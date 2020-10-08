🇺🇸 It Can’t Happen Here (Arts / virtual / free) The Arden Theatre Company, People’s Light and Philadelphia Theatre Company join theaters across the country for an audio broadcast of the Sinclair Lewis' show presented by Berkeley Rep. The play, written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, is about a problematic leader who becomes president as he promises to return America to greatness. The show will be available online through November 8 and is designed to pursue the public to vote. (Free, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., berkeleyrep.com, add to calendar)