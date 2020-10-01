🏛️ When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776 – 1807 (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) Learn about the first women who were legally able to vote (before the ratification of the 19th amendment) and how their voting rights were taken away at this exhibit at the Museum of the American Revolution. During the opening weekend, there will be theatrical performances, a voter registration area and a voting selfie station among the exhibit’s poll lists, art works, artifacts and textiles. Masks and social distancing required. (Free-$21, Oct. 2-4, amrevmuseum.org, map, add to calendar)