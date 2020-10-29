🎵 Sam Smith (Music / virtual) The British pop singer who won four Grammys in 2015 for their debut album In the Lonely Hour, is doing a live performance of new album Loves Goes (which was originally going to be released in May as To Die For but was delayed and renamed because of the pandemic). The full band performance — Smith’s only of the year — will be staged at London’s Abbey Road Studios. ($13-$245.50, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. universe.com, add to calendar)