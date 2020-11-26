🎶 The Jayhawks (Music / virtual) Going back to the mid-1980s, roots rock band The Jayhawks have been so consistent that it’s been easy to take them for granted. The Minnesota quartet delivered again with this year’s Xoxo, but this show will focus on the 1997 album Sound of Lies, which was the band’s first after Mark Olson departed and Gary Louris took over as principal songwriter. ($20, Nov. 29, 9 p.m., mandolin.com, add to calendar)