Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard, map, add to calendar)
🏆 To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Quizzo (Movie / Virtual / Quizzo) A movie night, quizzo and themed drinking game make up the Philadelphia Film Society’s evening of donation-based and safe-from-your-own-home entertainment. (Free, donations encouraged, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., filmadelphia.org, add to calendar)
🎬 Beyonce’s Black is King (Music / Virtual) Beyonce’s new visual album teams up with Kelly Rowland, Chiwitel Ejiofor and others in a film treatment of music she produced for last year’s The Lion King: The Gift, which featured Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack and as well as African artists such as Burna Boy. The trailer has drawn criticism in Africa for stereotypical depictions. See for yourself when it’s released Friday. (Starting July 31 on Disney+)
🎶 Virtual Musikfest (Music / Virtual and in-person / Multi-day) This year’s Bethlehem Musikfest is a mostly virtual event, with a smattering of socially distanced in-person concerts. The Lehigh Valley event continues for 10 days; highlights this weekend include the Rev. Horton Heat on Friday, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie and the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra on Saturday and Devon Gilfillian on Sunday. (Free-$30, July 31-Aug. 9, musikfest.org, add to calendar)
🎵 Newport Folk Revival Weekend (Music / Virtual / Multi-day) This year’s Newport Folk Festival is a ticketed virtual event. Friday features a film tribute to gospel great Mavis Staples, with Jason Isbell and others; on Saturday, Rhode Island band Deer Tick plays with guests including Leon Bridges and Courtney Marie Andrews; and Sunday’s stream of the film Our Voices Together includes Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard. (Free-$29.75, July 31-Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., newportfolk.org, add to calendar)
🍿 The Secret: Dare to Dream (Movie / Virtual) Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas star in this feel-better-about-the-world romance, based on the best-selling book, about a struggling widowed mother of three who meets an optimistic man with a secret. (Starting July 31 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu and others)
📽️ The Fight (Movie / Virtual) Suspenseful documentary highlighting four cases the ACLU fought during the Trump administration, including family border separation and transgender rights. Kerry Washington is among the producers. (Starting July 31 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Xfinity, YouTube and others)
🗡️ Hamlet — Live from Laurel Hill Cemetery (Theater / Virtual) Rev Theatre Company reinterprets Shakespeare’s Hamlet at a live theatrical reading of the classic at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Zoom show is free, but donations are suggested and online RSVP is required. (Donations encouraged, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., thelaurelhillcemetery.org, add to calendar)
🌻 Sunflowers are Here at Hill Creek Farms (Festival / In-Person / Kid-friendly) Hill Creek Farms’ sunflowers bloomed early this season and the farm celebrates with a full weekend of sunflower picking, picnicking and favorite snacks from the farm. Timed tickets are required to ensure social distance can be kept between guests. ($30, Aug. 1-2, Hill Creek Farms, map, add to calendar)
🎥 Street Movies 2020 (Movie / In-Person / Free) Independent films ranging from documentaries to animated features to youth-produced work fill outdoor movie screens in communities throughout Philadelphia for Scribe Video Center’s roving 2020 Street movie series. (Free, Aug. 1, 4, 5, 8 p.m., Street Movies 2020, add to calendar)
💪 Barre in the Beer Garden at Goose Island Brewhouse (Fitness / In-Person / Barre) End your barre class with a pint of beer at Barre in the Beer Garden at Goose Island Brewhouse, led by Real Girl Pilates. The outdoor, socially distant barre class is all levels — and all guests are required to bring a mask. ($20, Aug. 2, 11 a.m., Goose Island Brewhouse, map, add to calendar)
⚖️ The National Constitution Center’s 2020 Annual Supreme Court Review (Educational / Virtual / Free) The National Constitution Center teams up with the Anti-Defamation League to present a discussion with renowned legal scholars about the Supreme Court’s 2020 term and what next year holds for the court. Topics up for discussion include Title VII, immigration and employment discrimination. (Free online, Aug. 4, 12-1:30 p.m., constitutioncenter.org, add to calendar)
🍷 Summer Sip: A Wine Tasting at The Viaduct (Drinks / In-Person) Summer’s favorite wine (rosé, of course) is celebrated at a 90-minute, socially distant wine tasting and discussion led by experts from Love the Bottle. Tickets are limited to allow for ample space between groups. ($45, Aug. 5, 6:30-8 p.m., The Viaduct, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents A Night at the Movies (Theater / Virtual / Musical) The show goes on — virtually. Bristol Riverside Theatre presents a three-day showcase of beloved songs from equally beloved movies in a special pre-recorded performance. ($35, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., brtstage.org, add to calendar)
🌠 The Franklin Institute’s Night Skies at Home (Stargazing / Virtual / Kid-friendly) Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts brings the wonder of the night sky to you with an at-home version of his Night Skies series. Learn to recognize planets, look for constellations and ask a true pro all your questions about galaxies far, far away. (Free, Aug. 6, 7:45-8:45 p.m., fi.edu, add to calendar)
🎥 Outdoor Movie Night: Trolls World Tour at Peddler’s Village (Movie / In-Person / Kid-friendly) Head to the spacious Red Barn Field for an outdoor, socially distant screening of Trolls World Tour and pre-movie trivia. Tickets include access for up to six people, water, popcorn and a designated space to watch the flick. Pre-purchased concessions (wine, cheese, beer and spiked seltzer) are available, too. ($30, Aug. 6, 8-10:30 p.m., Peddler’s Village, map, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include staff writer Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane von Bergen (theater).