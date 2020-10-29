📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
👻 Boo at the Zoo (Fall event / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / multi-day) Masks and social distancing required at Philadelphia Zoo’s Halloween event. Check out the sights, animals and exhibits throughout the zoo, and don’t forget to wear a costume. (Free-$10, through Nov. 1, philadelphiazoo.org, map, add to calendar)
🎃 Halloween Kids and Family Day at The Land on Callowhill (Fall event / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) Pumpkin painting, Halloween movies, candy and music make up the evening-long Halloween celebration at The Land on Callowhill. Masks and social distancing are required. (Free, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., thelandphl.com, map, add to calendar)
👻 The Penn Museum Presents Monsters, Myths and Legends (Fall event / virtual / Halloween) Hear stories of eerie history at the museum’s not-for-kids Halloween storytelling event. Hear tales about the origins of vampires and werewolves and the first monster legends while enjoying a mystery six-pack of beer that you can pick up at several local bottle shops. ($10, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
🎒 Lil Dicky’s Dollar Party (Fundraiser / virtual) Lil Dicky, a rapper and actor who hails from Cheltenham, teams up with Tobias Harris, Black Thought, Abbi Jacobson and other famous friends for a virtual fundraiser for Philly’s public schools, streamed on the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia’s YouTube channel. The online party starts at 4 p.m. and a donation of $1 (or more) is all that is required for entry. (Donations encouraged, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., youtube.com, add to calendar)
👻 Haunted Hill-Physick by Candlelight (Fall event / in-person / tour / Halloween) Hear spooky stories at the Hill-Physick House’s Halloween celebration. Twice on Halloween Eve, the historic Society Hill home invites guests in for ghost stories, tales from generations past and a candlelight tour of the home. ($15-$20, Oct. 30, 6.-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., philalandmarks.org, map, add to calendar)
🎥 Philadelphia Film Festival (Movies / virtual and in-person / multi-day) More than 90 films make up the 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival, which continues through Monday with at-home screenings on the Film Society’s website and drive-in movie nights at the Navy Yard. On Halloween night, the festival gets in on the spooky celebrations with a curated lineup of flicks at its Navy Yard drive-in. (Prices vary, through Nov. 2, filmadelphia.org, add to calendar)
🎥 Movies on Broad: Fright Week (Movies / in-person / multi-day) The Wells Fargo Center’s massive center-hung scoreboard turns into a Halloween movie screen for a week of socially distant screenings of spooky films. For Halloweekend, featured movies include Invisible Man, Bride of Chucky, Casper and Shaun of the Dead. Masks required for all guests; seating is socially distant. ($7.50-$250, through Nov. 1, moviesonbroad.com, map, add to calendar)
👹 Parking Lot Horrors Drive-Thru at King of Prussia Mall (Movies / in-person / drive-in / multi-day / kid-friendly) Parking lots are the new movie night hot spots. Through Nov. 1, the parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall welcomes scary movie fans for drive-through Halloween screenings and concessions. Up this weekend: The Ring, The Grudge, and Goonies. ($40-$55, through Nov. 1, parkinglottheaters.com, map, add to calendar)
🎭 Not Yet Rated: Horror Halloween Improv Comedy (Performance / virtual) There are plenty of Halloween laughs to be had at this all-digital spooky improv show. Watch the scary-good comedy unfold from the comfort of your own couch. (Pay what you can, through Oct. 31, notyetratedimprov.com, add to calendar)
🎃 A Revolutionary Halloweekend at the Museum of the American Revolution (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) Costumes are encouraged at the museum’s weekend-long Halloween celebration. Listen to scary stories, learn about Revolutionary-era Halloween traditions (ever hear of turnip carving?) and check out the museum’s full collection. (Free-$21, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, amrevmuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
📜 Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House (Tours / in-person / history) The scariest thing about the Betsy Ross House’s Friday night spooky tours may just be that the subject matter — infection, inoculation and Philadelphia’s sickly history — hits close to home this year. Masks and social distancing required at the two-hour tour. ($10, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m., historicphiladelphia.org, map, add to calendar)
🎵 Sam Smith (Music / virtual) The British pop singer who won four Grammys in 2015 for their debut album In the Lonely Hour, is doing a live performance of new album Loves Goes (which was originally going to be released in May as To Die For but was delayed and renamed because of the pandemic). The full band performance — Smith’s only of the year — will be staged at London’s Abbey Road Studios. ($13-$245.50, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. universe.com, add to calendar)
🎼 Chris Harford’s Central Jersey Show Dance Band (Music / virtual / free) Harford has been an underappreciated New Jersey treasure since his 1992 album Be Headed. Over the years, he’s worked with Richard Thompson, Loudon Wainwright and members of Ween and Dr. Dog, so there’s no telling who will show up in this celebration of Independent Venue Week that’s a fundraiser for the national Save Our Stages emergency relief fund. (Free, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. hopewelltheater.com, add to calendar)
🎶 Nels Cline and CUP (Music / virtual) Last year, Ars Nova Workshop brought avant-guitar hero Cline to town for a Philly-inspired song suite called Lovers (for Philadelphia) at Union Transfer. The same promoters now present this collaboration between Cline and CUP, the electronic music project of his wife Yuka Honda, streamed from their home in upstate New York. ($25-$50, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., arsnovaworkshop.org, add to calendar)
🍻 Final Week for Parks on Tap ( Food & Drink / in-person / outdoors) The massive park-based beer garden wraps for the year at FDR Park and Fairmount Water Works with a final weekend of socially distant beers and snacks. (Through Nov. 1, parksontap.com, add to calendar)
🎤 ODDSAC: Animal Collective Halloween Party (Music / virtual) The members of the psychedelic indie band celebrate the 10th anniversary of their trippy visual album Oddsac with a live-streamed show. The night includes a “welcome set” by AC’s Geologist, plus a screening of the film and DJ sets by Avey Tare, Deakin and Panda Bear. ($12.99, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., nugs.tv, add to calendar)
🎸 Arthur Thomas & the Funkitorium (Music / virtual) The West Philadelphia soul and R&B revue were standouts at the Philly Music Festival, and this weekend the band will become the latest act to participate in the Sellersville Theatre’s Soundbooth Sessions, which features a live-streamed performance and interview with the band. Free, with donations going to the artist and venue. (Free but donations encouraged, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., st94.com, add to calendar)
🇲🇽 Fleisher Art Memorial Presents Día de los Muertos Procession (Fall event / virtual / outdoors) Fleisher broadcasts its Día de los Muertos procession on Facebook Live so guests can experience the sights and sounds of the annual holiday celebration. This year’s procession visits four community altars throughout the city and is more solemn as it honors those we lost to COVID-19 this year, in addition to other causes. (Free, Nov. 1, 3 p.m., fleisher.org, add to calendar)
🏛️ Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes Foundation (Museum / in-person / free) Admission to the Barnes is always free on the first Sunday of the month. You’ll be able to visit the museum’s permanent collection and its current special exhibition, Elijah Pierce’s America. Those who can’t make it in person can tune into The Barnes' Twitch channel to watch performances and demonstrations. (Free, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., barnesfoundation.org, map, add to calendar)
🏛️ Pay-what-you-wish First Sunday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art ( Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) Enjoy the museum’s collection for as little as a penny at pay-what-you-wish first Sunday. Those interested in visiting the museum are encouraged to purchase timed tickets in advance and required to wear masks and practice social distancing. (Pay what you wish, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., philamuseum.org, map, add to calendar)
🎻 Our City, Your Orchestra at the National Marian Anderson Museum (Performance / virtual / free) Enjoy a free, virtual orchestra performance as the group takes its show to the National Marian Anderson Museum in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. (Free, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., philaorch.org, add to calendar)
🇺🇸 Election Day (Event / in-person / free) Anyone who has ever liked a political decision, or not liked a political decision, in our country — or our city — should vote in this year’s presidential election (well, everyone over the age of 18). While Biden/Harris and Trump/Pence are the main part of the very important conversation, your vote also impacts decisions within your own community. Make your voice heard — vote. (Free, Nov. 3, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., add to calendar)
👩🎤 iVoted Festival (Music / virtual / free) This election day fest will feature scads of performers on multiple virtual stages. Acts include Fantastic Negrito, Songhoy Blues, Julian Baker, The Regrettes, Colin Meloy, A Day Without Love, Peggy Seeger, Jim James, Ali Awan, Drive-By Truckers and more. (Free with RSVP, Nov. 3, noon-2 a.m., ivoteconcerts.com, add to calendar)
🚂 Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway (Fall event / in-person / tour / day trip) It’s prime time to view Pennsylvania’s fall leaves and enjoy sweeping mountain views — through Nov. 8, the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway lets leaf peepers take a guided tour of the Lehigh River, Glen Onoko and the Lehigh Gorge State Park. ($9-$20, through at least Nov. 22, lgsry.com, map, add to calendar)
👹 Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge in Northern Liberties (Food / in-person) Restaurants in Northern Liberties battle it out in the Bloody Mary challenge and all you have to do is drink up and vote for your favorite. The main event was Oct. 10, but the participating restaurants will have their best Bloody Marys all month long. Masks and social distancing are required. (Pay as you go, through Oct. 31, explorenorthernliberties.org, map, add to calendar)
🌳 13th Annual Scarecrow Walk (Outdoors / in-person / kid-friendly) Fall fun arrives at Morris Arboretum in the form of 50 carefully designed, fairytale-themed scarecrows. Walk the garden grounds and vote for your favorite scarecrow. (Free-$20, through Nov. 1, morrisarboretum.org, map, add to calendar)
🌙 Night Tours at Eastern State Penitentiary (Tour / in-person / ongoing) Arriving in time for the spookiest season of them all is the penitentiary’s brand-new Night Tours, where you can explore the cell blocks by moonlight. The audio tour is narrated by Steve Buscemi, and features large-scale projections, artist installations and more. ($19-32, through Nov. 15, easternstate.org, map, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Raúl Romero: Onomonopoetics of a Puerto Rican Landscape (Art / in-person / ongoing) Taller Puertorriqueño presents an immersive exhibit that transports viewers to Puerto Rico through sound. Sounds of the island’s tiny coquí frog can be heard throughout Fairhill’s El Centro de Oro, emanating from sculptures that celebrate Arecibo’s famous observatory. (Free, through Jan. 10, tallerpr.org, add to calendar)
🎨 M.I.M.O.S.A. at the Navy Yard (Art / in-person / outdoors / ongoing) From Group X, the anonymous art group that brought a cocoon out of tape and a tentacled sea monster to the Navy Yard in years past, Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art lets you explore six new outdoor art installations, including a 1984 Ford Thunderbird decked out in a paper version of the Guatemalan flag, a cross-stitched vine that climbs a building and a Gritty-esque bridge troll decked out in a Jawn T-shirt. (Free, through Nov. 2, navyyard.org/mimosa, map, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include music critic Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).