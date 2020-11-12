🎶 The Beths (Music/ Virtual) New Zealand indie pop band The Beths came on with a winning combination of effervescence and self deprecation on their 2018 debut Future Me Hates Me and this year’s follow up Jump Rope Gazers. Instead of touring the U.S., the Elizabeth Stokes-led quartet are stuck in the Antipodes, and this show will be staged live from Auckland Town Hall. ($20, Nov. 14, 5 p.m. thebethsnz.bandcamp.com., add to calendar)