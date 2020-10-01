📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🤣 Marlon Wayans (Comedy) White Chicks and 50 Shades of Black auteur Wayans continues his five-show stand-up comedy run in Punch Line’s outdoor patio series with shows through Saturday. Comics Phil Hanley and Ali Siddiq take the outdoor stage the following two weekends. ($90, Oct 2-3, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., punchlinephilly.com, Punch Line Philly, map, add to calendar)
📜 Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House (Tours / in-person / history) The scariest thing about the Betsy Ross House’s Friday night spooky tours may just be that the subject matter — infection, inoculation and Philadelphia’s sickly history — hits close to home this year. Masks and social distancing required at the two-hour tour. ($10, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6-8 p.m., historicphiladelphia.org, map, add to calendar)
🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) A rotating roster of local crafters, photographers and artisans sell their wares at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required. (Oct. 2 and 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
🏛️ When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776 – 1807 (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) Learn about the first women who were legally able to vote (before the ratification of the 19th amendment) and how their voting rights were taken away at this exhibit at the Museum of the American Revolution. During the opening weekend, there will be theatrical performances, a voter registration area and a voting selfie station among the exhibit’s poll lists, art works, artifacts and textiles. Masks and social distancing required. (Free-$21, Oct. 2-4, amrevmuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
🌳 Twilight in the Garden Virtual Gala (Fundraiser / virtual / plants) Bartram’s Garden’s biggest fundraiser goes virtual with an online cocktail-making demo, an auction of local art and experiences and Bartram boxes for attendees to enjoy at home. This year’s event honors state Rep. Joanna McClinton and Paul W. Meyer, former head of Morris Arboretum. ($95 and up, Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., bartramsgarden.org, add to calendar)
🎨 Points of Connection Virtual Panel Discussion (Panel / virtual / free) Mural Arts explores the subject of “what does justice look like?” during a free online panel about the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Artist-in-Residence program. During a 10-month residency, artist James “Yaya” Hough created public art throughout the city that examines the problems with incarceration and the importance of criminal justice reform. (Free, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., muralarts.org, add to calendar)
🍿 The Glorias (Movie / virtual) Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Lulu Wilson, and the Gloria Steinem portray the feminist icon at different stages of her life in director Julie Taymor’s biopic. With Janelle Monae as Dorothy Pitman Hughes and Bette Midler as Bella Abzug. (Rated R, on VOD and streaming platforms)
🎬 The Boys in the Band (Movie / virtual) 50 years after the original groundbreaking movie comes this remake based on the Broadway revival directed by Joe Mantello. Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto lead the cast in this story of seven gay men dealing with birthday party drama in 1968 New York. (Rated R, on Netflix)
🎥 Hollywood Beauty Salon (Movie / virtual) This 2016 documentary from Philadelphian Glenn Holsten looks at mental health, recovery, and rebuilding lives at a beauty parlor inside the Germantown Recovery Community, and is finally available to watch at home. (Not Rated, on Tubi, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV or Google Play.)
📜 Revolutionary Germantown Festival (Festival / in-person / history) Explore Germantown’s historic attractions at the annual event. Learn about colonial plants at Awbury Arboretum, solve an 18th century medical history at Wyck, visit with Black soldiers at Johnson House, watch muskets being fired at Cliveden, and take in a play about a woman who was born enslaved and won her freedom at Stenton. Masks and social distancing required. (Free, Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., revolutionarygermantown.org, map, add to calendar)
🌳 13th Annual Scarecrow Walk (Outdoors / in-person / kid-friendly) Fall fun arrives at Morris Arboretum in the form of 50 carefully designed, fairytale-themed scarecrows. Walk the garden grounds and vote for your favorite scarecrow. (Free-$20, Oct. 3-Nov. 1, morrisarboretum.org, map, add to calendar)
🎨 Fall Lancaster City ArtWalk (Arts / virtual and in-person / free / day trip) More than a dozen galleries throughout Lancaster take part in the two-day event, a self-guided in-person and online tour of the city’s local art scene, including in-person exhibitions, digital art shows, streamable artist talks and more. Masks and social distancing required at in-person events. (Free, Oct. 3-4, lancastercityartgalleries.com, map, add to calendar)
🎃 Bok-tober Fest (Fall event / in-person / outdoors) Enjoy the best views of the city while painting a pumpkin and enjoying snacks and drinks at Bok Bar’s outdoor, timed-ticket-required Bok-tober Fest. Pumpkins and paint are included. Masks and social distancing are required. ($20, Oct. 4 and 11, bokbar.ticketleap.com, map, add to calendar)
🎬 Black Box (Movie / virtual) The first of four Blumhouse thrillers coming to Amazon Prime is about a man who receives an experimental treatment after he loses his wife and memory in a car accident. Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad star. (Not Rated, premiering Oct. 6 on Amazon Prime)
🍿 The Lie (Movie / virtual) The second of four Blumhouse thrillers coming to Amazon Prime stars Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King as a well-intentioned father and daughter who help her friend, with to tragic consequences. (Rated R, premiering Oct. 6 on Amazon Prime)
💀 October Extended Hours Pop-Up at the Mutter Museum (Museum / in-person) On select evenings this October, the Mutter Museum stays open a little later for after-hours tours of the collection and special pop-up events. On Oct. 7, learn about how the word “monster” has been used in the medical field during the last 500 years. (Free-$20, Oct. 7, 15, 21 and 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., muttermuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
🎨 DesignPhiladelphia (Arts / virtual and in-person) DesignPhiladelphia celebrates the city’s design community and the talented designers who live here. This year’s festival is largely virtual and starts off with an online kickoff party featuring discussions with designers, a peek at festival exhibits, interactive cocktail making and more. (Prices vary, Oct. 7-18, designphiladelphia.org, add to calendar)
👩🍳 Audi FEASTIVAL Virtual Dinner Series (Food / virtual) The annual fundraiser for FringeArts goes online with five events in four days, including cooking demonstrations and takeout dinner pairings Sate Kampar’s Ange Branca, Noord’s Joncarl Noord, and Hardenas Diana Widjojo; a Carnaval celebration with Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel’s Cafe); a cocktail-making class with Resa Mueller (R&D Cocktail Bar), complete with drag queen and cabaret performances; and a cooking competition with a mystery ingredient. ($50-$125, Oct. 8-11, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🗳️ Remember The Ladies: A Conversation about Women’s Suffrage and Race (Discussion / virtual / free) The African American Museum hosts this discussion from Angela P. Dodson about the political history of women in America, and the important role African Americans played in the suffrage movement at a virtual event. (Free, Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., aamp museum.org, add to calendar)
🌙 Night Tours at Eastern State Penitentiary (Tour / in-person / ongoing) Arriving in time for the spookiest season of them all is the penitentiary’s brand-new Night Tours, where you can explore the cell blocks by moonlight. The audio tour is narrated by Steve Buscemi, and features large-scale projections, artist installations and more. ($19-32, until Nov. 15, easternstate.org, map, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Raúl Romero: Onomonopoetics of a Puerto Rican Landscape (Art / in-person / ongoing) Taller Puertorriqueño presents an immersive exhibit that transports viewers to Puerto Rico through sound. Sounds of the island’s tiny coquí frog can be heard throughout Fairhill’s El Centro de Oro, emanating from sculptures that celebrate Arecibo’s famous observatory. (Free, until Jan. 10, tallerpr.org, add to calendar)
🍲 University City Dining Days (Food / in-person and at-home / multi-day) Neighborhood favorites in University City are offering discounted lunches and dinners with in-person, delivery and takeout deals. Participants include Ethiopian spot Dahlaka, New American eatery Walnut Street Cafe, and many more. (Prices vary, until Oct. 4, ucdiningdays.com, add to calendar)
🎨 M.I.M.O.S.A. at the Navy Yard (Art / in-person / outdoors / ongoing) From Group X, the anonymous art group that brought a cocoon out of tape and a tentacled sea monster to the Navy Yard in years past, Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art lets you explore six new outdoor art installations, including a 1984 Ford Thunderbird decked out in a paper version of the Guatemalan flag, a cross-stitched vine that climbs a building and a Gritty-esque bridge troll decked out in a Jawn T-shirt. (Free, until Nov. 2, navyyard.org/mimosa, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Fringe Festival (Theater / virtual and in-person / ongoing) The Fringe Festival continues with a range of mostly online, and some in-person, performances celebrating the most exciting works in Philadelphia’s performing arts scene. Shows range from circus-inspired shows, dance performances, audio-only performances, dramatic theater and more. (Prices vary, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, Until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include music critic Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).