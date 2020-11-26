📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🚨Note: Coronavirus cases are higher than ever in the Philadelphia region and throughout the country as a whole. Even where indoor activities are allowed, we recommend doing as much as possible outdoors, socially distanced and masked, because indoor activities are inherently riskier for virus spread.
Get the most recent guidelines where you are: Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
⛸️ Opening of Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest (Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / multi-day) There’s ice skating, designated areas for seasonal food and drinks, festive decor and more at the winter favorite on the Delaware River. Opening for the season on Black Friday, COVID times means adjustments like an open-air lodge, capacity restrictions on the rink, mask requirements and frequent cleaning. ($5 for admission, $10 for skate rental, Nov. 27-March 7, delawareriverwaterfront.com, map, add to calendar)
🌟 Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular at Wells Fargo Center (Holiday / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / multi-day) The Wells Fargo Center transforms into an open-air holiday light showcase complete with 193 light sculptures and half-a-million lights over a 160,000-square-foot area, making social distancing easy. Cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, burgers, and desserts are available from designated dining areas, in addition to hot chocolate, spiked drinks, soda and more. For shopping, there’s an expansive marketplace. ($20-$32.50 for adults, $15-$27.50 for children under 13, free for kids under 5, Nov. 27-Jan. 3, wellsfargocenterphilly.com, map, add to calendar)
🎄 PHestivaL of Trees (Holiday / in-person / drive-through / kid-friendly / multi-day) A three-day holiday extravaganza to benefit local animal shelters pops up at Oaks’ Philadelphia Expo Center. The drive-through event includes 200 bedecked trees decorated by local designers, bright lights, a live nativity scene, a menorah, Kwanzaa decor and more. ($20 per vehicle, Nov. 27-29, phestivaloftrees.com, map, add to calendar)
🦃 The Museum of the American Revolution: Thanksgiving Weekend (Museum / virtual / kid-friendly / free / multi-day) While the physical space is closed, the museum moves online with a virtual Thanksgiving celebration complete with at-home crafts inspired by pieces in the museum’s collection, Thanksgiving-centric colonial cooking demonstrations, virtual storytime including the story of the highest-ranking Native American officer in the Continental forces, and more. (Free, Nov. 27-29, amrevmuseum.org, add to calendar)
🛍️ Holiday Virtual Art Star Craft Bazaar (Shopping / virtual / multi-day) In normal years, the craft bazaar’s in-person markets are beloved among fans of Philly’s art and crafts scene. This year, the market goes virtual with a huge selection of handmade goods ranging from clothing to prints and much more. Shopping starts on Black Friday and goes until stock runs out — which is expected to be in January. (Nov. 27-early January, artstarphilly.com, add to calendar)
🛍️ Northern Liberties’ Holiday Pop-Up Shops (Shopping / in-person / multi-day) Empty storefronts are put to good use at a holiday pop-up shop event that spans Northern Liberties. Makers and businesses of all kinds, from jam makers to glass blowers, sell their goods from storefronts in the neighborhood this weekend and next. (Nov. 27-29, Dec. 3-6, explorenorthernliberties.org, map, add to calendar)
🎶 Patti Smith: A Black Friday Performance (Music / virtual) The punk poet, who was raised in Germantown and Deptford, N.J., has been busy promoting the paperback edition of her memoir Year of the Monkey and recently went viral performing “People Have The Power” with guitarist Lenny Kaye on a New York street corner. Take a cyber shopping break for this Black Friday afternoon show. ($10, Nov. 27, 3 p.m., veeps.com, add to calendar)
🎶 Dua Lipa: Studio 2054 (Music / virtual) In keeping with the retro-disco vibe of her new Future Nostalgia, the English dance-pop singer’s livestream extravaganza has a Studio 54 theme. She’ll be accompanied by “musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats” as well as “superstar guests.” Might one of those be Miley Cyrus, whose new “Prisoner” single and video Lipa is featured on? ($16.99-$25, Nov. 27, 9 p.m., universe.com, add to calendar)
🍿 Black Beauty (Movie / virtual / kid-friendly) Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel gets a modern movie retelling and this time the bond is between a mare and a lonely teenage girl. Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen and Claire Forlani star. Kate Winslet voices Beauty. Written and directed by Ashley Avis. (Premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Disney+)
🍿 Zappa (Movie / virtual / documentary) This doc looks at the trailblazing rock, jazz, avant-garde musician, filmmaker and activist, from his youth to his days on the 1960s New York music scene with the Mothers of Invention, until his death in 1993 at age 52. Written and directed by Alex Winter (Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure). (Not rated. Premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Apple+)
✨ Old City Window Decorating Contest (Holiday / in-person / outdoors) Stroll through Old City and find decorated windows at a variety of favorite shops, galleries and other businesses for a multi-week window decorating contest. Stroll, and then vote for your favorite set up before December 13. (Free, Nov. 28-Dec. 13, oldcitydistrict.org, map, add to calendar)
🥁 Kulu Mele Day (Dance performance / virtual / kid-friendly) Kulu Mele, a celebrated local dance and drum group, presents a full day of virtual dance performances and classes followed by a finale of music and discussion in celebration of the music of Africa. ($5-$40, Nov. 28, eventbrite.com, add to calendar)
🎶 The Jayhawks (Music / virtual) Going back to the mid-1980s, roots rock band The Jayhawks have been so consistent that it’s been easy to take them for granted. The Minnesota quartet delivered again with this year’s Xoxo, but this show will focus on the 1997 album Sound of Lies, which was the band’s first after Mark Olson departed and Gary Louris took over as principal songwriter. ($20, Nov. 29, 9 p.m., mandolin.com, add to calendar)
🛍️ Fleisher Art Memorial’s Handmade Craft Market (Shopping / virtual / multi-day) A curated selection of Philadelphia makers showcase their works at Fleisher’s multi-week virtual market. Shop online for jewelry, soaps, pottery, prints, skincare products and more and pick up your items from Fleisher during the week of December 14. (Nov. 30-Dec. 12, fleisher.org, map, add to calendar)
🎭 A Year With Frog and Toad (Theater / virtual / kid-friendly / multi-day) The Arden Theatre streams its popular children’s show for two weeks this fall, and you can watch the performance online for a donation of any size. (Donations are encouraged, Nov. 30-Dec. 13, ardentheatre.org, add to calendar)
🎭 The Wilma Theater Presents Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Theater / virtual / multi-day) Cast and crew of the Wilma Theater’s production of Heroes of the Fourth Turning created a quarantine bubble to rehearse and record the award-winning play for virtual audiences. Available from December 1 to 13, the online performance tells the story of secrets and passions that come to light among a group of four Catholic conservative friends. ($37 for adults, $34 for seniors, Dec. 1-13, wilmatheater.org, add to calendar)
🎄 City of Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting (Holiday / virtual / kid-friendly) Watch the lighting of City Hall’s giant Christmas tree, streamed by 6ABC, and enjoy musical performances and special guest appearances throughout the evening event. (Free, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., phillyholidayfestival.com, add to calendar)
🏛️ My Body Is A Confederate Monument Presented by the Penn Museum (Lecture / virtual) As part of its Great Lecture series, the museum welcomes Caroline Randall Williams, author of the powerful New York Times piece You Want a Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument for a virtual lecture. ($5, Dec. 2, 6-7 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
🎭 This Is The Week That Is (Comedy / virtual) 1812 Productions’ popular political comedy, returns for its 15th year with a virtual show about joy and community during this tough year. ($28-$50, Dec. 3-Jan. 3, 1812productions.org, add to calendar)
🎶 Lucinda Williams (Music / virtual) The country soul singer’s Lu’s Jukebox biweekly series combines her gloriously weathered voice and songs she didn’t write. Thus far, she’s focused on Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Southern soul music. This episode, Funny How Time Slips Away: An Evening of 60′s Country Classics, will honor Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and more. (Christmas songs are up next on Dec. 17.) ($20-$40, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., mandolin.com, add to calendar)
🎶 The Hold Steady (Music / virtual / multi-day) Every year since 2016, Minneapolis-rooted band the Hold Steady have played a Massive Nights multiple show stand at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York. This year, it’s three virtual nights for the Craig Finn-led raucous rock outfit. ($15, Dec. 3-5, 9 p.m., fans.live, add to calendar)
✨ A Longwood Christmas (Holiday / in-person / outdoors kid-friendly) One of the area’s most popular holiday displays returns for the season. Timed ticketing, masks and social distancing are all required in the majestic Longwood Gardens. Wander the grounds and find half-a-million twinkling lights, seasonal plants, holiday music, fountain shows and more. (Free-$30, through Jan. 10, longwoodgardens.org, map, add to calendar)
🌟 Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show at Franklin Square (Holiday / in-person / outdoors / free) Ooh and ahh at more than 100,000 twinkling lights at Franklin Square’s Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show, which returns for the holiday season on Nov. 19. The show, set to festive music recorded by the Philly POPS, starts at 5 p.m. nightly and occurs every 30 minutes. (Free, through Dec. 31, historicphiladelphia.org, map, add to calendar)
🇵🇷 Raúl Romero: Onomonopoetics of a Puerto Rican Landscape (Art / in-person / ongoing) Taller Puertorriqueño presents an immersive exhibit that transports viewers to Puerto Rico through sound. Sounds of the island’s tiny coquí frog can be heard throughout Fairhill’s El Centro de Oro, emanating from sculptures that celebrate Arecibo’s famous observatory. (Free, through Jan. 10, tallerpr.org, add to calendar)
⛸️ Ice Rink at Dilworth Park (Fall event / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / ongoing) Dilworth Park marks the holidays with the return of its popular ice skating rink, which, in addition to skating, has super Instagrammable views of Center City and City Hall. This year, the winter park’s food-and-drink cabin becomes an open-air restaurant with a range of food and cocktails, with winter decor and toasty heat lamps. Masks, social distancing and timed tickets required. ($5-14 for skating; $10 for skate rental, through Feb. 28, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
✨ Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show (Holiday / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Yardley’s Shady Brook Farm is bedecked with more than three million lights this year. You can enjoy the magic with a drive-through light show. You can also buy a Christmas tree, get your holiday shopping done and more. (Drive through, $25-$35, throughJan. 10, shadybrookfarm.com, map, add to calendar)
🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors) Shop local at Dilworth Park’s open-air holiday market. Browse handmade art works, home decor, clothing, gifts and more from more than 50 local makers at the shopping pop-up. The market is open daily — other than Christmas Day — through Jan. 1. Masks and social distancing are required. (Free, through Jan. 1, madeinphila.com, map, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include music critic Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).