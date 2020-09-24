🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)