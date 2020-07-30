🎬 Beyonce’s Black is King (Music / Virtual) Beyonce’s new visual album teams up with Kelly Rowland, Chiwitel Ejiofor and others in a film treatment of music she produced for last year’s The Lion King: The Gift, which featured Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack and as well as African artists such as Burna Boy. The trailer has drawn criticism in Africa for stereotypical depictions. See for yourself when it’s released Friday. (Starting July 31 on Disney+)