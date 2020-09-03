🎼 Yannick Nézet-Séguin presents Beethoven’s 9th (Music / virtual / classical) Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 — not with the Philadelphians, but with his Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal. The show will be performed without an audience at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, with a chorus of 24 singers. Vocal soloists include Marianne Fiset, Rihab Chaieb, Frédéric Antoun and Russell Braun. The show streams Friday and is available to watch for 48 hours afterward. ($12, Sept. 4, 2 p.m., orchestremetropolitain.com, add to calendar)