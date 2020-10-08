📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🎃 Harvest Weekend at Dilworth Park (Festival / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Everything from circus performers and pumpkin painting to craft beer and a hay maze make up the weekend-long Harvest Weekend at Dilworth Park. Admission is free — masks and social distancing are required. (Free, Oct. 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
✨ Chestnut Hill’s Night of Lights (Arts / in-person / outdoors / free) For nearly the full month of October, Chestnut Hill’s Germantown Avenue turns into a free public art exhibit celebrating the area’s history and architecture. Every evening from October 9 to 25, businesses along the thoroughfare show historic films and images from the Chestnut Hill Conservancy while lights illuminate buildings throughout the neighborhood. (Free, Oct. 9-25, chconservancy.org, map, add to calendar)
🎷 Jazz Philadelphia Summit (Music / virtual) A weekend of workshops and performances on the theme of Resilience. It kicks off Friday, with a keynote on jazz and gender justice with Terri Lyne Carrington, and continues with workshops on jazz festivals in the time of COVID-19 with bassist Anthony Tidd, and how to combat anti-Blackness in the music business with pianist Vijay Iyer. More with Orrin Evans, Arnetta Johnson, Bobby Zankel, Ursula Rucker and others. (Pay what you will. Oct 9-10, jazzphiladelphia.org, add to calendar)
📜 Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House (Tours / in-person / history) The scariest thing about the Betsy Ross House’s Friday night spooky tours may just be that the subject matter — infection, inoculation and Philadelphia’s sickly history — hits close to home this year. Masks and social distancing required at the two-hour tour. ($10, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6-8 p.m., historicphiladelphia.org, map, add to calendar)
🎵 A Jazzy Point of View (Music / virtual and in-person) To mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of Zanzibar Blue, the jazz club that closed in 2007, brothers Robert and Benjamin Bynum bring music to North Broad music venue South Jazz Kitchen. The weekly tribute series kicks off with Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble honoring Nancy Wilson. Upcoming: tributes to Charles Earland and Little Jimmy Scott. Watch the live stream or attend the socially distanced dinner show ($10, Oct. 9. 7:30 p.m. eventbrite.com, map, add to calendar)
👩🍳 Audi FEASTIVAL Virtual Dinner Series (Food / virtual) The annual fundraiser for FringeArts goes online with five events in four days, including cooking demonstrations and takeout dinner pairings Sate Kampar’s Ange Branca, Noord’s Joncarl Lachman, and Hardenas Diana Widjojo; a Carnaval celebration with Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel’s Cafe); a cocktail-making class with Resa Mueller (R&D Cocktail Bar), complete with drag queen and cabaret performances; and a cooking competition with a mystery ingredient. ($50-$125, Until Oct. 11, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) A rotating roster of local crafters, photographers and artisans sell their wares at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required. (Oct. 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
🍿 Hubie Halloween (Movie / virtual) The seasonal comedy from the Adam Sandler Players (Sandler, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, etc.) is about Salem’s biggest loser (guess who?) who is also the town’s biggest Halloween fan. When the scares become too real, Hubie must save the holiday. (Rated PG-13, on Netflix)
🎼 John Lennon Tribute (Music / virtual) Since his death in 1980, New York has marked the late Beatle’s birthday with a tribute. This year, Lennon would have been 80, and the musical fete will be virtual, with a mix of archived and live performances, including Patti Smith, Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Joan Osborne, Jorma Kaukonen, Jackson Browne, and more. (WHYY will also air the doc Lennonyc, about his American years, Friday at 9 p.m.) (Oct 10, 7 p.m., lennontribute.org, add to calendar)
👹 Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge in Northern Liberties (Food / in-person) Restaurants in Northern Liberties battle it out in the Bloody Mary challenge and all you have to do is drink up and vote for your favorite. The main event is on the 10th, but the participating restaurants will have their best Bloody Marys all month long. Masks and social distancing are required. (Pay as you go, Oct. 10-31, explorenorthernliberties.org, map, add to calendar)
🚗 Drive-In Movie Night at IKEA South Philly (Movie / in-person / drive-in) Catch an outdoor screening of A League of Their Own this Saturday when the Pennsylvania SPCA teams up with South Philly’s IKEA for a drive-in screening in its sprawling parking lot. ($40-$200 per car, Oct. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., pspca.org, map, add to calendar)
🎶 Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine (Music / virtual) The great American songwriter Prine died of COVID-19 in April. This tribute, with Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile, and Prine’s wife Fiona, set the standard when it first streamed in June. It will re-air on what would have been Prine’s 74th birthday. (Oct 10, 8 p.m, youtube.com, add to calendar)
🏳️🌈 Outfest for Community Unity (Festival / virtual / LGBTQ) Philadelphia’s Outfest goes virtual this year live streamed drag queen performances, speeches and messages of unity from local LGBTQ organizations. (Free, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., facebook.com, add to calendar)
📜 The History of Plague in Philadelphia: Walking Tour (Tours / in-person / outdoors) Learn about the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1793 on an afternoon walking tour of Old City. Visit the Hill-Physick House, Powel House and Christ Church Burial Ground and more to learn about their place during the plagueful history. ($20, Oct. 11 from 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m., eventbrite.com, map, add to calendar)
🏳️🌈 Queer Quizzo from The Penn Museum (Quizzo / virtual / LGBTQ) Brunch quizzo doesn’t happen often, but when it does, you want to attend. The Penn Museum teams up with Eric Jaffe, a self-described “genderless glamour monster” for virtual queer trivia covering everything from Cher to Stonewall. The event is complete with performances and fun for all ages. ($10, Oct. 11 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
🎃 Bok-tober Fest (Fall event / in-person / outdoors) Enjoy the best views of the city while painting a pumpkin and enjoying snacks and drinks at Bok Bar’s outdoor, timed-ticket-required Bok-tober Fest. Pumpkins and paint are included. Masks and social distancing are required. ($20, Oct. 11, bokbar.ticketleap.com, map, add to calendar)
🇺🇸 It Can’t Happen Here (Arts / virtual / free) The Arden Theatre Company, People’s Light and Philadelphia Theatre Company join theaters across the country for an audio broadcast of the Sinclair Lewis' show presented by Berkeley Rep. The play, written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, is about a problematic leader who becomes president as he promises to return America to greatness. The show will be available online through November 8 and is designed to pursue the public to vote. (Free, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., berkeleyrep.com, add to calendar)
🎨 Fleisher Art Memorial Presents Michelle Angela Ortiz: Activism, Social Change and the Artistic Imagination (Arts / virtual / free) Philadelphia-based artist-activist Ortiz talks about her work at a free, online discussion. Hear about her most recent work, about immigrant human rights and the power of visual healing. (Free, Oct. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., fleisher.org, add to calendar)
🎥 Evil Eye (Movie / virtual) Supernatural romantic thriller about a young Indian woman in New Orleans whose new boyfriend raises fears and memories of a frightening past for her mother back home in Delhi. (Not rated. From Tuesday, Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime)
📺 Nocturne (Movie / virtual) The fourth of four Blumhouse thrillers coming to Amazon Prime features classical pianist sisters vying for greatness until the musical notes of a dead, deranged prodigy raise the stakes of their competition. (Not rated. From Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime)
🚗 Beetlejuice at PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard (Movie / in-person / drive-in) To celebrate 15 years of Philly AIDS Thrift, the beloved shop teams up with the Philadelphia Film Society for a drive-in screening of the classic 80s Tim Burton film at the Navy Yard. ($30 per car, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., filmadelphia.org, map, add to calendar)
👨🎤 Spinal Tap Reunion (Music / virtual) Will this one go all the way up to eleven? Stars Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest, plus Rob Reiner, who directed the beloved 1984 music mockumentary, reunite for a virtual event to benefit the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Patton Oswalt hosts. (A donation of any amount is required, Oct. 14, 9 p.m., secure.actblue.com, add to calendar)
🇲🇽 Ofrenda Workshop (Arts / virtual / free) In celebration of the upcoming Día de los Muertos, the Penn Museum, the Mexican Cultural Center, and the Consulate of Mexico team up for a virtual ofrenda workshop. Learn about the history of the altars, which honor the deceased. (Free, Oct. 15 from 5-6 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
⚰️ Laurel Hill Cemetery Presents Pints and Plots (History / virtual) The weekend may technically start on Friday, but on Thursday night, cemetery asks visitors to raise a pint -- virtually -- to the brewers and beer advocates buried at Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill cemeteries who helped turn Philadelphia into a beer-drinking city. (Donations encouraged, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., thelaurelhillcemetery.com, add to calendar)
💀 October Extended Hours Pop-Up at the Mutter Museum (Museum / in-person) On select evenings this October, the Mutter Museum stays open a little later for after-hours tours of the collection and special pop-up events. On Oct. 15, the museum showcases 19th and early 20th century objects from the days of the home funeral. (Free-$20, Oct. 15, 21 and 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., muttermuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
🌳 13th Annual Scarecrow Walk (Outdoors / in-person / kid-friendly) Fall fun arrives at Morris Arboretum in the form of 50 carefully designed, fairytale-themed scarecrows. Walk the garden grounds and vote for your favorite scarecrow. (Free-$20, Oct. 3-Nov. 1, morrisarboretum.org, map, add to calendar)
🌙 Night Tours at Eastern State Penitentiary (Tour / in-person / ongoing) Arriving in time for the spookiest season of them all is the penitentiary’s brand-new Night Tours, where you can explore the cell blocks by moonlight. The audio tour is narrated by Steve Buscemi, and features large-scale projections, artist installations and more. ($19-32, until Nov. 15, easternstate.org, map, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Raúl Romero: Onomonopoetics of a Puerto Rican Landscape (Art / in-person / ongoing) Taller Puertorriqueño presents an immersive exhibit that transports viewers to Puerto Rico through sound. Sounds of the island’s tiny coquí frog can be heard throughout Fairhill’s El Centro de Oro, emanating from sculptures that celebrate Arecibo’s famous observatory. (Free, until Jan. 10, tallerpr.org, add to calendar)
🎨 M.I.M.O.S.A. at the Navy Yard (Art / in-person / outdoors / ongoing) From Group X, the anonymous art group that brought a cocoon out of tape and a tentacled sea monster to the Navy Yard in years past, Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art lets you explore six new outdoor art installations, including a 1984 Ford Thunderbird decked out in a paper version of the Guatemalan flag, a cross-stitched vine that climbs a building and a Gritty-esque bridge troll decked out in a Jawn T-shirt. (Free, until Nov. 2, navyyard.org/mimosa, map, add to calendar)
🎨 DesignPhiladelphia (Arts / virtual and in-person) DesignPhiladelphia celebrates the city’s design community and the talented designers who live here. This year’s festival is largely virtual and starts off with an online kickoff party featuring discussions with designers, a peek at festival exhibits, interactive cocktail making and more. (Prices vary, Until Oct. 18, designphiladelphia.org, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include music critic Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).