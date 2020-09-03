📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🍿 Mulan (Movie / streaming). Disney goes back to its well-stocked vault of animated classics for a big budget, live-action retelling of the 1998 film about a young Chinese woman who pretends to be a man so she can fight to save her father. Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Li Gong, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee. (Rated PG-13, premiering Sept. 4 on Disney+)
🦖 Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru (Event / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Come eye-to-eye with life-sized dinosaurs at the Wells Fargo Center from the comfort of your car. Dozens and dozens of dinosaur recreations from the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period grace the outdoor driving course until Sept. 13. ($49 per car, Sept. 4-13, jurassicquest.com, map, add to calendar)
🎭 A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Theater / Virtual / Free) Rev Theatre Company performs the Shakespeare classic in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Watch the magical action unfold via Zoom. Lord, what fools these mortals be. (Donations encouraged, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., laurelhillcemetery.org, add to calendar)
💀 Mütter X Vrolik Quizzo (Quizzo / virtual / science) Show off your medical history knowledge at a virtual round of quizzo hosted by the Mütter Museum and Amsterdam’s Museum Vrolik. Winners of the YouTube-based trivia game take home a mix of prizes from Mütter and Vrolik. (Free, Sept. 4, noon, muttermuseum.org, add to calendar)
🎺 The United States Air Force Full Spectrum Virtual Concert (Concert / virtual / free / multi-day) Enjoy a free, virtual Labor Day concert as the United States Air Force’s Full Spectrum band performs on the Delaware River Waterfront’s social channels and website twice over the course of the holiday weekend. (Free, Sept. 4 and 7, 7 p.m., delawareriverwaterfront.com, add to calendar)
📽️ Mr. Soul (Movie / virtual / music) From 1968 to 1973, Ellis Haizlip hosted Soul!, a New York public television variety show that championed Black music, dance, poetry and film during the Nixon administration. This doc looks at the show, which hosted Patti LaBelle & the Bluebells, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Sidney Poitier, Al Green, The Last Poets, The Delfonics, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, and others. ($12, until Sept. 6, Cinespeak.org and BrynMawrFilm.org, add to calendar)
🎼 Yannick Nézet-Séguin presents Beethoven’s 9th (Music / virtual / classical) Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 — not with the Philadelphians, but with his Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal. The show will be performed without an audience at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, with a chorus of 24 singers. Vocal soloists include Marianne Fiset, Rihab Chaieb, Frédéric Antoun and Russell Braun. The show streams Friday and is available to watch for 48 hours afterward. ($12, Sept. 4, 2 p.m., orchestremetropolitain.com, add to calendar)
🦕 Dino Dana: The Movie (Movie / virtual / kid-friendly). For the kiddies, a movie about a 10-year-old paleontologist wannabe who tries to figure out why there are no kid dinosaurs. Based on the TV series. Michela Luci stars as Dana. (Rated PG, premiering Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime)
👑 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire (Festival / in-person / day trip) Labor Day weekend marks opening weekend for the outdoor faire, which returns with COVID safety precautions like limited and timed entry, mandatory masks, and social distancing requirements. Enjoy classic ren faire activities like jousting, archery demonstrations, shopping from artisan merchants, turkey leg eating and more. (Free-$29.95, Sept. 5-7, parenfaire.com, Mount Hope Estate & Winery, Manheim, PA, map, add to calendar)
🎹 Lotus (Music / in-person) Electronic instrumental quintet Lotus is a partly Philly band — two members live here, three more are in Colorado — celebrate the release of their crafty and catchy new album, Free Swim, with a drive-in show in South Philly. Led by brothers Jesse and Luke Miller, Lotus is usually a hard-touring band; this is their only planned show of 2020. ($149.50-$225 per carload, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Park parking lot, map, add to calendar)
🎸 Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley (Music / virtual) The country stars who co-hosted the CMA Awards for 11 years running until 2018 reunite at the Grand Ole Opry. Paisley is fresh off a summer drive-in tour; Underwood has a Christmas album, with guest John Legend, coming out this month. (Free, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., youtube.com, add to calendar)
🐒 Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit (Art / in-person / kid-friendly) Check out 100 of the world’s best nature and wildlife photographs at one of the world’s largest exhibits of its kind. The show opens at the Academy of Natural Sciences in time for the long weekend. Masks and social distancing required. (Free-$22, Sept. 5-Feb. 15, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, map, add to calendar)
🎵 Dark Star Orchestra (Music / in-person / multi-day) While Jerry Garcia was alive, the Grateful Dead played the Spectrum in South Philadelphia 53 times. This weekend, Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra performs in the parking lot where the arena once stood. ($99.50-$225 per carload, Sept. 5-6, 7 p.m. Citizens Bank Park parking lot, map, add to calendar)
🎤 Tank & the Bangas (Music / virtual) The New Orleans genre-blending band led by Tarriona “Tank” Bell won the first ever NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. They’re playing as part of the Live From Tipitina’s streaming concert series that will also feature Galactic, ReBirth Brass Band and Samantha Fish, from the iconic venue named after a Professor Longhair song. ($11.99, Sept. 5, 9 p.m., Tipitinas.com, add to calendar)
🏛️ Reopening of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Museum / in-person) The grand dame of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway reopens in time for Labor Day weekend with pay-what-you-wish admission on September 6 and full access to its main building. Exhibits include Fault Lines: Contemporary Abstraction by Artists from South Asia and Horace Pippin: From War to Peace, both extended into the cold-weather months. Masks and social distancing required. (Free-$25, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., philamuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
🏡 Chester County Day (Tour / virtual / ongoing) Chester County Day gets the virtual treatment with online tours of historic homes, history-based trivia, interviews about the area and more ways to explore. Each week, a different section of Chester County takes the spotlight, up first is the historic and agricultural Northwest quadrant of the county. (Free, Sept. 7-Oct. 3, soybean-walrus-j9sb.squarespace.com, add to calendar)
🤣 The Labor Day Comedy Jam at Live-In Drive-In (Comedy / in-person / drive-in) The holiday weekend closes out with an evening of drive-in comedy at Citizen Bank Park. Enjoy laughs from Michael Blackson as well as entertainment from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Capone, Skeet Carter and more. ($99.50-$395 per car, Sept 7, 7:30 p.m., Citizen Bank Park parking lot, map, add to calendar)
👟 Main Line 5K Run and 1.5 Mile Walk (Exercise / virtual) Take part in the self-paced, at-home Main Line 5K run or 1.5-mile walk along your favorite running route this month. Participants are encouraged to complete their run or walk between September 7 and 13. ($25, Sept. 7-13, runtheday.com, add to calendar)
👨🎤 Biography: I Want My MTV (Movies / virtual / music) This A&E documentary tracks the rise of the cable channel that debuted in 1981 with The Buggles “Video Killed The Radio Star.” Look for interviews with David Bowie, Sting, Annie Lennox, Fab Five Freddy and the original MTV VJs, including former Philadelphia rock DJ Mark Goodman. (Sept. 8, 9 p.m., on A&E, add to calendar)
🎭 Fringe Festival (Performance / virtual and in-person / ongoing) More than 125 performances make up this year’s Fringe Festival, which returns for its 24th year of shows. The largely online celebration of Philadelphia’s performing arts scene features dance performances, theater shows, storytelling, showcases of visual art, circus-inspired works and more. (Prices vary, Sept. 10-Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, Sept. 10-Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include staff writer Dan DeLuca (music), staff writer Peter Dobrin (classical music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).