⛸️ Opening of the Ice Rink at Dilworth Park (Fall event / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / ongoing) The holiday season launches at Dilworth Park with the return of its popular ice skating rink, which, in addition to skating, has super Instagrammable views of Center City and City Hall. This year, the winter park’s food-and-drink cabin becomes an open-air restaurant with a range of food and cocktails, with winter decor and toasty heat lamps. Masks, social distancing and timed tickets required. ($5-14 for skating; $10 for skate rental, Nov. 6-Feb. 28, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)