📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🎵 Philly Music Festival (Music / virtual / free) The second and final evening of this year’s fest features live sets from Langhorne Slim and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, performing at an empty Ardmore Music Hall. Indie pop duo Mt. Joy, Camden trumpeter Arnetta Johnson and West Philly band Arthur Thomas & the Funkitorium also deliver prerecorded sets. Free, with donations supporting Philadelphia music education non-profits. (Donations encouraged, Sept 25, 7 p.m., phillymusicfest.com, add to calendar)
📚 Bucks County Book Festival (Literary / virtual / multi-day) Ibram X. Kendi, discusses his best-selling book How To Be Antiracist at the all-virtual Bucks County Book Festival. After Kendi’s free keynote speech on Friday, writers can join a Saturday writers' workshop with Kiley Reid, author of Philly-based bestseller Such a Fun Age, and Kathryn Craft, a renowned fiction author. (Free-$20, Sept. 25-26, bucksbookfest.org, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Sunflower Philly Presents: The Giveback Fundraiser for Puerto Rico (Fundraiser / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) Outdoor art-meets-community space Sunflower Philly hosts a two-day fundraiser for Puerto Rico with beer and food from the adjacent Human Robot Beer and Poe’s Sandwich Joint, music spun by local DJs, live graffiti and more. ($10-$20, Sept. 25-26, sunflowerphilly.org, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Tarzan at Elmwood Park Zoo (Theater / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Swing by the zoo for a socially distant or from-your-car performance (your choice!) of Tarzan by Prism Theatre Center. The all-ages high-energy outdoor show is based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel Tarzan of the Apes and the Disney film and features tunes from the beloved Phil Collins soundtrack. ($20-$30, Sept. 24-27, elmwoodparkzoo.org, map, add to calendar)
🍿 Enola Holmes (Movie / virtual / kid-friendly) Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) plays Sherlock Holmes' feminist teenage sister in a case involving her missing mother, a mysterious young Lord and a dangerous conspiracy. Also starring Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill. (Rated PG-13. Premiered Sept. 23 on Netflix)
🌎 Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival (Movies / virtual / multi-day) The annual fest continues through Sunday with packed programming, including 50 films from around the world, and discussions with filmmakers and scientists. This year’s program includes Tribes on the Edge, from Celine Cousteau (granddaughter of Jacques), and Beyond the Philth, about this city’s trash problem ($12 for individual tickets, $30 for a festival pass, until Sept. 27, philaenvirofilmfest.org, add to calendar)
🎥 Misbehaviour (Movie / virtual) British comedy-drama about the Women’s Liberation Movement disrupting the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant in London. Starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, with Greg Kinnear as Bob Hope. Based on a true story. (Not rated. Available Sept. 25 on VOD and streaming)
🎹 Orrin Evans (Music / Live & Virtual) Philadelphia jazz pianist Orrin Evans recorded part of his 2018 album Presence at Chris' Jazz Cafe, and he’ll lead a band there with a rhythm section of Buster Williams and Ralph Peterson and Chris Potter on sax. ($5 for livestream, $70 for in-person dinner and show, Sept 25-26, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., chrisjazzcafe.com, Chris' Jazz Cafe, map, add to calendar)
🏛️ Reopening of the Institute of Contemporary Art (Museum / in-person / free) In addition to its regular innovative collection, the gallery reopens with an exhibit about jazz musician Milford Graves, featuring archival recordings, hand-painted album covers, multimedia sculptures, costumes and more. Timed tickets, masks and social distancing are required for entry. (Free, Sept. 26, icaphila.org, map, add to calendar)
🎸 Farm Aid On The Road 2020 (Music / virtual / free) This year’s benefit for American farmers features four principals Willie Nelson, Neil Young John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, plus virtual performances from a cavalcade of guests, including Norah Jones, Black Pumas, Margo Price, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt & Boz Scaggs, the War and Treaty and more. (Free, Sept 26, 8 p.m., youtube.com, add to calendar)
👩🎤 Best of Pitchfork Music Festival (Music / virtual / free) Pitchfork’s annual fest usually happens in Chicago in July. This year, the taste making music site presents a greatest hits live stream, with Solange, Wilco, Kamasi Washington, Danny Brown, Jamila Woods, Robyn, Angel Olsen and more. (Free, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., pitchfork.com, add to calendar)
🇨🇳 Asian Americans United Mid-Autumn Festival (Festival / virtual / free / kid-friendly) Arts, crafts and live performances make up this year’s all-virtual fest. Watch it on Asian Americans United’s Facebook page and download family-friendly arts-and-crafts kit with stories, crossword puzzles, coloring projects and more. (Free, Sept. 26 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., aaunited.org, add to calendar)
🎭 Worldwide Reading of Andrei Kureichik’s Insulted. Belarus(sia) (Theater / virtual) The Wilma Theater joins playhouses in New York, London and other cities in a worldwide reading of Andrei Kureichik’s play Insulted. Belarus(sia), which tells the story of the current political crisis in Belarus. Watch the livestream on The Wilma’s website. Donations benefit Belarus Free Theatre. (Donations encouraged, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., wilmatheater.org, add to calendar)
📜 Private Yankee Doodle Weekend at Fort Mifflin (History / in-person / outdoor) All weekend, Fort Mifflin hosts demonstrations of soldier life based on the memoir of Private Joseph Plumb Martin, who served at the fort in 1777. There will be guided tours, weapon demos and other outdoor activities. ($6-$10, Sept. 26-27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fortmifflin.us, map, add to calendar)
🎶 Community Relief Concert at Awbury Arboretum (Performance / in-person / outdoors) Groove to an outdoor, socially distant evening of live gypsy-jazz underneath a tented area at Awbury Arboretum. Tickets and masks are required. ($30, Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m., awbury.org, map, add to calendar)
✊🏿 Deep Rivers How African Americans Waded through the Waters of Oppression to Achieve Greatness (Museum / virtual / history) Docents from Germantown’s Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion showcase the lives and achievements of notable Black entrepreneurs, intellectuals and artisans through a virtual tour consisting of soundscapes and images. ($5, Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m., ebenezermaxwellmansion.org, add to calendar)
🎤 Peace Creeps (Music / in-person / outside) When he fronted The A’s in the early 1980s, Richard Bush contributed two songs to the Philadelphia rock-and-roll canon with “After Last Night” and “A Woman’s Got The Power.” For the last two decades, Bush has fronted the Peace Creeps, who he’ll lead in an outdoor, socially distanced show in Huntington Valley, playing two sets: one acoustic, one electric. ($20-$25. Sept 27, 7 p.m., facebook.com/thepeacecreeps, New Lords Church, map, add to calendar)
🍿 Science on Tap Untapped at Home: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movies / virtual / free) Watch Indiana Jones — with an archeology expert. Katy Blanchard, keeper of the Penn Museum’s Near Eastern Collections, hosts this virtual screening of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade using Netflix’s party app. Use the chat feature to ask Blanchard about myths and misrepresentations in the film. Free registration required. (Free, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
🚗 Found Footage Festival at Mahoning Drive-In Theater (Movies / in-person / drive-in / day trip) The drive-in festival features snippets of found videos from thrift stores and estate sales accompanied by live commentary by festival masterminds Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett. The Leighton, Pa drive-in is the fest’s only live show of 2020. ($13, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., foundfootagefest.com, map, add to calendar)
🤣 Marlon Wayans (Comedy) White Chicks and 50 Shades of Black auteur Wayans kicks off a five-show stand-up comedy run that continues the outdoor Punch Line Philly patio series with shows from Thursday to Saturday. Comics Phil Hanley and Ali Siddiq take the outdoor stage the following two weekends. ($90, Oct 1, 7 p.m., punchlinephilly.com, Punch Line Philly, map, add to calendar)
🕺Annenberg Center Presents Caleb Teicher and Chris Celiz (Dance / virtual) The talented performers take the stage at the Annenberg Center for a virtual, improvised and audience-driven tap dance and beatbox extravaganza of exciting rhythms and engaging movement. ($25, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. annenbergcenter.org, add to calendar)
🦖 Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru (Event / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Last call for the hugely popular kid-friendly experience featuring life-sized dinosaurs along a driveable course continues at the Wells Fargo Center. ($49 per car, until Sept. 27, jurassicquest.com, map, add to calendar)
🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) A rotating roster of local crafters, photographers and artisans sell their wares at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required. (Sept. 25, Oct. 1-2 and 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
🌱 Greenfest Philly (Festival / virtual / free / multi-day) Enjoy vegan cooking demonstrations, documentary screenings, talks with environmental lawyers and environment-themed quizzo at the all-virtual Greenfest Philly. (Free, until Sept. 27, cleanair.org/greenfest, add to calendar)
🌙 Night Tours at Eastern State Penitentiary (Tour / in-person / ongoing) Arriving in time for the spookiest season of them all is the penitentiary’s brand-new Night Tours, where you can explore the cellblocks by moonlight. The audio tour is narrated by Steve Buscemi, and features large-scale projections, artist installations and more. ($19-32, until Nov. 15, easternstate.org, map, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Raúl Romero: Onomonopoetics of a Puerto Rican Landscape (Art / in-person / ongoing) Taller Puertorriqueño presents an immersive exhibit that transports viewers to Puerto Rico through sound. Sounds of the island’s tiny coquí frog can be heard throughout Fairhill’s El Centro de Oro, emanating from sculptures that celebrate Arecibo’s famous observatory. (Free, until Jan. 10, tallerpr.org, add to calendar)
🍲 University City Dining Days (Food / in-person and at-home / multi-day) Neighborhood favorites in University City are offering discounted lunches and dinners with in-person, delivery and takeout deals. Participants include Ethiopian spot Dahlaka, New American eatery Walnut Street Cafe, and many more. (Prices vary, until Oct. 4, ucdiningdays.com, add to calendar)
🎨 M.I.M.O.S.A. at the Navy Yard (Art / in-person / outdoors / ongoing) From Group X, the anonymous art group that brought a cocoon out of tape and a tentacled sea monster to the Navy Yard in years past, Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art lets you explore six new outdoor art installations, including a 1984 Ford Thunderbird decked out in a paper version of the Guatemalan flag, a cross-stitched vine that climbs a building and a Gritty-esque bridge troll decked out in a Jawn T-shirt. (Free, until Nov. 2, navyyard.org/mimosa, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Fringe Festival (Theater / virtual and in-person / ongoing) The Fringe Festival continues with a range of mostly online, and some in-person, performances celebrating the most exciting works in Philadelphia’s performing arts scene. Shows range from circus-inspired shows, dance performances, audio-only performances, dramatic theater and more. (Prices vary, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include music critic Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).